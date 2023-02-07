ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

995qyk.com

St Pete Rubber Company Bouncing Up To Clearwater

St Pete rubber company bouncing up to Clearwater. St. Petersburg’s Goodyear Rubber Products Inc. is moving its base to Clearwater, the company announced Monday. The industrial rubber product distributor said it would relocate its corporate headquarters on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg to 11301 47th St. N in Clearwater at the end of the month, according to a news release.
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe Wants To Treat You To Ford’s Garage

99.5 QYK would like to treat you to some delicious food from Ford’s Garage by hooking you up with a $50 gift card!. Starting Monday, February 13th through Friday, February 17th, tune in each weekday to Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe at 6:20a for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Ford’s Garage. Make sure the numbers 727-579-9999 and 1-800-992-1099 are saved in your phone and be ready to call.
995qyk.com

Florida State Fair Open See List Of Special Discount Days

Florida State Fair open. See list of special discount days. “Get Ready for the Fun and Excitement: Florida State Fair Returns today. The Florida State Fairgrounds is set to host one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Florida State Fair, starting on February 9th and lasting until the 20th. With twelve days of non-stop fun and excitement, the fair promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
Uncovering Florida

Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day

A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Beach Beacon

Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration

DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
995qyk.com

First Responder Honors Fellow First Responder And Boyfriend

First Responder honors fellow first responder and boyfriend for First Responder Friday this week. AnnMarie is honoring her boyfriend, Will. Will actually was in the Air Force for four years before becoming a firefighter for the government. After coming home he went to EMT school. AnnMarie is a first responder as well as she is a paramedic.
10NEWS

Weekend rain ends stretch of warmth and sunshine for Tampa Bay

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country has been enduring the firm grip of Old Man Winter, Tampa Bay has been simply enjoying arguably the best weather of the year. Recently, that has consisted of plenty of sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures going back to late January....
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
OnlyInYourState

The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight

As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
