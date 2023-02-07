Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
PopStroke set to open in Lutz, this weekend's Sunshine City Smokeout competition, and more Tampa Bay foodie news
And it’s not too late to make those Valentine’s Day reservations either.
30 of Tampa Bay's best live music concerts and events happening Feb.9-16
The Harlem Gospel Travelers, a whole lotta Mellencamp and more.
995qyk.com
St Pete Rubber Company Bouncing Up To Clearwater
St Pete rubber company bouncing up to Clearwater. St. Petersburg’s Goodyear Rubber Products Inc. is moving its base to Clearwater, the company announced Monday. The industrial rubber product distributor said it would relocate its corporate headquarters on Central Avenue in downtown St. Petersburg to 11301 47th St. N in Clearwater at the end of the month, according to a news release.
Farmers markets in Tampa Bay
Pack your reusable shopping bags, because we’ve rounded up 10 farmers markets around Tampa Bay, Florida
allaccess.com
Roger & JP Ink New 5-Year Deal With WBAB/Long Island, WHPT (102.5 The Bone)/Tampa
COX MEDIA GROUP has inked ROGER LUCE and JOHN "JP" PARISE to a new 4-year deal to continue hosting "ROGER & JP" on Classic Rock WBAB/LONG ISLAND and Talk WHPT (102.5 THE BONE)/TAMPA. The team has aired on WBAB since 2000 and on THE BONE since 2015. “ROGER & JP...
995qyk.com
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe Wants To Treat You To Ford’s Garage
99.5 QYK would like to treat you to some delicious food from Ford’s Garage by hooking you up with a $50 gift card!. Starting Monday, February 13th through Friday, February 17th, tune in each weekday to Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe at 6:20a for your chance to win a $50 gift card to Ford’s Garage. Make sure the numbers 727-579-9999 and 1-800-992-1099 are saved in your phone and be ready to call.
This Restaurant Serves Florida's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest pinpointed every state's best place to grab a slice of pizza.
Ludacris, Chris Young and more added to Florida Strawberry Festival lineup + more stories from the Sunshine State
Welcome back readers! We're highlighting more of our favorite NewsBreak stories from Florida contributors this week. We’ve got stories on the five performers just added to the Florida Strawberry Festival lineup, beachside dining in Central Florida, a new French-Vietnamese fusion restaurant coming to Delray Beach and more.
995qyk.com
Florida State Fair Open See List Of Special Discount Days
Florida State Fair open. See list of special discount days. “Get Ready for the Fun and Excitement: Florida State Fair Returns today. The Florida State Fairgrounds is set to host one of the most anticipated events of the year, the Florida State Fair, starting on February 9th and lasting until the 20th. With twelve days of non-stop fun and excitement, the fair promises to be bigger and better than ever before.
Tiger Woods’ Popstroke to open Tampa location next week
Tiger Woods' Popstroke putting course will open its Tampa location next week.
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate Day
A place that may typically be overwhelming for the neurodivergent family and friends in your life is officially crafting a special space for them to enjoy a day of fun and one of the Sunshine State's favorite fruits. Plant City's Florida Strawberry Festival took to social media 9 hours ago with the announcement, dubbing the unique effort Special Smiles Day — and an extra little perk is in store for the first 1000 Special Smiles Visitors through the gate.
Raising Cane’s Opens First of Five Greater Tampa Locations in Clearwater
The chicken finger chain is expanding all over the Sunshine State
5 of Our Favorite Seafood Restaurants in Florida
FLORIDA -Several great options are available if you're looking for a great seafood restaurant in Florida. These include JB's Fish Camp and Seafood in New Smyrna, Pompano Joe's in Destin, and Mignonette in Miami. These restaurants all serve seafood dishes that satisfy any seafood craving.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin Merchants host New Orleans-style celebration
DUNEDIN — Never put off till tomorrow what you can do today — or, in this case, why wait for Fat Tuesday to get the party started?. The Downtown Dunedin Merchants Association will present Dunedin Mardi Gras 2023 Saturday, Feb. 18, 2 to 11 p.m., in downtown Dunedin.
Florida State Fair 2023: What to know before you go
Watch the sunset with us atop this coaster. Photo via Florida State Fair You’ve tried the Cuban sandwich, now dig into the Cuban funnel cake sandwich. Photo via Florida State Fair
995qyk.com
First Responder Honors Fellow First Responder And Boyfriend
First Responder honors fellow first responder and boyfriend for First Responder Friday this week. AnnMarie is honoring her boyfriend, Will. Will actually was in the Air Force for four years before becoming a firefighter for the government. After coming home he went to EMT school. AnnMarie is a first responder as well as she is a paramedic.
10NEWS
Weekend rain ends stretch of warmth and sunshine for Tampa Bay
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the rest of the country has been enduring the firm grip of Old Man Winter, Tampa Bay has been simply enjoying arguably the best weather of the year. Recently, that has consisted of plenty of sunshine and warmer-than-normal temperatures going back to late January....
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Hillsborough County man wins $1 million from RaceTrac lottery ticket
A Hillsborough County man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
OnlyInYourState
The Floating Cabin In Florida Is The Ultimate Place To Stay Overnight
As far as unique adventures go, we have a floating home in Florida that is the ultimate overnight getaway. HomeAWave is a moored houseboat outside of Jacksonville that is available to rent for a weekend getaway. With cozy accommodations, plus incredible views of the St. Johns River, you won’t ever want to leave once you wake up to these sunrises.
