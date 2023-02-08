Read full article on original website

vermilioncountyfirst.com
Southbound Lane Closed at Lynch Road RR Crossing Mon Feb 13th
Danville, February 9, 2023- The City of Danville would like to announce that the southbound lane of Lynch Road at the railroad crossing will be closed on Monday,. February 13, 2023, at 7:00 AM. This is due to repairs to the crossing in conjunction with the Vermilion Valley Railroad. The...
City of Champaign, apartment owners reach new court deal in tenant housing case
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The City of Champaign and Champaign Park Apartments have reached an agreement, ordering the apartments to reimburse the city for hotel costs and board up all broken windows. Jeff Hamilton with the City of Champaign said he hopes it’ll keep more people safe, and the property owners accountable. “By reaching this […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Carle at the Riverfront Provides a Look Inside; with Operations Beginning Feb 19th
Danville’s new CARLE AT THE RIVERFRONT medical campus held their “First Look for Community Leaders and Partners” Wednesday morning (Feb 8th), as they prepare to begin operations on Sunday February 19th. Carle Director of Ambulatory Operations Heather Tucker says once all the services from Carle’s Fairchild and Vermilion locations are moved in, this will be an outpatient facility of robust healthcare services.
Atwood Police Chief makes move to Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — The Monticello Police Department is getting a new chief, but he is a familiar name in Piatt County. Rob Bross has been a police officer for 18 years and most recently served as the Chief of the Atwood Police Department. But now he is making a move to assume the same […]
UPDATE: Boil order lifted on Mahomet street
Update at 1 p.m. on 2/10/2023 The Sangamon Valley Public Water District announced that a boil order issued in Mahomet on Wednesday has been lifted. The order was in effect for Oakwood Drive and a portion of Golf Drive. As of 12:10 p.m. on Friday, it is safe again to drink or cook water without […]
Rantoul Police releases names of officers involved in deadly shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department released on Thursday the names of two of its officers who were involved in a shooting death on Monday. Rantoul Police officials said Officers Jose Aceves and Rikki McComas were investigating a stolen vehicle when shots were fired. 21-year-old Azaan Lee of Champaign was hit by gunfire […]
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
Champaign man found dead, authorities looking for his car
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s and Sheriff’s Offices are investigating after a man was found dead outside of Champaign Wednesday morning. County Coroner Duane Northrup said the man is 53-year-old Larry Adams of Champaign. Adams was discovered along a tree line on Hensley Road near Mattis Avenue just before 8 a.m. […]
Carle opens new facility at the Riverfront in Danville
After three years of development, Carle Health's new Danville facility is here.
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Free Suicide Prevention Training at American Legion Post 210; Wed Feb 15th, 6:30 PM
This coming Wednesday night, February 15th; American Legion Post 210 will be hosting some VA Illiana Health Care staffers to talk about suicide prevention. They will be talking about the SAVE program: Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. As Post 210 Commander Dave Morris explains; this free Wednesday evening program, starting...
newschannel20.com
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
What’s Happening in Vermilion County this Weekend! Feb 10th – 12th
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY VERMILION ADVANTAGE. 10:00AM-5:00PM Excited to share our new displays and spring arrangements! We have a very different lime green and black area – watch for photos on FB this week and please SHARE! Our Blue Moon team has had so much fun staging for Valentine’s Day and Easter. We have vintage valentines, bunnies, baskets, eggs and more bunnies! In addition, lots of spring stems for you to choose from, in a variety of colors. As always, our table settings inspire creativity – so please come see what we’ve been up to! We always encourage you to shop local small businesses! Remember also, we can avoid CC fees if you pay by cash or check.
Effingham Radio
Mattoon Fire Department Responds To Structure Fire Wednesday Morning
On Wednesday, February 8, the Mattoon Fire Department was dispatched to 705 Oklahoma Avenue at 8:03am for a possible structure fire. Crews arrived on scene at 8:07am and found a working fire in a single-story, single-family home. The occupants of the home advised that all occupants had safely evacuated the structure, but there were still two cats and a dog inside.
Drug deal gone wrong leads to 2 arrests in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute men have been arrested with one charged with armed robbery and kidnapping among other charges after police say they tried to rob a person trying to purchase marijuana from them. According to Indiana State Police, the incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at approximately 8:30 p.m. in […]
FAR shower Peeping Tom suspect identified by UIPD
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — U of I Police said they’ve identified the person who was reportedly entering the women’s shower areas of a dorm Sunday morning. Police officials reported on Wednesday that they were informed of a man entering those areas in Oglesby Hall, part of the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The man viewed at […]
Coroner identifies man killed in Rantoul shooting
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner released on Tuesday the name of a man who was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Rantoul Monday night. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the man as Azaan Lee, 21 of Champaign. Rantoul Police officials said officers were investigating a stolen vehicle in the area of […]
Rantoul neighbor reacts to shooting outside her backdoor
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman in Rantoul heard gunshots right outside of her back door on Monday night. Police said that gunfire was part of an officer-involved shooting that left the suspect dead. It happened in Rantoul at West Belle and North Ohio Avenues. That’s right around the corner from the police station and […]
U of I Police investigating Peeping Tom shower incident at dorm
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is investigating after they said a man was caught entering women’s shower areas at a dorm hall Sunday morning. Officials said the incident happened between 3 and 5:30 a.m. at Oglesby Hall, one of two buildings that make up the Florida Avenue Residence complex. The […]
Man commits armed pizza robbery in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint of the pizza he was delivering on Monday. Police officials said the robbery happened in the area of Zeiter Court and Griffin Street. The victim told officers that he was delivering a pizza to an address in that […]
