Tribes still not consulted as state tries to save Great Salt Lake
This article is published through The Great Salt Lake Collaborative: A Solutions Journalism Initiative, a partnership of news, education and media organizations that aims to inform readers about the Great Salt Lake. Utah leaders have redesigned the state flag to better represent tribal nations. But when it comes to policy...
Insight into homeschooling as Utah moves toward funding vouchers
SALT LAKE CITY — A freshly minted Utah law gives a $6,000 raise to every public schoolteacher, but it also provides parents $8,000 per student per year in state funds to attend a private school or use the money for homeschooling. As a homeschooled student, Anna Recsiek, a co-worker...
Utah’s part in Black history, traveling exhibit helps educate
OREM, Utah — The Utah Black History Museum is making its way around the state this month to promote an appreciation and understanding of Black history in Utah. Recently, its traveling exhibit made a stop at the Utah Valley University Orem Campus, on Feb. 8. At the university, gripping...
Meet Rt. Rev. Phyllis Spiegel, the new Bishop of Utah for Episcopal Church
SALT LAKE CITY — The Rt. Rev. Phyllis Spiegel was consecrated as the 12th bishop of the Episcopal Church last September. She joined Inside Sources with Boyd Matheson on Friday to discuss some of the work that the Diocese of Utah has been doing during her time in Utah.
Return Utah helping those with career gaps to rejoin the workforce
SALT LAKE CITY — A public program is helping Utahns return to the labor force. This program was established by the government to fill vacant jobs in Utah and help citizens feel confident working again. Return Utah was announced in April 2021 as the first public program of its...
Calls to remove sales tax on food, lawmakers say it’s complicated
SALT LAKE CITY — Calls for Utah to get rid of the state’s sales tax on food this year grew louder Thursday, with groups gathering to rally arguing “everyone deserves food.”. The same day, Senate leaders said the cut needs to be part of larger tax policy...
Citizen group threatens initiative to protect signature path to primary ballot
SALT LAKE CITY — A new war is brewing over signature gathering. The citizens initiative group that ushered in Utah’s decade-old compromise creating a dual path for candidates to get on the primary election ballot — which includes signature gathering, the caucus convention system or both — is threatening to launch a statewide ballot initiative in the November 2024 general election to protect that signature path if a new bill passes.
West Valley’s Cultural Celebration Center brings the arts to Utahns
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Art and culture thrive in Utah, in part because of West Valley’s Cultural Celebration Center, which turns 20 this year. West Valley City founded the Utah Cultural Celebration Center in 2003. Since then, it has become a venue for art exhibits, community celebrations, concerts, educational programs, and more.
President of SLC NAACP opposes school voucher bill
SALT LAKE CITY — A prominent community member is trying to do something about Utah’s new school voucher law. Jeanetta Williams, president of the Salt Lake Chapter of the NAACP said she’s consulting with her general counsel and attorneys about what could be about the new voucher law.
Utah expert explains connection between Ukraine and Turkey quake
SALT LAKE CITY — University of Utah Professor Amos Guoira spoke Thursday on Inside Sources about the aftermath of a devastating earthquake in a region near Syria and Turkey. Guoira visited with KSL NewsRadio’s Boyd Matheson. Guoira explained why rescue efforts for Turkey and Syria are challenging during...
