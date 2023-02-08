When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO