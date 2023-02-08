ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida

Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery

As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!

When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time

NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains

Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A

The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
The 28-year-old New Pelican Newspaper has become the dominant newspaper in Northeast Broward. We cover Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Lighthouse Point, Lauderdale by the Sea, Pompano Beach, Oakland Park, and Wilton Manors. The New Pelican offers the most in-depth coverage of local news and views and is published every Friday. You can find The Pelican in any of nearly 600 distribution points, including many Publix, Walgreens, and Whole Foods across our cities. FREE digital subscriptions click here: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/JhILpDS/subscribe?fbclid=IwAR1BsyO0m9YHpRViC4e9UN-CLxWyl1G5ti5H8UgItEhtWgvFYpdJpiPFZ9Y

