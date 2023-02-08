Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Parents outraged after children appear in blackface during Black History Month celebration at Miami day care
MIAMI (WSVN) - Parents of children at a Miami day care are outraged after a teacher at the facility caused a major controversy. To celebrate Black History Month, the children’s faces at Studio Kids Little River were painted black. One mother said she doesn’t understand how in 2023, anybody...
WSVN-TV
Dog fighting for his life at animal rescue in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A dog is fighting for his life at a South Florida animal rescue after being starved and loaded with parasites. Augustin is fighting for his life after being found starved to death, weighing just 20 pounds, inside a warehouse in Miami, We Love Animals Rescue said in a Facebook post.
City of Coral Springs Holds Free 60th Anniversary Block Party Bash
The City of Coral Springs is celebrating its 60th Anniversary in a big way with a Community Celebration Concert on Saturday, February 11. The event, hosted in partnership with Broward Health, will take place on the Great Lawn of City Hall at 9500 West Sample Road at 5:30 p.m. Featuring...
WPBF News 25
Single mom of four achieves her academic dreams with the help of Boynton Beach City Library
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — Mivadia Joseph walked through the doors at Boynton Beach City Library, picked up a library card, signed online and completed her high school degree for free. Relief on the way: Small business owners in Boynton Beach still struggling from the pandemic, listen up. It all...
tourcounsel.com
Festival Marketplace | Shopping mall in Pompano Beach, Florida
Festival Flea Market Mall is an indoor flea market mall located in Pompano Beach, Florida. The established flea market used to be a Pompano outlet mall prior to its transformation into a flea market. Festival Flea Market Mall is now a private company established in 1991 and incorporated in Florida. Current estimates show this company employs a staff of approximately 50 to 99 employees.
Boca Raton mother, 16-day-old baby endure earthquakes in Turkey
Ilayda Sayin and her husband, Carlos, have been living in Boca Raton, but traveled to Turkey a few months ago, so they could be closer to family around the birth of their first child.
NewPelican
Pompano Beach is prepping for Tiger Trail Festival, its annual Black History Month celebration
Pompano Beach -The Tiger Trail Festival was started in 1995 by the Blanche Ely High School class of 1970 and has been put on annually ever since. The festival includes musical acts, food, and local vendors that bring the community together to celebrate Black History Month. “We do the festival...
New River Cafe & Bakery: How Fort Lauderdale pastry chef won a Netflix baking show and opened her first bakery
As anyone who’s watched her conquer holiday cakes on Netflix baking show “Sugar Rush Christmas” can attest, Sabrina Courtemanche’s pastry prowess shouldn’t be taken lightly. Courtemanche, the longtime head pastry chef at Fort Lauderdale’s Riverside Hotel, won $10,000 on the competition series for her spiced vanilla cupcakes spiked with cherry mulled wine. But what truly clinched her victory ...
fortlauderdale.gov
Meet the Nighttime Code Enforcement team!
When the sun goes down, work is just starting for the brand-new Nighttime Code Enforcement team (NET). Is there a raucous party at the vacation rental next door keeping you awake on a Thursday? The Nighttime Code Enforcement team can help. Is a commercial vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.? This team will handle that issue as well. They are also responsible for making sure businesses and residences along the beach are following the lighting rules that help protect our sea turtles, among other duties.
wlrn.org
Little Haiti Cultural Center hit with 'unsafe structures' violations. The community fears what comes next
The Little Haiti Cultural Center has been cited with two unsafe structures violations by the City of Miami, raising concerns that the cultural institution — often visited by presidents, top federal officials and touring musicians — could be shut down. One of the violations: failing to obtain a...
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FL
Fort Lauderdale, FL - No matter where you stay - on the beach or in town - Fort Lauderdale offers plenty of great places to eat, from casual beach bars to elegant fine dining establishments. No matter what style of eater you are after, Fort Lauderdale will surely please your palate.
nova.edu
Watch the Fastest Fish in the World Hunt its Prey – For the First Time
NSU Research Video Shows Sailfish’s Point of View and Reveals New Hunting Behavior. FORT LAUDERDALE/DAVIE, Fla. – To say studying sailfish is challenging is an understatement. These fish, often described as the “fastest fish in the world,” exhibit some remarkable traits as they make their way through the oceans in search of their next meal.
The Mermaid Queen to Open in Hollywood
The family behind old local favorite The Taco Spot is making their culinary return
cw34.com
'Very much on alert:' Boca Raton Rabbi fearful of continued antisemitic attacks
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — The most recent wave of antisemitism has people asking: where is it coming from?. Antisemitism isn't new – but this latest series of high-profile incidents is unusual. One Boca Raton rabbi warns we must not ignore what’s right in front of us –...
calleochonews.com
Missing Lyft driver found by investigators that uncovered the human remains
Investigators suspect that the remains may belong to Gary Levin, a missing Lyft driver. Who is suspected of being behind the Lyft driver's disappearance?. On Saturday morning, human remains were discovered near Okeechobee, the location where a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens was last seen on January 30. In addition to investigators and analysts from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office also arranged a media staging ground in front of the Agri-Civic Center. While an autopsy would help determine the man's identity, it has yet to be performed.
fortlauderdale.gov
Pride Parade and Festival Coming to A1A
The Pride of the Americas Parade and Festival is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, along A1A between SE 17th Street and Sunrise Boulevard. Major traffic impacts are expected in and around the area, and traffic may be heavier along the barrier island and on Las Olas Boulevard throughout the weekend.
Woodfield Country Club Sues Mom, Daughter Over Alleged Bad Driving Incident
Boca Raton Country Club Seeks $338,000 For October Crash. But No Citation Was Issued… BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Woodfield Country Club is suing a mom and her daughter for more than $300,000 after the daughter allegedly crashed into the Woodfield Country Club sign […]
Quiet Waters dirt bike trail may be in the path of Turnpike Interchange project
Deerfield Beach – The saga of Southwest 10 Street – now years in the telling – is taking on a new twist: the state’s plan to improve access to the Florida Turnpike along that corridor will impact the mountain bike trail at Quiet Waters Park. The...
'Not your father's Boca:' Goodbye Del Boca Vista, hello Midtown Boca
There's an appetite for new sights, new restaurants and new concepts in Boca Raton. In Midtown Boca, major change is happening to cater to a younger city.
cw34.com
Four people arrested for organized retail theft in Palm Beach and Broward
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two agencies teamed up to arrest four men who were apart of a suspected retail theft group. On Feb. 6 around 6:38 p.m., deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said that members of a grand theft group burglarized a Walgreen's in Palm Beach County.
NewPelican
