wbrz.com
Police make arrests in mass shooting at BR nightclub; gunmen reportedly snuck weapons in through patio fence
BATON ROUGE - Police announced two arrests Friday in a shooting that left a dozen people hurt at a Baton Rouge nightclub last month, adding that investigators are still working to find two other people responsible for the attack. The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed the arrests late Friday night....
wbrz.com
Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck
ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
WAFB.com
Oscar Lozada found guilty of murder
Greenwell Springs Road closed after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say. Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports. Updated: 7 hours ago.
‘In over his head’ | Wanted St. Tammany man rescued, arrested after failed escape attempt
"You can run; you can hide; you can even attempt to swim across a bayou, but what you can’t do is get away from St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies."
brproud.com
EBRSO investigating overnight ATM theft at Baton Rouge gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An ATM is missing from a business in the 14000 block of Old Hammond Highway. The machine was stolen from a Mobil Gas Station around 1:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. EBRSO says, “The suspects arrived...
wbrz.com
Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home
JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
wbrz.com
Deputies found infant sleeping next to fentanyl during raid at Baton Rouge apartment; pair arrested
BATON ROUGE - A pair was booked for child cruelty after deputies found an infant sleeping just feet away from where a drug dealer was apparently cutting and packaging fentanyl. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies started investigating the accused dealer, 26-year-old Lamarcos Robinson, after he allegedly...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for pair caught on camera using chain, truck to rip ATM from store early Friday
BATON ROUGE - Deputies are looking for a pair of suspects who were caught on video breaking into a corner store before using their truck to rip an ATM out of the business. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the burglary happened at the Mobil Corner Store on Old Hammond Highway around 1:54 a.m. Friday.
WAFB.com
Woman grateful to be alive after escaping alleged domestic assault that left camper in ashes, pets dead
ALBANY, La. (WAFB) - New images and videos obtained by WAFB from Saturday, February 5 in Albany, give a glimpse of a tense domestic incident where a man allegedly beat his ex-girlfriend, set their camper on fire, and shot and killed their four dogs. Ricky Lee Tullos, 31, was arrested...
wbrz.com
Person found shot to death in car on Greenwell Springs Road; deputies closed highway for hours
CENTRAL - Sheriff's deputies closed off a highway for hours after a man was found shot to death inside a car Friday afternoon. The person was found shot around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Greenwell Springs Road and Frenchtown Road, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. A...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested following ATV chase
On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
theadvocate.com
Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked
An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
Louisiana: Police arrest two 14-year-olds accused of carjacking elderly woman at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Two teenagers were taken into custody in connection with a carjacking that took place just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7. Two 14-year-old males allegedly took a 2012 Hyundai Sonata from a 70-year-old woman in the 1200 block of North 12th Street. The teenagers allegedly held a gun to […]
NOLA.com
Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing
New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NOLA.com
Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says
The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
wbrz.com
Woman's home ransacked during police raid; officials question who should pay for costly repairs
BATON ROUGE - After a search warrant is performed by law enforcement, who should be responsible for the damage left behind?. Right now, property owners are left to pay the bill. This policy recently affected Erica Rayford. She and her husband were out of town on December 30. In the middle of her trip she looked at her phone and saw a sight like never before.
LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
wbrz.com
Man arrested after trying to check daughter out of school, claims she was being 'jumped'
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for disrupting school operations after he showed "alarming" actions when he was told he could not check his daughter out of school when she said she was being "jumped." According to arrest documents from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, Donald Pierson, 35,...
theadvocate.com
Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says
A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
Family of four dead in apparent murder-suicide on West Bank
Around 9 a.m., the JSPO reported multiple units were staged at the 1100 block of Curtis Street in Harvey.
