ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

Zachary man ticketed for illegally shooting deer from his truck

ST. GABRIEL - A man was cited for several hunting violations after he illegally harvested multiple deer, including at least one that he shot from his truck, wildlife officials said Friday. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it first received reports of the shooting on Dec. 28, when agents...
ZACHARY, LA
WAFB.com

Oscar Lozada found guilty of murder

Greenwell Springs Road closed after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say. Greenwell Springs Road will be shut down for several hours while deputies investigate a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Criminal investigation ongoing after horse death, university reports. Updated: 7 hours ago.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Sheriff: Man arrested after killing wife, shooting another person in trailer home

JARREAU - A man was arrested for murder and attempted murder after killing his wife and shooting another person Wednesday afternoon. According to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, Clyde Roy Sr., 78, shot and killed his wife, 80-year-old Catherine Roy, in their Jarreau trailer home on Pecan Lane. Roy also shot another man who was in the trailer.
JARREAU, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested following ATV chase

On February 9th, 2023 at approximately 7:24 p.m. the Houma Police Department uniform patrol division responded to a report of a suspicious subject at a business on St. Charles Street. It was reported that there was a subject sitting on an ATV in the parking lot of the business, while in possession of a rifle and was alarming the customers.
HOUMA, LA
theadvocate.com

Man gets 12.5 years after plotting to sell drugs from Gonzales restaurant where he worked

An Ascension Parish man suspected of planning to deal drugs at the Gonzales restaurant where he had worked at the time has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison. Ascension Parish sheriff's narcotics and Gonzales Police detectives secretly watched and followed Aquendes K. Desira, 48, on the morning of Nov. 8 as he drove from his home to work at the Walk-On's restaurant in the city, court papers say.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Arrest made, victim ID'd in Gentilly Walmart bus stop killing

New Orleans police arrested a man Wednesday afternoon in the Gentilly bus shop killing that led to the lockdown of a nearby Walmart. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested in New Orleans East at about 3 p.m. and booked with second-degree murder, after an almost 24-hour search by the Violent Offender Warrant Squad. Police had obtained a warrant for Woods on Tuesday at 7 p.m., less than eight hours after the killing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Suspect in bus stop shooting outside Gentilly Walmart worked at the store, employee says

The suspect accused of shooting a man at a bus stop outside the Gentilly Walmart on Tuesday was an employee of the big box retailer, according to a worker at the store. Gregory Woods, 20, was arrested Wednesday for allegedly gunning down 22-year-old Henry Johnson as he waited for an RTA bus just outside the store, located in the 4300 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Woods worked in the online grocery department and had only been there a few weeks, according to the employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of retribution.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAFB

LPSO: Shots fired at home overnight, suspect arrested

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Deputies in Livingston Parish said they arrested one suspect following a shooting early in the morning on Tuesday, Feb. 7. The suspect, Devin Deonte Green, 27, was taken into custody, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Green is accused of firing...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Albany man committed arson, shot 4 dogs dead in domestic incident, Livingston sheriff says

A Livingston Parish man shot four dogs dead during a domestic altercation in which he also assaulted someone and endangered a child, deputies allege. Deputies on Sunday evening booked 31-year-old Ricky Lee Tullos on 17 counts including domestic abuse aggravated assault, domestic abuse aggravated assault child endangerment, arson, four counts of using weapons illegally and four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, booking records from the Livingston Parish Detention Center show.
ALBANY, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy