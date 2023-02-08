Read full article on original website
Homestead freshman hopes protest leads to real change
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Shanell Clark is 15 years old and a freshman at Homestead High School in Southwest Allen County Schools. She wants to be a surgeon some day. She also made the social media post that inspired a protest at the school to bring to light what students call ongoing racial tensions. […]
Fort Wayne anticipates request for funds from TRAA amid ‘challenges’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As TRAA continues to experience “changes and challenges” amid attempts to hire more workers, the City of Fort Wayne said it is working with TRAA to ensure residents continue to receive “life-saving care.”. On Friday, the City of Fort Wayne said...
Purdue Fort Wayne professor addresses period poverty locally
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Recently more focus has been put on the lack of access to needed menstrual care products. It’s an epidemic that impacts over 500 million people worldwide. Purdue Fort Wayne Professor and Director of Advising for the Department of Communication Sarah LeBlanc stopped by...
VIDEO: Northrop students stage protest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the aftermath of racial unrest at Homestead High School, students at Northrop High School staged a protest during school hours Friday. Students spilled into the hallways in the afternoon with shouts and chants of “Black Lives Matter” as some took a knee in protest of injustices in Fort Wayne Community Schools, multiple people who took part told WANE 15.
Offensive social media post causes protests at Fort Wayne school
There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 9, after a social media post of a student wearing black face went viral. The post was originally made over the summer, but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder said the school was already made aware of the post when he first saw the picture Wednesday night. “At that point I was in contact with administrators at the school who had been investigating all day,” said Dr. Ginder in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “They were aware of where the post came from and they were moving forward with their investigation and the work that they need to do.”
Officials: Student brought unloaded gun to Columbia City High School
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) – A student recently brought an unloaded gun to Columbia City High School, according to a letter sent to families in Whitley County Consolidated Schools. According to the letter from Superintendent Laura McDermott, the student brought in a concealed handgun that wasn’t loaded, let other...
Novae begins work on $30M manufacturing plant
MARKLE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business) – A utility trailer manufacturer in northeast Indiana broke ground Thursday on a new manufacturing plant. Markle-based Novae LLC is investing more than $30 million to build a 150,000-square-foot facility and create up to 36 jobs by the end of 2024. “We now manufacture...
City gives update on Superior Circle sewer project
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Crews continue work on a consolidation sewer pipe project near the northwest corner of Superior Circle. According to City Utilities, workers were able to move ahead of schedule on a portion of the work that would have taken place throughout the summer. The additional...
Winter fun at LC Nature Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Right in our own backyard is a place to experience and learn about nature up close. And next week, LC Nature Park is adding a little fun to that experience. LC Nature Park will be hosting Snowy Sundaes. The event features hiking, bonfires, cocoa,...
Deputies: Student who threatened Homestead High School attended non-SACS school
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Allen County Sheriff's investigators say they've arrested a student at another school who is accused of making a threatening social media post outside of Homestead High School Thursday. Deputies say Homestead students had finished discussing race relations -- sparked by a photo of a student...
Lutheran Life Villages buys Fort Wayne memory care facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Lutheran Life Villages, a nonprofit serving northeast Indiana, has acquired North Woods Village at Inverness Lakes, a licensed memory care assisted living center in Fort Wayne. The nonprofit says North Woods Village’s memory care services are an important addition to its portfolio. Lutheran...
15 FINDS OUT: NIPSCO and Bolt Energy; the company’s CHOICE program and avoiding scams
When a man wearing a Bolt Energy badge showed up at her front door and offered to take her monthly gas bill down to just $0.19, she signed up on the spot.
SACS addresses viral post of Homestead student in blackface
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School was under a “lockout” Thursday, following a viral social media post of a student in blackface that has prompted outrage from both parents and students in Southwest Allen County Schools. The lockout means no one could leave the building...
Social media post of student wearing blackface leads to protest at Homestead High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WIBC) – There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne Thursday after a social media post of a student wearing blackface went viral. The post was originally made over the summer but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools (SACS) Superintendent Dr. Park...
WCS Looking At Having Its Own Salon, Cosmetology School
Warsaw Area Career Center is looking to have its own licensed salon and cosmetology school. The WACC’s cosmetology program was initially outsourced, but the business closed last year. As a result, the WACC has spent the last eight months developing an on-site cosmetology program, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools.
Andrews eyes Huntington water supply to solve water woes
ANDREWS, Ind. (WANE) – Many citizens of Andrews, Indiana are entrenched in a court case against several companies for chemicals in their town’s drinking water. While the plaintiffs may be able to wait for the longwinded machine of justice to churn out results, likely years down the line, the town doesn’t have that luxury.
No danger at Carroll High School after student reportedly threatens violence
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Staff at Carroll High School quickly responded to reports of a threat Wednesday and confirmed there is no danger. The principal at Carroll sent an email to families that afternoon, saying a student “made a threat to commit violence” at the school. The email highlighted the immediate action taken by the school to resolve the issue.
State’s ‘heat map’ shows hot spots for Narcan use
WARSAW — An online tool made available through the Indiana Department of Health is shedding light on how often Narcan is being used to fight the opioid epidemic. Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is the drug used to resuscitate people in the midst of an opioid overdose, which often involves fentanyl.
Pio Market starts GoFundMe after crash destroys front entrance
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — After a recent crash destroyed the entrance to Pio Market in northeast Fort Wayne, the owner, Neal Butler, started a GoFundMe in order to pay for the unexpected costs. According to the GoFundMe, the driver left the scene after crashing into the front door,...
42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicks off Thursday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 42nd annual Fort Wayne Boat Show & Sale kicked off its festivities Thursday afternoon at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The show features over 60 exhibitors from Indiana and Michigan showcasing pontoons, deck boats, speed boats, lifts, piers, docks, boat covers and boat repair products.
