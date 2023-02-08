There were protests at a high school in Fort Wayne on Thursday, Feb. 9, after a social media post of a student wearing black face went viral. The post was originally made over the summer, but went viral this week. Southwest Allen County Schools Superintendent Dr. Park Ginder said the school was already made aware of the post when he first saw the picture Wednesday night. “At that point I was in contact with administrators at the school who had been investigating all day,” said Dr. Ginder in a press conference Thursday afternoon. “They were aware of where the post came from and they were moving forward with their investigation and the work that they need to do.”

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO