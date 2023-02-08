‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Amy Slaton Details ‘Moment of Weakness’ That Gave Her Extreme Pain

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 focuses on the current happenings in Tammy and Amy Slaton’s lives . While Tammy headed to rehab after hitting her highest weight, Amy found out she was pregnant with baby No. 2. In episode 4 of the season, Amy explained how one “moment of weakness” led to a world of pain that concerned her for the baby. Here’s what happened.

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 shows Amy Slaton in extreme pain

Amy Slaton in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | TLC via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 4 featured Amy Slaton telling the cameras about her extreme pain. “Hey ya’ll, it’s Amy,” she told the camera while sitting in the passenger seat of her car. “I really can’t talk right now. I’m in a lot of pain. I’m unable to move. It hurts so bad I can barely stand the pain. It’s like a stabbing pain in my lower back and kind of a burning pain on my stomach. I can’t keep nothing down.”

Amy then explained that she didn’t know if the pain was related to her second child, as she was just a month away from her due date. “We are kind of close to having the baby.”

Amy’s husband, Michael Halterman, drove Amy to the emergency room. “I just wanna take her to the ER to get her checked out and all that,” he said. “I’m worried a little bit about the baby in her. She could be having the baby.”

She explained she had a ‘moment of weakness’ regarding pizza

Thankfully, nothing was wrong with Amy Slaton’s baby in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. The pain Amy felt came as a result of her eating pizza.

“My gallbladder is fine, my liver is fine,” Amy said after she came home from the hospital. “It’s just really bad indigestion.”

Amy then explained to the cameras that she was trying to stay healthy for the baby, but she still eats what she wants from time to time. “I’ve been trying to eat healthy because of the baby,” she said. “But, sometimes you just have a moment of weakness and you have to do what you want. If you want a f***ing cupcake, eat a f***ing cupcake. I had a moment of weakness and I ate some pizza. I’m never going to eat that pizza again.”

Amy and Tammy Slaton’s sisters told Tammy what happened to Amy.

“She ate some pizza,” Amanda Halterman explained. “She said it was good and then the next thing I know, she went on to the hospital to make sure her and the baby were alright. And come to find out, she had indigestion.” Tammy rolled her eyes at the news.

How much weight has Amy Slaton lost?

Related

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Felt ‘Selfish and Guilty’ Over Lengthy Rehab Stay

Amy Slaton lost a significant amount of weight before 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4. In Touch Weekly reminds fans that she began the show in season 1 at 406 pounds. She was approved for gastric bypass surgery in 2019, and she dropped another 136 pounds in season 3. By the end of season 3, she weighed 275 pounds.

“When I first met Amy, over two years ago, she weighed over 400 pounds, and one of her goals in life, not only to get married, was to have a baby, and at that point it was impossible for her,” Dr. Charles Procter, Jr., said in an episode of the show in January 2022.

Amy had a healthy second child in January 2022. She shares updates about her family with fans via social media.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .