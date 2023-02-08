‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Tammy Slaton Cries to Family After 50-Lb. Weight Loss Reveal

TLC’s 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 continues to show Tammy Slaton’s journey to losing enough weight for bariatric surgery. The first few episodes of the season showed Tammy gained weight while in rehab — though episode 4 shows she’s turned the corner. Here’s what happened when she discovered she lost 50 pounds with her two sisters with her.

Tammy Slaton lost a dramatic amount of weight in ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4

Tammy Slaton from ‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4 | People via YouTube

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 1 shows Tammy Slaton heading to rehab at her highest weight — over 700 pounds. Upon heading to recovery, she was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing. Medical professionals inserted a tracheotomy to help her breathe, and she remains in the rehabilitation facility through season 4.

Tammy was able to get her weight down to the 570 range, but she needed to hit 550 or below to qualify for bariatric surgery. One particular weigh-in showed she gained 10 pounds , pushing her back up to 583 despite her efforts. While she felt defeated going into subsequent weigh-ins, 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 4 shows she lost a dramatic amount of weight. The first weigh-in in the episode showed she had a near-20-pound weight loss, and the second showed she reached 534 pounds .

“When I got on the scale and I saw the scale was at 534.7, I kinda stopped breathing for a second,” she said in the episode. “I’m 14 pounds under my goal weight. From over 700, that’s a huge drop.”

She cried while surrounded by family after her 50-Lb. weight loss was revealed

Tammy Slaton had an extremely emotional reaction after her 50-pound weight loss was revealed in 1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Episode 4. She was surrounded by her sisters all week long at the rehab center, and having them there to witness her progress meant a lot.

“We’ll keep on doing what we do,” Tammy’s half-sister, Amanda Halterman, told her. Amanda also announced she had to depart after the pivotal weigh-in. Just as Amanda told Tammy she was leaving, Tammy began to cry.

As Tammy’s tears flowed into her hands, Amanda gave her a pep talk. “You know we gotta go through this bulls*** here to get to where we need to be, right?” Tammy then started crying harder, and Amanda hugged her.

“You’ve got good people here who love you like we do, OK?” Amanda told Tammy before she left. “Look me in the eyes and promise me that you’re going to keep pushing and keep being selfish. This ain’t goodbye, this is, ‘I’ll see you later.'”

What is Tammy Slaton doing now?

Related

‘1000-Lb. Sisters’ Season 4: Nursing Assistant Gives Reasons for Tammy Slaton’s Weight Gain

According to Tammy Slaton’s TikTok, she’s still at the rehab facility — and she successfully had weight loss surgery. A source told The Sun that Tammy had the surgery at the end of 2022.

“It was a little scary, but she recovered quickly,” the source said. “The first few days were really tough on her, but she was still able to talk and was with it.”

As for why Tammy remained in rehab after surgery , the source added that the nurses were “monitoring Tammy and making sure she’s staying on her diet after the surgery. She has been adjusting well and [her body] hasn’t rejected her medications.”

In addition to weight loss surgery, Tammy got married. She wed Caleb Willingham at the same rehab facility she currently receives treatment from. The couple met in the facility, as Caleb is also receiving treatment for weight loss.

1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .