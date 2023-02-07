Read full article on original website
Penelope Pitstop
2d ago
🤨, they gave them to the family??? Where were they when the children were dumped??? 🤦♀️🤦♀️🤦♀️🤷♀️
Reply(1)
8
Jen
3d ago
Thank you for your kindness and thoughtfulness , God bless you !!
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Desperately Searching Answers When Memphis Father Of Three Vanishes After Leaving Hotel RoomThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMemphis, TN
15-Year-Old Male Victim of Shooting Near Kirkwood and Haleville RoadcreteKirkwood, IL
Biden Calls Tyre Nichols “Tyler” in Front of His Grieving Family During SOTU Speech, Critics Say He's Mentally UnwellEden ReportsMemphis, TN
Charleston Aliens - Chinese Spy BalloonsCharleston News LinkCharleston, TN
Elvis Presley's Iconic Graceland Mansion Will Remain In The FamilyFlorence CarmelaMemphis, TN
Related
Woman says she was carjacked by kids as young as 10
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman described one of the scariest moments of her life after she says she was carjacked at gunpoint by a 10-year-old boy and others. The victim says she was carjacked by four kids who stole her 2012 Infiniti on Pearce Street in North Memphis on the morning of Dec. 10. […]
actionnews5.com
‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1. The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way. The Seay family...
Could neighbors have helped Tyre Nichols that night?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the wake of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols‘ death, many people are wondering if anyone tried to stop what was happening near his home that night. A small quiet neighborhood at Castlegate and Ross Road in Hickory Hill has now been put in the spotlight after the lens of a SkyCop camera showed […]
Shopper carjacked at Millington Kroger
MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Millington Police are looking for several people involved in the carjacking of a Kroger shopper Thursday afternoon. Police said a man approached the victim in the parking lot of the store on US Highway 51, pulled out a gun, and demanded the keys to the victim’s silver 2016 Infiniti Q50. Police have […]
Kid caught on camera trying to break into car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We see crimes involving teens somewhat regularly in Memphis, but a video of a child trying to break into a car in Midtown has one woman concerned about youth crime. Aley Avery said she got the notification on her Nest camera Wednesday afternoon after a motion sensor was triggered in her carport. […]
Mom fights son at school, chases kids with knife: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a woman they say showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased kids with a knife. According to reports, on Thursday, officers responded to a fight call at Booker T. Washington High School in south Memphis. Once there, a school officer told police that Tameka […]
Memphis mom, child without home after apartment fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mother says she no longer has a home after smoke consumed most of her apartment during a large fire. Screams sounded the alarm for 28-year-old Evelyn Amro as she was rocking her 7-month-old baby to sleep Friday evening. “I just heard people screaming, screaming, screaming,” Amro said. “I just started […]
actionnews5.com
Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis. The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas. Lucas was shot...
Essence
Fired Memphis Police Officer Texted Photo Of Tyre Nichols After Fatal Beating
Memphis police documents show two photos taken by Demetrius Haley, and at least five people were texted. We know that Memphis police mercilessly kicked, pepper-sprayed, and hit 29-year-old Tyre Nichols before taking him into custody. It gets worse, however, as new documents reveal that Demetrius Haley, one of the now-fired police officers, took photos of Nichols sitting “propped against a police car, bloodied, dazed and handcuffed.”
actionnews5.com
15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road. The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead. This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about...
One Of The Cops Who Beat And Arrested Tyre Nichols Allegedly Took Photos Of Him And Texted It To Friends
Officer Demetrius Haley, who has been fired and charged with murder, sent the photo of Nichols to at least six people, according to Memphis police documents.
actionnews5.com
Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger. Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51. Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun,...
fox13memphis.com
Whitehaven shooting leaves one child dead overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One child is dead after an overnight shooting in Whitehaven, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said. Officers responded to a shooting at about 12:15 a.m. on Friday to a shooting in the 1600 block of Kirkwood Drive. According to MPD, the child was taken to Regional...
Memphis Police hope someone can help cold case investigation into teen who disappeared more than 7 years ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone with information on Amanda Poole, who went missing in Oct. 2015 at age 16, to please contact them. MPD told ABC24 that this is a cold case, and Missing Persons detectives are hoping someone, somewhere may have new information that could help located Poole.
Three-car crash sends child to hospital in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck on Summer sent a child to the hospital on Friday. Police responded to a three-car crash on the 3200 block of Summer shortly after 3:30 p.m. One child was taken to LeBonheur in critical condition. MPD did not say if anyone was detained at this time. This is a developing […]
Former officer Preston Hemphill used 'personally owned handcuffs' to try to arrest Tyre Nichols, MPD report says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The State of Tennessee's Department of Commerce and Insurance has released decertification documents for former MPD officer Preston Hemphill. He was the sixth officer fired for his involvement in Tyre Nichols' arrest Jan. 7, 2023. Decertification in the state of Tennessee by the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training (POST) Commission would make him ineligible for police work in the state.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
Ex-officer texted photo of Tyre Nichols to others
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — One of the fired former police officers accused in the Tyre Nichols beating allegedly took a photo of Nichols as he lay on the street, and sent it to six other people including a female acquaintance, according to documents obtained by WREG. The Memphis Police department has submitted documents to a […]
‘The spirit led me to go’: Officer reflects after saving teen father on I-40 bridge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A Memphis police officer is being hailed a hero after her comforting words stopped a teenage father from jumping off the I-40 bridge Thursday. It’s been said a picture is worth a thousand words, but for Officer Tina Shaw this image brings one word to mind. “Joy, joy,” she said. It’s […]
Owner speaks out after three of her tax offices in Memphis set on fire
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three tax businesses owned by the same person went up in flames. Memphis Police need your help finding who set the fires. The owner of Washington Credit and Tax Solutions told FOX13 she’s disgusted this happened to three of her tax locations in Memphis. “That...
Comments / 6