Florida State

Enigma In Black

DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)

After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Florida wants to level the playing field in NIL when it comes to student athlete compensation

Florida was once a leader in allowing college athletes to be paid. The state’s original name, image and likeness law came before the NCAA passed wide-ranging rules paving the way for those athletes to receive corporate sponsorships. Now Florida lawmakers are lifting some of those early restrictions in order to make the state’s collegiate programs more competitive.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act

The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
ORLANDO, FL
kennythepirate.com

Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District

It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
FLORIDA STATE
19thnews.org

More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds

Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates

Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
FLORIDA STATE
businessobserverfl.com

National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida

National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
FORT MYERS, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes

You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
FLORIDA STATE
OnlyInYourState

This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now

Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
FLORIDA STATE

