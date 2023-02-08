Read full article on original website
Related
DeSantis Wins And Loses In His Battle To Get High School Girl’s Menstrual Cycle Info (Opinion)
After getting a lot of negative national media, the FHSAA (Florida High School Athletic Association), which governs high school sports in Florida, gave up on its attempts to make mandatory answering questions about menstrual cycles, their frequency, and when they first occurred. The questions had been optional for over twenty years, but DeSantis and his team tried to make them mandatory until their inclusion became politically unfeasible. The four related questions will no longer be included at all.
wlrn.org
Florida wants to level the playing field in NIL when it comes to student athlete compensation
Florida was once a leader in allowing college athletes to be paid. The state’s original name, image and likeness law came before the NCAA passed wide-ranging rules paving the way for those athletes to receive corporate sponsorships. Now Florida lawmakers are lifting some of those early restrictions in order to make the state’s collegiate programs more competitive.
‘It’s too early:’ Florida lawmakers look at pushing back middle and high school start times
Florida lawmakers are looking into whether middle and high school is starting too early in the state.
A Florida mom is fighting against the menstrual cycle reporting mandate for teen athletes
Many parents are outraged that this information wouldn't be kept confidential.
What's happening now with COVID in Florida: Here's a quick look
COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to fall across Florida as the latest wave of infections recedes. Here’s what the latest data show:. Fewest new COVID cases, lowest hospitalizations in weeks. 19,000 new infections, the fewest since the week ending Dec. 26 (Source: Health and Human Services Department). 1,978 hospital...
UCF student senate passes resolution opposing DeSantis’ Stop WOKE Act
The University of Central Florida’s student legislative branch last week voted to approve a resolution demonstrating student opposition to Florida’s “Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act,” a bill signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year. The Stop WOKE Act, or HB7, restricts classroom instruction on race and discrimination, as well as diversity training in business settings. The law, which is facing ongoing legal challenges, was championed by DeSantis, who’s rumored to be preparing for a run for president.
wlrn.org
USF students take 'A Stand for Freedom' in response to state request for transgender health records
Students at the University of South Florida are organizing a statewide response at Florida public and private colleges and universities to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request for medical records of people experiencing gender dysphoria. The Students for a Democratic Society held a small rally outside the Marshall Student Center Tuesday....
kennythepirate.com
Disney responds to the Florida takeover of Reedy Creek District
It looks like Reedy Creek will officially be dissolved. Here is how Disney is responding. The past several months has been turbulent between the state of Florida and The Walt Disney Company. Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Law in 2022. The Walt Disney Company originally remained quiet surrounding this bill despite pleas from employees and fans for them to take an official stance. Tension built until CEO Bob Chapek denounced the bill, but many believed it was too little, too late.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Call on Army Corps to Fund Florida Project
This week, Florida Republican U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott sent a letter to Michael Connor, the assistant secretary of the Army – Civil Works, detailing critical projects in Florida that merit new and continued funding. The letter is below. Dear Assistant Secretary Connor:. Pursuant to the Consolidated...
19thnews.org
More than half of queer Florida parents have considered fleeing the state in the wake of ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ study finds
Your trusted source for contextualizing the news. Sign up for our daily newsletter. One in five parents went back in the closet in some capacity — including some who no longer hold their partner’s hand in public. More than half considered leaving Florida. Nearly nine out of 10 parents said they worried the bill would make their kids less safe.
WESH
Florida drivers seeing increase in car insurance rates
Between gas prices and rising car insurance rates, it's costing Central Florida drivers like Mel Greenberg more money to get around these days. “I would say about two years ago my six-month premium with Geico was under $500, and now it's probably closer to $650,” Greenberg said. Greenberg isn’t...
floridapolitics.com
Randi Weingarten slams Ron DeSantis as bully, promises teacher recruitment grants for Florida districts
Leon and Pinellas County schools were awarded funds to attract teachers even in a hostile environment to public educators. The head of Florida’s largest teachers union is arguing Gov. Ron DeSantis’ policies are bullying children, and wants change. Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT),...
click orlando
Hurricane Ian caused over $1B in agriculture losses, report shows
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Hurricane Ian caused an estimated $1 billion in agricultural-production losses, with the biggest hits to the citrus industry, along with growers of vegetables and melons, according to a new University of Florida report. The report from the UF-Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences also doesn’t include...
USDA inspects Florida animal park after white rhino shot 15 times, killed
State and federal government officials have concluded their inspection on an animal park in Central Florida after a white rhinoceros was shot and killed when it tried to escape.
businessobserverfl.com
National builder chooses SWFL for new unit, its fourth in Florida
National homebuilder M/I Homes is expanding in Southwest Florida, with a new Fort Myers/Naples division. The office, according to a news release, will join existing Florida M/I Homes divisions in Orlando, Sarasota and Tampa. M/I Homes is based in Columbus, Ohio. “M/I Homes has seen continued growth and success in...
click orlando
Florida AG Moody dismisses appeal blocking DNA testing for Tommy Zeigler
ORLANDO, Fla. – The office of Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody on Monday voluntarily dismissed an appeal meant to block DNA testing for William “Tommy” Zeigler, a 77-year-old man convicted of killing four people in 1975. A notice of voluntary dismissal filed at the Florida Supreme Court...
stpetecatalyst.com
What you need to know about Florida’s suburban coyotes
You might see it sprinting across a neighbor’s yard, or trotting down a sidewalk, a small, gray or brownish canine that doesn’t look quite like any dog you’ve ever seen. The animal is slinky and furtive, its eyes darting left and right, and it’s gone within a matter of seconds.
Disney World does not plan to fight changes to Reedy Creek, president says
Walt Disney World said it does not plan to fight the changes being made to Reedy Creek Improvement District and will let Gov. Ron DeSantis take control of its Board of Supervisors.
Florida schools removing classroom books to meet ‘Stop WOKE’ law; Clay County seeks to meet guidelines
Some Florida schools are covering up or removing books in their classrooms that have not been approved under a law restricting instruction and books on race and diversity, making it a felony for teachers to share certain materials with students.
OnlyInYourState
This Fascinating Florida Stadium Has Been Abandoned And Reclaimed By Nature For Decades Now
Abandoned Florida. Some of the best hidden gem locations throughout The Sunshine State sit abandoned, being slowly reclaimed by nature. These once-thriving attractions are now left to decay but still holding onto the history that once was. The Miami Marine Stadium was built in 1963 and was a premier place in the popular city. But today, the stadium sits in near-ruins, washed in graffiti, with nature slowly creeping in.
Comments / 1