Tampa, FL

First Responder Honors Fellow First Responder And Boyfriend

First Responder honors fellow first responder and boyfriend for First Responder Friday this week. AnnMarie is honoring her boyfriend, Will. Will actually was in the Air Force for four years before becoming a firefighter for the government. After coming home he went to EMT school. AnnMarie is a first responder as well as she is a paramedic.
USF Professor To Debut on Jeopardy Tonight

A Tampa contestant had a pretty good run last month on Jeopardy and now a USF professor is looking to do the same. The University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee website today profiled assistant professor of history Jonathan Scott Perry. He visited Los Angeles while on winter break and made it on the show. His first (of hopefully many) airs tonight.
TAMPA, FL

