ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, PA

Two sisters from Tioga County launch Skyr yogurt brand spreading nationwide

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GDBII_0kftDS4000

Westfield, Pa. — Two sisters born and raised on a Tioga County dairy farm are making a mark nationwide with their new yogurt brand Painterland Sisters , a Pennsylvania-made Skyr yogurt.

Skyr is an Icelandic-style strained yogurt with a thick, creamy texture and mildly sour flavor from probiotic cultures. The product and the idea for Painterland Sisters Skyr begins with the two sisters' family dairy farm.

Stephanie Painter, 28, and Hayley, 26, are fourth-generation dairy farmers who consider farming an essential part of their identity: it motivates them as a career and a lifestyle.

“We grew up knowing that you can make something for yourself if you put in the work. And we had the passion for agriculture and the passion for family farming, so we always knew we were going be doing something like this,” Stephanie said.

The sisters describe a purpose that begins on the farm, but reaches beyond the farm. They strive to educate and influence others through their yogurt product.

“Ever since we were little girls we always dreamt of, you know, basically bringing light to our family farm because we knew it was such a special place. It’s just this intrinsic feeling that we knew, like we were lucky to be growing up here and we wanted to showcase it and utilize that,” Stephanie said.

Backed by Stephanie's degree in business and Hayley's degree in animal science, the entrepreneurial pair also saw a market opportunity: they could change perceptions of farming and improve farming methods at the same time.

“As we got out into the world, we realized that people are completely disconnected with their food source — and that is the farmer,” Stephanie said.

One way the sisters are forging lost connections between consumers and the land is through regenerative agriculture. The sisters embrace regenerative farming, describing it as "the cows, the land, and the community working together synergistically." If they improve the land, they improve the cattle, and they improve their product.

Education on agriculture is a "top priority" for the Painter sisters, who use marketing and other communication tools to educate. The brand's blog explains many of their regenerative practices, such as feeding cows a grass-based, balanced diet that incorporates some grains for "optimal nutrition."

As millennial women in a male-dominated and older industry, they take a lighter, more youthful spin in their marketing.

The first step, according to the sisters, is making farming and agriculture relatable and fun.

“We wanted to capture the essence of growing up on the farm in our labels,” Stephanie said.

The fun labels are also educational, providing a QR code link to their website and a QR code to a fun and games page for educating children.

“If we educate our children, then of course, we're educating for generations to come,” Stephanie stressed.

To select a product within the dairy industry, the sisters did their research. In 2018, they started scanning the market for possible products. In 2019, they began developing a business plan.

Years of planning later, the product launched in small-scale Pennsylvania stores last March. Now Painterland Sisters yogurt can be found in about 1200 stores nationwide, including big chains like Whole Foods and Sprouts.

The milk for the yogurt is sourced from the Painter family farm, produced into Icelandic-style Skyr in partnership with another area farmer, and then distributed out of Lancaster County.

To create a niche product that would make an impact, the sisters considered a number of factors: nutrient density, health impact, transparency, and accessibility.

“Right now, consumers want transparency, they want to know who their farmer is,” Hayley said. “They don't just want like a typical brand that's been on the market since the '90s. They want to feel like they're a part of the lifestyle.”

The high-protein, low-sugar yogurt contains 13 essential vitamins and minerals; four cups of milk per serving; 6% milk-fat to support absorption of vitamins and minerals and sustain energy; and added lactase to make the product suitable for lactose-intolerant consumers.

Painterland Sisters Skyr is not only full of nutrients, but packed with high quality probiotics, they noted. With “the right amount and the right types of probiotics,” the product has even been prescribed by medical physicians, Hayley said.

The entrepreneurial sisters took a chance, but a calculated one — and it’s been paying off. Within a year of launching their business, the brand will have reached over $1 million in yogurt sales, Stephanie said.

The Painter sisters hope to continue farming their family's land for generations to come.

Comments / 5

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

BREAKING: Shop-Vac downsizing, will lay off workers

Williamsport, PA — NorthcentralPa.com has learned that Shop-Vac, located at 2323 Reach Road, Williamsport, is planning to downsize. "They were very adamant at this time that they are not closing," said Jason Fink, president/CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, trying to dispell rumours that the company was shutting down completely. The company does plan to cease some operations at the Williamsport plant, according to Fink. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

'Shop-Vac is not closing,' says company president

Williamsport, Pa. — Shop-Vac announced to employees on Friday that the scope of operations would be changing in the Williamsport facility. The company will be laying off some employees, but would not comment on how many, or specifically what departments might be downsized. "We're keeping quite a lot of the operations in Williamsport," said Gary Duboff, president of GreatStar USA, the parent company of Shop-Vac, on Friday amid rumors that...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Popular ice cream spot set to reopen in Union County

LEWISBURG, Pa. — The Lewisburg Freez was located along Route 15 in Lewisburg since the 1940s, but at the end of last season, the owners closed it for good. People were disappointed, but this week another longtime Central PA business announced it was reopening the Freez under a new name: May's Freez.
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

New business to open this spring at former Lewisburg Freez

Lewisburg, Pa. — May's Drive-in along Route 405 has been a Lewisburg favorite for years, and now they plan to revive another Lewisburg favorite—the Lewisburg Freez. The Lewisburg Freez closed in August 2022 after more than 30 years of serving soft serve ice cream at 242 N. Derr Drive, along Routes 11/15. In a Facebook post made Thursday on the May's Drive-in Lewisburg page, the owners said that they will...
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Deacon's story: Managing a peanut allergy with OIT

Sara Snyder’s son Deacon was just 18 months old when he had an allergic reaction to peanuts. “I made Deacon a snack with peanut butter on it,” says Sara, of Milton, Pa. “His face became red, and his eyes started swelling shut.” One in every 50 children in the United States — and one in every 200 adults — has a peanut allergy. It can have wide-ranging and sometimes dire...
MILTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

23-year-old Evan Painton announces campaign for Lycoming County Commissioner

Evan Painton of Williamsport has announced his candidacy for Lycoming County Commissioner. The 23-year-old Republican is a graduate of Loyalsock Township High School and completed his B.S. from The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown majoring in political science. Painton is currently pursuing his master's degree through Oregon State University. Painton, who credits his mother Tracie for his hard work ethic and dedication is also the son of a U.S. Marine...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Women in energy: Susquehanna Valley Chapter plans for 2023

Williamsport, Pa. — In 2018, a new chapter opened for women working in the energy industry. It's the Susquehanna Valley Chapter of the Women's Energy Network (WEN), an organization geared toward the professional development of women working within the industry, and dedicated to an equitable and inclusive workplace. Recently, the Women’s Energy Network Board of Directors for the Susquehanna Valley Chapter met to discuss goals for 2023. The group brainstormed new ideas for educational programming as well as volunteer and networking opportunities. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Newswatch 16

Route 220 back open after crash in central PA

LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — There's a heads up for drivers Thursday morning in central Pennsylvania. A stretch of highway was shut down in Lycoming County after a wreck. According to PennDOT, it happened on Route 220 between Hughesville and Beech Glen, Sullivan County. The highway reopened around 8 a.m.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

James V. Brown Library turns to new online shopping donor program

Williamsport, Pa. — James V. Brown Library was one of the thousands of organizations that used Amazon Smile to collect donations through online shopping. Because Amazon Smile will be discontinued on Feb. 20, the library has partnered with a new shopping service that provides donations. Amazon Smile was never a huge fundraiser for the library, but it did provide unrestricted revenue during its lifetime. To continue this steady form of collecting donations, the Library is now partnering with iGive, a free shopping service that has...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evangelical nurse honored after detecting hidden heart problem

Lewisburg, Pa. — "Nurse Callie quite literally saved my life," said the patient who nominated an Evangelical Nurse for a nursing excellence award. Callie Kleinman, RN, received a DAISY Award after receiving a nomination from patient Jennifer Gardner. DAISY Awards are given to nurses who exemplify clinical expertise and compassionate care, serving as role models in the nursing community. In Gardner's nomination, she said: “We were discussing possible discharge when...
LEWISBURG, PA
News Channel 34

State police hold briefing on missing PA woman

NORTH TOWANDA TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a cold case mystery 12 years in the making, the disappearance of a Bradford County woman. Now, Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help to solve the missing person’s case as they held a press conference Wednesday morning regarding the investigation of 34 -year-old Maria […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Earth Day at Mill Cove returns for the first time since 2020

Tioga, Pa. — Mill Cove's Earth Day events have been called off since 2020 due to concerns about Covid, but this year the festivities will return with a full day of activities. Earth Day is a great time to appreciate some outdoor activities and appreciate our region's natural features. Fishing rods, kayaks, archery equipment, and safety gear will be available to borrow so that everyone has a chance to participate in some outdoor fun! ...
MANSFIELD, PA
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania

Discover the Coldest Temperature Ever Recorded in Pennsylvania. Welcome to the Keystone State, where history and natural beauty collide. From the majestic peaks of the Appalachians to the vibrant streets of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania has it all. But today, we’re going to take you on a journey to the state’s hidden gem, where the thermometer dipped to unimaginable lows.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

PSP looking for campground thief near Mansfield

SULLIVAN TWP., Pa. (WETM) – Police in Tioga County are asking for any information on the theft of camping materials late last month. According to Pennsylvania State Police out of Mansfield reported that sometime between January 26-29, 2023, a man in Mansfield said several items had been stolen from his vacant camp lot on Welch […]
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg YMCA offers free Parkinson's support group

Lewisburg, Pa. — On the first Wednesday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m., the Lewisburg YMCA will host a free Parkinson's support group for both people with Parkinson's and caregivers. Meetings will primarily feature information sessions and social activities. The Lewisburg YMCA will also continue its current lineup of Parkinson's programs including fitness classes and Singercise. The free support group is open to anyone in the Parkinson's community....
LEWISBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police investigate theft from Tioga County camp

Sullivan Township, Pa. — Thieves targeted a vacant lot on the 2000 block of Welch Mountain Road in Tioga County sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29, according to PA State Police at Mansfield. The victim, a 58-year-old Mansfield resident, said approximately $4,000 worth of property was stolen. Police listed the items as follows: Police are asking anyone with information to call PSP-Mansfield at 570-662-2151, referencing case no. PA 2023-123959.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
WETM

Elmira Mammoth owner goes on the record

18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. 18 News sits down with Mammoth owner Steve Donner to discuss the timeline of events leading up to Nikita Anrusenko's arrest. Chemung County Law Enforcement Noting Decline in …
ELMIRA, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Route 220 closed in Cherry Township, Sullivan County

Route 220 is closed in both directions between Route 1006 (Old Bernice Road) in Cherry Township and Route 87 in Dushore Borough, Sullivan County, due to a vehicle crash with downed utilities. A detour using Old Bernice Road, Route 487, and Route 87 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, and drive with caution.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy