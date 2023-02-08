'The best man for the job': Bullis, Leipold confident Rindahl can carry on UW-Whitewater's football tradition

WHITEWATER—Kevin Bullis isn’t a fortune teller, but he did have an accurate gauge of the future 15 years ago.

Bullis had just joined Lance Leipold’s coaching staff at UW-Whitewater as a linebackers coach when he walked into defensive coordinator’s Brian Borland’s office to talk about junior linebacker Jace Rindahl.

“I said, ‘Jace Rindahl, that guy is going to be a defensive coordinator someday,’” Bullis said Monday, after his day as a middle school teacher in California had concluded. “‘Shoot, he might be the head coach of the Warhawks.’”

On Monday, Bullis’ prediction became a reality.

The Cambridge native was named the 22nd head coach of UW-Whitewater’s football program after being the interim head coach since Bullis retired in October. The school has scheduled a press conference Thursday to officially introduce Rindahl as the new head coach.

Rindahl needs no introduction to the UW-Whitewater football offices. He played four seasons as a Warhawk—two under Bob Berezowitz and two under Leipold.

He then joined Leipold’s staff as an assistant, serving as a linebackers coach and special teams assistant, for three seasons until 2012.

He spent two seasons as a running backs assistant at the University of South Dakota before returning to UW-Whitewater for the 2015 season.

When Bullis replaced Leipold as head coach in 2016, he made Rindahl the run defense coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2020, Rindahl was promoted to defensive coordinator and then to assistant head coach before last season.

Both Leipold and Bullis give Rindahl glowing endorsements.

“He was an outstanding player,” Leipold said in a phone interview Monday afternoon as he was watching his son’s traveling baseball team’s practice. “A lot of the way he coaches is the way he played. He had good energy and a sense of urgency about him.”

Leipold, now the head coach at the University of Kansas, had a 109-6 record in eight seasons in Whitewater and won six NCAA Division III national championships.

Leipold pointed out Rindahl is a bit younger than he was when he was named UW-Whitewater’s head coach. Rindahl, Bullis and other Warhawk coaches made trips to both the University at Buffalo and KU to visit Leipold, who is in his third season as the Jayhawks’ head coach.

“Every time you could see the growth in maturity and detail,” Leipold said. “So this isn’t surprising.”

Bullis, who retired after the Warhawks lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs after producing a 78-13 record in seven seasons, lauded Rindahl’s coaching abilities.

“He’s an amazing teacher,” said Bullis. “His passion for Warhawk football and athletics is phenomenal.”

“That guy has that type of mentality,” Bullis said. “He has passion, intelligence, logic and reason. After watching him develop over the years, it is not a surprise.”

Leipold and Bullis said there are major adjustments when making the jump from being an assistant to a head coach.

“You have to understand that now everything comes to you,” said Leipold, who after his playing days at UW-Whitewater concluded in 1987 spent 20 seasons as an assistant at five different schools, including the University of Wisconsin and the University of Nebraska.

“From coaching and staffing to players’ issues,” he said. “It’s always great to have suggestions (as an assistant), but now you have to make the decisions.”

Bullis agreed.

“The biggest difference is just being in a constant state of awareness of the big-picture details,” Bullis said. “Jace and I have talked about that throughout the years about him becoming a head football coach.

“That was a dream and passion of his.”

Leipold said the Warhawks interviewed a wide range of candidates for the job based on the number of people that reached out to him.

“It’s great to see that Jace rose to the top and earned the opportunity,” Leipold said. “To keep it in the Warhawk family and understand what has transpired throughout the years will be exciting.

“I’m sure the program is in great hands.”

“There is no doubt he is the best man for the job,” Bullis said. “And I’m here to help him anytime he needs it.”