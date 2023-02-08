ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitewater, WI

'The best man for the job': Bullis, Leipold confident Rindahl can carry on UW-Whitewater's football tradition

By By TOM MILLER Special to APG
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0U0rMc_0kftDM0s00

WHITEWATER—Kevin Bullis isn’t a fortune teller, but he did have an accurate gauge of the future 15 years ago.

Bullis had just joined Lance Leipold’s coaching staff at UW-Whitewater as a linebackers coach when he walked into defensive coordinator’s Brian Borland’s office to talk about junior linebacker Jace Rindahl.

“I said, ‘Jace Rindahl, that guy is going to be a defensive coordinator someday,’” Bullis said Monday, after his day as a middle school teacher in California had concluded. “‘Shoot, he might be the head coach of the Warhawks.’”

On Monday, Bullis’ prediction became a reality.

The Cambridge native was named the 22nd head coach of UW-Whitewater’s football program after being the interim head coach since Bullis retired in October. The school has scheduled a press conference Thursday to officially introduce Rindahl as the new head coach.

Rindahl needs no introduction to the UW-Whitewater football offices. He played four seasons as a Warhawk—two under Bob Berezowitz and two under Leipold.

He then joined Leipold’s staff as an assistant, serving as a linebackers coach and special teams assistant, for three seasons until 2012.

He spent two seasons as a running backs assistant at the University of South Dakota before returning to UW-Whitewater for the 2015 season.

When Bullis replaced Leipold as head coach in 2016, he made Rindahl the run defense coordinator and linebackers coach. In 2020, Rindahl was promoted to defensive coordinator and then to assistant head coach before last season.

Both Leipold and Bullis give Rindahl glowing endorsements.

“He was an outstanding player,” Leipold said in a phone interview Monday afternoon as he was watching his son’s traveling baseball team’s practice. “A lot of the way he coaches is the way he played. He had good energy and a sense of urgency about him.”

Leipold, now the head coach at the University of Kansas, had a 109-6 record in eight seasons in Whitewater and won six NCAA Division III national championships.

Leipold pointed out Rindahl is a bit younger than he was when he was named UW-Whitewater’s head coach. Rindahl, Bullis and other Warhawk coaches made trips to both the University at Buffalo and KU to visit Leipold, who is in his third season as the Jayhawks’ head coach.

“Every time you could see the growth in maturity and detail,” Leipold said. “So this isn’t surprising.”

Bullis, who retired after the Warhawks lost in the first round of the NCAA Division III playoffs after producing a 78-13 record in seven seasons, lauded Rindahl’s coaching abilities.

“He’s an amazing teacher,” said Bullis. “His passion for Warhawk football and athletics is phenomenal.”

“That guy has that type of mentality,” Bullis said. “He has passion, intelligence, logic and reason. After watching him develop over the years, it is not a surprise.”

Leipold and Bullis said there are major adjustments when making the jump from being an assistant to a head coach.

“You have to understand that now everything comes to you,” said Leipold, who after his playing days at UW-Whitewater concluded in 1987 spent 20 seasons as an assistant at five different schools, including the University of Wisconsin and the University of Nebraska.

“From coaching and staffing to players’ issues,” he said. “It’s always great to have suggestions (as an assistant), but now you have to make the decisions.”

Bullis agreed.

“The biggest difference is just being in a constant state of awareness of the big-picture details,” Bullis said. “Jace and I have talked about that throughout the years about him becoming a head football coach.

“That was a dream and passion of his.”

Leipold said the Warhawks interviewed a wide range of candidates for the job based on the number of people that reached out to him.

“It’s great to see that Jace rose to the top and earned the opportunity,” Leipold said. “To keep it in the Warhawk family and understand what has transpired throughout the years will be exciting.

“I’m sure the program is in great hands.”

“There is no doubt he is the best man for the job,” Bullis said. “And I’m here to help him anytime he needs it.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisportsheroics.com

The Argument For Replacing Greg Gard as the Coach of Badgers Men’s Basketball

I want to preface everything by saying that I fully support Greg Gard. I think he’s done a fantastic job and the recent results of the team are more due to bad luck than anything he as a coach can control. With that said, I think it’s important to take a step back and look at each side of the debate without bringing emotions into it. Since I am on the side of keeping Gard, I’m in a position to view the talking points from the other side objectively.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Badgers great RB Jonathan Taylor shares thoughts on Luke Fickell hiring

The Wisconsin Badgers continue to impress with Luke Fickell under the helm as their new head coach, recently pairing with the Varsity Collective to share a welcome to the newest players on the team with a billboard in New York City. The move caught the eye of former Badgers running...
MADISON, WI
B100

Three Cities Top List of Worst Places to Live in Wisconsin

Lists like these are never fun, but every year they come out. We do see some changes this year. The great state of Wisconsin does have some amazing and beautiful cities, but sadly some are considered incredibly dangerous. Just because these cities are considered the "worst" by sources like Onlyinyourstate...
WISCONSIN STATE
tourcounsel.com

Eclipse Center | Shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin

Eclipse Center, formerly known as Beloit Plaza or Beloit Mall, is a mixed-use development and former shopping mall in Beloit, Wisconsin. It is undergoing a renovation with the aim of making it a pivotal point in the city. It formerly housed the department store Elder-Beerman, and still houses several Rock County government offices, a convention center and bar, and two School District of Beloit charter schools.
BELOIT, WI
theshelbyreport.com

Hy-Vee Opens Two New Locations In Wisconsin

Hy-Vee Inc. has opened two new stores in Wisconsin, expanding its footprint in the state to eight locations. The Janesville site is a reimagined grocery store with a new layout – the sixth of its kind for the retailer’s eight-state footprint. Hy-Vee also opened a store in the former Bill’s Food Center in Oregon, Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: The cost of ice rescues

The president's first trip after his State of the Union speech was to Wisconsin, to tout economic successes and plans for the next 2 years. Students have been in virtual learning all year after heavy rains caused the roof to collapse and flooded the second floor over the summer. FIRST...
MADISON, WI
wuwm.com

What’s the deal with leaping fish in the Milwaukee River?

The Milwaukee River is a main artery of the watershed that bears its name. A Bubbler Talk question asker wondered, "What kinds of fish leap in the Milwaukee River? How are those fish populations doing?" I met Laura Schmidt to find out. “I’m a fisheries biologist with the Wisconsin Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q985

Customers Are Banned From Tipping Wait Staff At New WI Restaurant

If you visit this new restaurant in Wisconsin, you don't have to worry about tipping the wait staff because it's not allowed. When working in the service industry, tipping is vital for employees. They depend on the extra money as part of their salary. Jobs such as wait staff get paid a much lower hourly wage because their employers count it as part of their pay. They even get taxed on gratuity. That makes it even more important to work in the right environment so you can maximize the money earned.
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Major discount retailer opens new store location in Wisconsin

A major discount retail chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin and will be hosting a grand opening event this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the popular discount retail chain Big Lots! will be hosting a grand opening event for its newest Wisconsin store location in West Bend, according to local sources.
WEST BEND, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie Costco employee pays tribute to beloved coworker

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A Costco employee and shoppers are remembering a beloved store worker who passed away suddenly this week. According to Mike Fitzpatrick’s family, the 62-year-old Sun Prairie man died due to a heart attack. Costco Customer Service employee Kyle Obroslinski heard the news Thursday morning...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Milwaukee Cop Killer Terrell Thompson Was in Court Just YESTERDAY, Was Given Probation [READ CRIMINAL COMPLAINT]

A heroic Milwaukee Police Officer was shot and killed early this morning on the city’s south side during a foot chase involving a robbery suspect, Terrell Thompson, who, Wisconsin Right Now has learned, was just in court YESTERDAY on a hit-and-run conviction but was given ONLY PROBATION by a Milwaukee County Judge despite numerous failures to show up for court.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Jefferson County Union

Daily Jefferson County Union

Jefferson County, WI
316
Followers
688
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily Jefferson County Union has been serving Jefferson County since 1871. Published Monday through Friday and 24/7 online at www.dailyunion.com

 https://www.dailyunion.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy