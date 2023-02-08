Mary Weichert to host The Seton Hall Stillman School of Business Students for Seminar

Nothing humbles me more than when people I consider to be much smarter than me ask for my perspective, never mind when they happen to be the brilliant minds of academia…

When Professor Boroff of the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University asked if I would run a seminar for her students, along with Gary’s Wine & Marketplace and The Taubman Company that owns the Mall at Short Hills, two words came to my mind: Hell. Yes.

That is one impressive roster of guests to stand with.

I was also able to rally Eric Declercq, our highly-regarded President of Weichert Financial Services to be my wingman who I know will surely enrich the experience for the participants.

Now? The pressure is on to inspire young minds and create engaging dialogue around the ways in which businesses pivot when the environment around them suddenly changes. Luckily, as a Weichert realtor, I have some street cred in this topic area given my track record to pivot during noteworthy economic setbacks like the Great Recession, the uncertain years that followed, and of course, COVID.

February 17th is the date, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get down to business, teach these students what I know and look the part of the erudite scholar. Stay tuned, friends…

