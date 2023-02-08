ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Orange, NJ

Mary Weichert to host The Seton Hall Stillman School of Business Students for Seminar

TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 3 days ago

Nothing humbles me more than when people I consider to be much smarter than me ask for my perspective, never mind when they happen to be the brilliant minds of academia…

When Professor Boroff of the Stillman School of Business at Seton Hall University asked if I would run a seminar for her students, along with Gary’s Wine & Marketplace and The Taubman Company that owns the Mall at Short Hills, two words came to my mind: Hell. Yes.

That is one impressive roster of guests to stand with.

I was also able to rally Eric Declercq, our highly-regarded President of Weichert Financial Services to be my wingman who I know will surely enrich the experience for the participants.

Now? The pressure is on to inspire young minds and create engaging dialogue around the ways in which businesses pivot when the environment around them suddenly changes. Luckily, as a Weichert realtor, I have some street cred in this topic area given my track record to pivot during noteworthy economic setbacks like the Great Recession, the uncertain years that followed, and of course, COVID.

February 17th is the date, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to get down to business, teach these students what I know and look the part of the erudite scholar. Stay tuned, friends…

#weichertrealtors #weichertfinancial #SetonHall

Follow me on Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/MaryWeichert.Chatham

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjNqB_0kftCvDU00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TAPinto.net

17 Morristown Residents Named to Area College and University Dean's and Honors List

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Colleges and Universities have announced the names of students who have made the Dean's List and Honor's List for outstanding academic achievement. The following students were recognized. Katherine Orjuela, Emily Prachthauser, Andrew Francis, Diana Andres Lopez, Natalia Arias and Andrea Morales have been named to the Dean's List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus. To be recognized on the Honors List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.20 or higher.  Madeleine Colecchia, Ana Luisa Teixeira, Rikaluz Ora, Joshua Gulisano, Annie Monge, Derick Moreau, Brent Bradley Mercado, Cameron Ross and Suany Flores Bueso have all been named to the Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus. To be recognized on the Honors List, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.  Natalia Cardona-Agudelo has been named to the Dean's List at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2022 semester.  Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list. Joe Pucek has been named to the Dean's List at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC). To receive the honor, students must earn a semester grade oint average of 3.75 for Dean's List.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Hawthorne Student Named to Honors List at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus

MADISON, NJ - Local Dana Hassan has been named to the Honors List for the Fall 2022 semester for Fairleigh Dickinson University's Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, NJ. To qualify for the Honors List, a student must carry a 3.5 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0 and be enrolled in a minimum of 12 letter-graded hours (four courses). The University's Metropolitan Campus, located in the NY/NJ corridor in Teaneck, NJ, features a university atmosphere with an international perspective, attracting students from the U.S. and around the world.  Devoted to the preparation of world citizens through global education, Fairleigh Dickinson University is New Jersey's largest private university and features more than 100 liberal arts and professional degree programs, two international campuses, dozens of partnerships with internationally renowned institutions and special programs and status within the United Nations. 
TEANECK, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Scholarship Gala at West Orange High School Honors Culture & Tradition

WEST ORANGE, NJ - The annual Black History Month Scholarship Gala, held Feb. 3 at West Orange High School, was a warm, family-oriented event that honored Black culture through music and dance. The event was organized by officers of the Student Council and Jubilee Choir: Student Council Micah Pryor, President, StuCo Lucinda Edwards, Vice-President, StuCo Alicia Germain, Secretary, StuCo Aryani Rajani, PR, StuCo Jubilee Choir Ashley Constant, President, Jubilee Justus Wheatley, Vice President,  Jubilee Performances by the award-winning AB-Salute Boys' Step Team and Optimal Precision Girls' Step Team were a highlight of the evening, which featured food from Maschio's, and additional dance routines from Jubilee Dance, Elixir, and Nakhayla Green....
WEST ORANGE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paterson Public Schools Launches Program to Guide Special Needs Students Towards Independent Living

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Public Schools officials and educators at S.T.A.R.S Academy officially opened the Transitioning for Independence, Employment, and Success (T.I.E.S.) program on Friday. The program helps students with special needs, ages 14 to 21, transition to independent living.  “Today is a special celebration of our students with special needs and their ability to transition into independent lives,” Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer said. “They are talented, capable, and they want what everyone wants: the chance to develop their abilities, realize a purpose in life, and live independently as adults contributing to the good in our society.” The T.I.E.S. Program began in 2021...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Somerville Grads Make the Grade on University & College Campuses

SOMERVILLE, NJ - Several Somerville students at higher education institutions have attained Dean's List honors for their academics. MADISON, NJ - Students at Fairleigh Dickinson University's Florham Campus, including Somerville residents Colin Bower and Ashleigh Frankel have been named to the Dean's List for the Fall 2022 semester. KINGSON, RI - Close to 7,000 University of Rhode Island students were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List including Sophia McKean of Somerville. To be included on the Dean's List, full-time students must have completed 12 or more credits for letter grades which are GPA applicable during a semester and achieved at least a 3.30 quality...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
TAPinto.net

Harmony Power Foundation Plans For a Universal Harmony Day in Elizabeth

Elizabeth, NJ - The Harmony Power Foundation has announced their plans for another Universal Harmony Day in Elizabeth, NJ on Monday, February 13th. Harmony Foundation Founder Sensei John Mirrione will present Harmony Power Awards at School No.13 at 248 Ripley Place in Elizabeth during an assembly starting at 8:30 a.m. The school community has nominated students for their admirable deeds inside the school, and they will be getting prizes as a result.   The Harmony Power Awards have been part of the Elizabeth Public Schools since 2019. The district collaborated with the Harmony Power Foundation to mandate the program, which Record Holders...
ELIZABETH, NJ
TAPinto.net

Plainfield Public Schools Join State Campaign to Keep Students Safe as they Walk, Bike to School

PLAINFIELD, NJ — Representatives from EZ Ride, a nonprofit organization that provides the Safe Routes to Schools Program for the New Jersey Department of Transportation and North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority's Street Smart Program, visited Plainfield High School, Maxson Middle School and Dewitt D. Barlow Elementary School as part of a campaign to help keep students safe as they walk, bike or ride in cars to and from school and to avoid becoming the casualty of a traffic accident. Lisa Lee, Deputy Director of Bike & Pedestrian Programs for EZ Ride said, “We hope the Plainfield community will be safer by...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Central Bucks District Recognizes Two High School Seniors for STEM Achievements

DOYLESTOWN, PA—At this week’s school board meeting, the Central Bucks School District honored two of its high school seniors for their performance in a prestigious STEM research competition. CB East senior Mason C. Matich and CB West senior Lance Yunhao Xu each won $2,000 from the Society for Science’s Regeneron Science Talent Search 2023. The contest is highly competitive in the area of science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM. Nearly 2,000 students from around the world applied. Mark Hayden, a Central Bucks teacher who oversees the district’s program at the Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, knows both students well. Hayden was on hand at...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

Totowa School District, Senator Kristin Corrado Partner to Combat Hunger with Food Drive for St. Agnes Food Pantry

TOTOWA, NJ – The Totowa School District and Senator Kristin Corrado’s Office joined forces to support the St. Agnes Food Pantry, a local organization that provides food and other necessities to those in need. In a show of community spirit and support, the two entities organized a food drive to help restock the pantry’s shelves and ensure that those in need have access to the resources they require.  The food drive is an opportunity for residents and students to give back and help their neighbors in need. Participants were encouraged to donate non-perishable food items such as canned goods, pasta, rice, and...
TOTOWA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Phillipsburg Education Board hears High School Report from Acting Principal

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J.---The Phillipsburg Board of Education Monday evening agreed to a request from Interim Principal Kyle Rovi and Assistant Principal Edison Torres to approve having nationally recognized speaker Jeremy Anderson address the student body this February which is recognized as black history month.    Anderson is a motivational speaker, educational consultant, and the author of eight books in addition to CEO of the Anderson Group and Next Level Academy. He has spoken around the world and at a number of universities such as the University of Florida, Texas Tech, and Florida State University.    The administration said Anderson's message is a powerful one and...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
TAPinto.net

Former Hunterdon Central BOE President Responds to Allegations of Nepotism in Hiring of New Math Teacher

FLEMINGTON, NJ - Former Hunterdon Central Regional School District Board of Education president Vincent Panico responded to allegations from residents and staff that his wife, new math teacher Amanda Panico, was hired because of her connections, saying the allegation is "unacceptable." "Dr. Panico, an adjunct college professor with private industry experience, has earned her doctorate degree and diversified her career solely based on her abilities and merit," he said in a statement. "Any suggestion that her success or salary is due to help from myself or her father is not only deeply offensive, but it reinforces a misogynistic belief that a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Ridgewood Recap: High School Start Time Pushed Back, Library Receives $500k Donation

RIDGEWOOD, NJ - Exciting news has been pouring in for the residents of Ridgewood this week. The village is poised for a transformative change, starting with the high school, which has a school start time of 8:20 a.m. pending board approval. This would give students an extra 35 minutes of rest. Additionally, the council approved $60.5 million in bonds for Ridgewood Water. This move will create state-of-the-art infrastructure for centralized treatment plants for harmful substances, making sure that the wells are safe and clean for everyone. The transformation continues with a generous $500k donation from the Ridgewood Public Library Foundation, which will...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Artist Exhibiting Works & Teaching Collage Making, Donating Half of Proceeds to MEND

MILLBURN, NJ -- Former journalist and professional collage artist Wayne Pollard, recently revisited his love of creating collages after three decades and will be exhibiting his works while teaching the art. He will donate half of the proceeds of the Feb. 28 event to MEND (Meeting Essential Needs with Dignity). Pollard, who attends the Art Shuffle open studio sessions at One River School in Millburn, displays his art on Instagram where Jerry Saltz, the Senior Art Critic for New York Magazine has expressed his admiration of Pollard’s collages. Pollard explained why he began making collages after a 30-year hiatus. “In July 2020,...
MILLBURN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Apply Now for Mercer County Commissioners Annual Scholarships

MERCER COUNTY, NJ -- Applications are now available for the annual scholarship program offered by the Mercer County Board of Commissioners for area high school seniors. Last year, 11 Mercer County students each received scholarships worth $1,600 for their first year in college; and $1,600 upon completion of their first full year. To be eligible for a 2023 scholarship, students must plan to attend Mercer County Community College (MCCC) full-time during the Fall 2023 semester. Applicants must currently have a Grade Point Average of 2.8 or higher.  Scholarship applications must be submitted before Friday, May 19 For more information, students at Mercer County High Schools are encouraged to speak with their guidance counselors at their respective schools or Lawrence Traylor at (609) 989-6557 or email LTraylor@mercercounty.org.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Saturdays with Bernie: Cranford Girls' Basketball Celebrates 50 Years

CRANFORD, NJ - Nearly fifty years ago, Cranford High School girls basketball team took to the court for the first time, and they went to the state championships that same year.  Bernie Wagenblast interviews three women from that inaugural team, who also happen to be her classmates from Cranford High School. Lisa Levine, Carol Blazejowski, and Nancy French played together since they were in elementary school at Lincoln school and were on that first team in the 1973-1974 school year. Terry Madonia, Naomi McLane, Jane McGee, Mary Ann Daly and Pat Gallagher rounded out that first team, which was coached by Sally Morel.  Title IX had recently been enacted, but the integration of girls' sports was slow-going, said Blazejowski, who was one of the driving forces behind the team's creation. To hear about the beginnings of the program, listen to this week's Cranford Radio.
CRANFORD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Celebrating Black History Month: Lunch at Mama's

UNION, NJ – In celebration of Black History Month, the Union Police Department has been partnering with several Black-owned businesses around town.  During lunchtime on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, officers visited Mama's BBQ II on Springfield Avenue to welcome the community with a 15 percent discount off their full menu. “This is another great police event,” said Committeeman and Police Commissioner Joseph Florio. “This place has been here longer than I’ve been here.  It’s an establishment; it’s a legend here.” “It’s always a beautiful thing when we can interact with our community,” said police officer Michael Campos, “especially during Black History Month when we can spotlight Black-owned businesses.  In Union, we’re one community.” “It’s great when the officers and the community can get together.  It really shows the positive relationship we have in the community,” said Committeeman James Bowser.  “Also, I couldn’t miss the opportunity to come here and get some of Mama’s bbq.” Chris Finnick, owner of Mama’s BBQ II, said, “I appreciate everyone coming out to Mama’s BBQ and I know everyone will enjoy their lunch.  Everything is fresh and homemade."
UNION, NJ
TAPinto.net

The Princeton Reviews Are In: Eyebrows Raised and Ire Provoked by 'Between Two Knees'

Princeton, NJ – As a play that has been billed as “outrageously funny and wickedly subversive,” Between Two Knees, closing its two-week run at McCarter on Sunday, February 12, could be expected to also be provocative. Our two local reviewers found it to be just that. In the case of Town Topics reviewer Donald H. Sanborn III, the notice contained some modest admonishments. Stylistically, a case can be made that the show contains two plays. One is the slapstick but pointed comedy containing the Wheel of Fortune parody, and the numerous contemporary references (Irma talks about preventing her son from becoming a...
PRINCETON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Doylestown-Area Emergency Responders Receive Tens of Thousands in State Grants

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Several Doylestown-area fire departments and ambulance squads are getting a boost from the in the form of grants worth tens of thousands of dollars. Three local fire departments and two local ambulance squads are on a list of 25 departments in the state’s 10th district that received a total of more than $300,000 in grants. The grants were announced by State Sen. Steve Santarsiero, who represents the district. The grants are awarded by the Pennsylvania’s Office of the State Fire Commissioner. Recipients can use the grants to purchase equipment, pay for training, pay off debt and more. Here are the departments in the area that received the grants and the amounts they received: Central Bucks Ambulance & Rescue Unit: $6,088. Chalfont Chemical Fire Engine Company No. 1: $15,000. Chalfont Emergency Medical Service Inc.: $10,000. Midway Volunteer Fire Co.: $15,000. Plumsteadville Volunteer Fire Company: $15,000. “Our communities are a safer and better place as a result of these brave men and women,” Santarsiero said in a statement. “This funding will help ensure that they have the resources they need to continue their vital work.” Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
TAPinto.net

City of Plainfield to Make Grant Funds Available to Businesses Affected by Tuesday's Fire

PLAINFIELD, NJ — A number of businesses were destroyed or suffered significant damage, in addition to the displacement of around 30 residents, as a result of a fire that tore through a section of downtown Plainfield on Tuesday. Now, the City of Plainfield has announced it plans to utilize American Rescue Plan funds, offering grants up to $10,000 in an effort to ease some of the financial burdens business owners will face as they rebuild. This is not the first time ARPA grant funds have been made available by the administration. Local businesses hurt by the ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy