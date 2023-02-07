Read full article on original website
Chico's FAS (CHS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Chico's FAS (CHS) closed the most recent trading day at $5.12, moving +0.39% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.22% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.5%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from...
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Clearwater Paper (CLW)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
State Street Corporation (STT) Could Be a Great Choice
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus. Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other...
Is Preferred Bank (PFBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's...
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
The biotech industry is home to many large and prominent corporations, but there are also smaller and lesser-known drugmakers that are worth investors' consideration. Take Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AXSM) and Exelixis (NASDAQ: EXEL), two mid-cap biotechs with plenty to look forward to ahead. Axsome and Exelixis may not be household...
Validea's Top Ten Energy Stocks Based On John Neff - 2/12/2023
The following are the top rated Energy stocks according to Validea's Low PE Investor model based on the published strategy of John Neff. This strategy looks for firms with persistent earnings growth that trade at a discount relative to their earnings growth and dividend yield. WESTERN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP (WES)...
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Before the Next Bull Market
After an absolutely brutal year, 2023 is off to a strong start. The S&P 500, the index widely regarded as the benchmark for the entire stock market, is up over 8% at this writing. No one truly knows if 2023 is the year a bull market will return, but hopes are high that the rally will continue.
Why I Continue Buying Shares of This Magnificent Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
A few years ago, I read an eye-opening report on dividends that completely changed my investing mindset. While I've always loved investing in dividend stocks, I focused on buying those with the highest yields. However, the Power of Dividends report by Hartford Funds made me shift my direction. It showed...
Why PetMed Express Was a Dog of a Stock This Week
While animal healthcare specialist PetMed Express (NASDAQ: PETS) advertises itself as "your trusted pet expert," the stock market wasn't trusting it as a solid investment this week. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, the company's shares fell by 13% for the week, largely due to its lackluster quarterly results.
Helion Venture Partners Cuts Stake in PubMatic, Inc. (PUBM)
Fintel reports that Helion Venture Partners has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.45MM shares of PubMatic, Inc. Class A (PUBM). This represents 1.0% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2022 they reported 2.41MM shares and 5.90% of the company, a decrease...
Why Clean Energy Stocks Cratered This Week
In what's becoming a wild ride for investors, clean energy stocks crashed this week. The market had been shifting back toward growth and higher-risk stocks early in 2023, but that momentum just reversed again. Shares of some of the riskier clean energy companies have been hit hardest. According to data...
Should Investors Buy This Dividend Growth Stock?
Economic data in recent weeks has sparked a belief among some investors and economists that the Federal Reserve could begin cutting interest rates by the end of this year. This has led the S&P 500 index to surge 7% higher so far in 2023. Shares of medical devices company Stryker...
3 Stocks Raising Their Dividends for Over 60 Years
Dividends are a key component of investing, accounting for the vast majority of the S&P 500's returns over the past 60 years. Even better, companies that initiated a dividend or raised their payouts to shareholders have not only outperformed the broad market index since 1973, but handily trounced those that kept their dividend policies unchanged -- or worse -- cut or eliminated their payments. And they did so with significantly less volatility.
Should You Buy Solana While It's Below $30?
Thus far in 2023, Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) has been one of the standout performers in the crypto market. It is up 76.38% over the past 30 days, and currently trades at $23.34. That's welcome news for Solana investors, who feared that its price might be going to zero after the disastrous meltdown of FTX (CRYPTO: FTT) in November.
A Bull Market Is Coming: Should You Buy Amazon Stock Now?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) continues to experience pressure in its operations, and that was borne out again in another mixed earnings report that demonstrated slow growth and falling operating income. Amazon stock fell after the report, but it's up 19% so far in 2023. How can investors interpret mixed signals, and should you buy now before a bull market sweeps in?
Got $3,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Building wealth is a lot like sailing a ship, if you think about it. You need the right direction, a solid plan, and patience with unpredictable weather conditions. And just like with a ship, even a small investment can really pay off. Noticed how Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) rose...
Validea Benjamin Graham Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 2/11/2023
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Value Investor model based on the published strategy of Benjamin Graham. This deep value methodology screens for stocks that have low P/B and P/E ratios, along with low debt and solid long-term earnings growth. SSR MINING INC (SSRM) is a mid-cap value stock...
The Best Industrial Stocks to Buy Right Now With $500
What can you buy with $500? Well, perhaps you've been secretly craving a new watch, an awesome-looking drone, or maybe a fancy espresso machine. But if you're more inclined to invest rather than spend, maybe some stock picks are what you're after. So let's take a look at what industrial stocks I'd invest in if I had $500.
See Which Of The Latest 13F Filers Holds Novartis
At Holdings Channel, we have reviewed the latest batch of the 25 most recent 13F filings for the 12/31/2022 reporting period, and noticed that Novartis (Symbol: NVS) was held by 11 of these funds. When hedge fund managers appear to be thinking alike, we find it is a good idea to take a closer look.
The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Experiences Big Outflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (Symbol: XLP) where we have detected an approximate $430.2 million dollar outflow -- that's a 2.6% decrease week over week (from 231,870,000 to 225,920,000). Among the largest underlying components of XLP, in trading today Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) is up about 0.6%, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) is down about 1.4%, and Archer Daniels Midland Co. (Symbol: ADM) is higher by about 1.4%. For a complete list of holdings, visit the XLP Holdings page » The chart below shows the one year price performance of XLP, versus its 200 day moving average:
