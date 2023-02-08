(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.

