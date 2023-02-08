Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal crash on I-81 in Cumberland County leaves one dead
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to I-81 southbound at 4:02 p.m. after a driver crashed near mile marker 61.3 in Cumberland County. Jeffrey Suter, 18, was traveling in the center lane when police say he made an unsafe lane change into the right lane. This caused Suter to lose control of his car, which drove off the right side of the road.
WGAL
Body found in home in Lancaster County
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A body was found Friday morning inside a home in Columbia, Lancaster County. The Columbia Police Department issued a statement saying a deceased person was found inside a residence on the 500 block of Avenue H around 8 a.m. "This case is being investigated as a...
WGAL
Deadly crash in Lancaster County, 1 dead
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A car crash turned deadly in Lancaster County at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road in Providence Township on Wednesday. The Lancaster County coroner has confirmed the victim is an adult man. The accident involved an Amazon truck and a Chevy SUV. It occurred around 5:20...
Bomb threat evacuates Strong Industries in Northumberland County
POINT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police closed down Route 11 in Point Township, Northumberland County on Thursday while they investigated a reported bomb threat in the parking lot of Strong Industries. According to police chief Craig Lutcher, a bomb threat was called in around 12:15 on Thursday in the 3200 block of Point Township […]
WGAL
Man killed in tractor-trailer, SUV crash in Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was killed in a crash on Wednesday in Lancaster County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police identified the victim as Mark Slobodjian, 61, of Nottingham. The fatal crash happened around 5:20 p.m. in Providence Township at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road. Roads in the area...
Teen dies after crashing along Interstate 81 in Cumberland County: police
An 18-year-old driving a Mustang crashed and died in Cumberland County on Thursday afternoon, according to state police. Jeffrey L. Suter, of East Pennsboro Township, was driving the 2008 Ford Mustang northbound on Interstate 81, state police said. Around 4 p.m., police said Suter made an unsafe lane change which...
Police respond to York shooting
YORK, Pa. — Police responded to a shooting in York earlier this afternoon. According to York County 911 Dispatch, the shooting occurred along the 600 block of East Market Street in York City. The first call to police came in at 1:44 p.m. It is unclear at this time...
PennLive.com
Pa. man killed in head-on collision with tractor-trailer: state police
A 61-year-old man died Wednesday when he collided head-on with a tractor-trailer on a Lancaster County highway, Pennsylvania State Police said. Mark Slobodjuan, of Nottingham, was found dead around 5:21 p.m. at the scene of the Providence Township crash, at Lancaster Pike and Schoolhouse Road, state police said. State police...
abc27.com
New Cumberland police warn public of counterfeit money
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The New Cumberland Borough Police Department wants to warn the public about counterfeit bills being used. abc27 spoke with a local business owner who took one of those bills as payment. On Thursday, Feb. 9, at around 1:00 p.m., the owner of Moss Creek...
WGAL
Route 322 in Lebanon County reopens after crash
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Route 322 in South Annville Township, Lebanon County, has reopened after a crash. Route 322 was closed in both directions between Louser Road and Meadow Lane. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. The Campbelltown Volunteer Fire Company said the crash involved a car...
WGAL
Woman injured in crash in Cumberland County
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman was injured in a crash Wednesday evening in Cumberland County. The crash happened around 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of South Market Street and the entrance ramp to Route 15 north in Upper Allen Township. "The investigation revealed that the operator of...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
iheart.com
Pump Prices Continue to Decrease
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Industry analysts say gas prices are slightly down and will continue to decline because driving typically falls off during the winter. Prices at the pump in Pennsylvania are down about five cents this week. Triple-A reports the average cost per gallon in the state is three dollars and 73-cents. The average in Harrisburg is about three-76 but prices are nine cents higher in York.
abc27.com
Lower Paxton Township Police in need of doors, windows for training
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — House flippers and remodelers in Dauphin County could be hometown heroes. The Lower Paxton Township Police are looking for donations of windows and doors in their frames. Officers will use them for training as they learn how to break through them for emergencies. Door...
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
abc27.com
York County police phone number being used in scams
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Windsor Township Police Department (LWTPD), phone numbers associated with the LWTPD are being used as a part of phone scams. The LWTPD says scammers are spoofing their phone numbers and asking people to go to the police department in-person...
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
WGAL
Fire damages Lancaster Motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire damaged a motel in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. When firefighters arrived around 10:40 a.m. on Wednesday at the Lancaster Motel in the 2600 block of Lincoln Highway, flames were spreading through the one-story building. Everyone got out safely. Firefighters said there is...
local21news.com
One injured in Lebanon City shooting, police investigating
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lebanon are investigating after one person was shot Friday morning. According to authorities, officers were called to the area of 8th and Cumberland Streets just before 7:00 pm on Thursday for reports of shots fired. Police say when officers arrived they discovered...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0