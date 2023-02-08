Read full article on original website
Upset Alert – Boys Basketball Knocks Off 6th Seed Union to Advance in the County Tournament
UNION, NJ – A big third quarter helped Roselle take the lead and eventually beat Union 78-73 in the first round of the Union County Tournament. The last time the Rams saw action in the quarterfinals of the County Tournament was during the 2012-2013 season when they were eliminated by Elizabeth. This team is looking to add their names to the history books if they can defeat 3rd seed Linden and advance to the semifinals. Isaiah Fuller led the team in scoring with 24 points. Tahdir Carson also had a big game with a double-double of 20 points and 14 assists. Elijah Harris...
Players allegedly yelled slurs during NJ HS basketball game
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. -- A brawl at a New Jersey high school basketball game led to parents getting banned and a team's season ending early. There are ugly accusations about what started it. An altercation between two varsity players turned into a melee at Dwight Morrow High School in Englewood. Both benches cleared, and so did the stands. "Fans jumped in. People from Dumont, they jumped in. And then it escalated from there," said Kerron Pitts, a senior on the Dwight Morrow basketball team.It happened Tuesday night, during Dwight Morrow's game against Dumont High School. Pitts and others at the game told CBS2 some white players...
Tuesday Was a Busy for Paterson Sports
PATERSON, NJ - The No. 9 Paterson Eastside Ghosts men’s basketball team tallied their 18th win of the season, improving the teams record to 18-2 with a 78-34 win over the Bergen Tech Knights on Tuesday. The Ghosts jumped out early in the first quarter putting up 17 points against the Knights. However, Eastside pulled away in the third quarter, outscoring the Knights 31-5. Senior guard Preston Brown put up his second straight 30-point game, including a season high of 32 points against Bergen Tech. Against the home team, the Ghosts proved that playing a team game is key, as seven...
Girls Basketball: Previewing the Essex County Tournament semifinals
It’s been mostly chalk in the Essex County Tournament as we’ve reached the semifinal round. The top three seeds have advanced to the semifinals, while the No. 5 seed punched its ticket to the semifinal.
5-star basketball recruit, N.J. native Naas Cunningham includes Rutgers in Top 5
New Jersey native and 5-star forward Naas Cunningham has narrowed his list of schools down to a Top 5, according to On3. That list includes Rutgers, Duke, Kansas, Memphis and UCLA. The 6-foot-7 junior is ranked as a Top 10 player in the country, according to industry composite rankings. Cunningham...
Obituary: John William ‘Jack’ Coogan Jr.
John William “Jack” Coogan Jr., a longtime resident of Montclair, died peacefully and surrounded by family on Feb. 7, 2023, in Cedar Grove. He was 87. Mr. Coogan was born in Dunkirk, New York, to John and Margaret Coogan, one of seven children. He grew up in the Dunkirk area and graduated from St. Mary’s High School in 1953.
Examining Rutgers' Transfer Portals Gains and Losses
The transfer portal continues to play an integral part in recruiting and Rutgers is no different from any other school as players come and go every year. After the end of the 2022 season, Rutgers has lost more scholarship players than it gained through the transfer portal. That is not necessarily a bad thing as it means more room for more new players. Thus far, Rutgers has landed five incoming transfers and more are expected to follow.
Longtime Memphis journalist Tom Dees passes away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A longtime journalist and member of the Memphis community has died, ABC24 learned Thursday afternoon. Tom Dees, who worked as a broadcast journalist for WHBQ in Memphis since 1995, died Thursday morning, days before what would have been his 58th birthday on Saturday. "Tom was always...
Montclair school district taking second look at proposed 2023-24 calendar
A draft of the Montclair school district’s 2023-2024 calendar presented earlier this month will likely undergo edits, after school board and community members expressed concern over its high number of shortened days for students. The calendar draft, which passed its first reading at the Montclair Board of Education’s Feb....
Montclair school district celebrates Black History Month
The Montclair school district has planned several events to celebrate Black History Month, including story readings and a performance by local actors. The programs encompass a variety of educational and enrichment activities, according to a district press release. “Although African American history is integrated throughout our year-long curriculum at all...
Holocaust survivor to speak with Montclair High School students
Students in Montclair High School’s German program will hear from Holocaust survivor Ronnie Reutlinger Breslow next week about her journey on the MS St. Louis, a ship attempting to carry Jewish refugees to safety just months before World War II began. Reutlinger Breslow will speak about her journey on...
Obituary: Adonica Marie Valenti
Adonica Marie Valenti, a lifelong resident of Montclair, died on Jan. 30, 2023. She was 60. A Mass of Christian burial was celebrated for her at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Oratory, 94 Pine St. Arrangements were by Caggiano Memorial Home for Funerals, 62 Grove St. Donations may be...
Garnet Hall is likely Democratic pick to replace Mila Jasey in N.J. Assembly
Garnet R. Hall, the deputy Essex County Clerk, has emerged as the leading candidate to replace retiring Assemblywoman Mila Jasey (D-South Orange) in the 28th legislative district. The 63-year-old Maplewood Democrat became deputy county clerk in 2018 after a private sector career. She is the Democratic municipal vice chair. It...
Mississippi mourns FOX13 journalist Tom Dees
Mississippi journalist Tom Dees died Thursday morning, just days before his 58th birthday, as he waited on a lung transplant. Tom was the longest-tenured journalist at FOX13 in Memphis, and his career was marked by a dogged determination to find the truth. He was known by all as kind and honest, and his stories were kind and honest as well. He loved North Mississippi, and for so many years, he was their voice.
Despite Montclair council’s vote, ambiguity surrounds Stafford’s future
Following months of quarreling and debate and a conclave in the wee hours, the Montclair Township Council decided to begin the process of dismissing Township Manager Timothy Stafford in a pair of rapid-fire votes. The council’s 5-0 votes early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8 – first on a resolution to end...
Book banning not acceptable (Letter to the Editor)
We are writing representing a diverse and interfaith collection of clergy who have congregants in Glen Ridge. It has come to our attention that a group, under the moniker of Citizens Defending Education, has been advocating the removal of six books from the Glen Ridge Public Library, all of which deal with LGBTQ+ themes. We are writing to strongly encourage the board to reject their proposal and keep these books in rotation.
Newark’s Own Amiri Baraka Stripped from AP African Studies Course
Famed Newark poet Amiri Baraka was one of the major forces in the Black Arts movement of the 1960s and 70s. So it made sense that Baraka was included in an initial draft of the College Board’s Course Framework for Advance Placement African American Studies issued last year. But when the final version of the framework was released last week, Baraka was among the black activists excised from the document. What happened between the first iteration of the AP African American Studies framework and the final version that led to late poet's ouster is largely unknown. But what is clear is the backlash from...
Memphis Police officer still critical after library shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer continues to fight for his life, one week after being shot in the head in an East Memphis Library. Officer Geoffrey Redd is still listed in critical condition, according to MPD. Meanwhile, those around him are continuing to hope for the best.
MPD: Woman shoots, kills boyfriend after argument
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is behind bars after she allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument this week. Shantel Collins, 24, was charged with voluntary manslaughter after a shooting that killed her boyfriend, according to the affidavit. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting...
Former Memphis Police director talks police reform after Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time since Tyre Nichols’ death, former Memphis Police director Toney Armstrong spoke publicly on the subject of police reform on Thursday. It was during a panel held at the University of Memphis journalism department about the coverage surrounding Nichols and its wide-reaching impact.
