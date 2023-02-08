ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNB Local4

UNK holds ribbon cutting for newly renovated Martin Hall

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska at Kearney gave us an inside look at one of its major renovation projects Wednesday. Martin Hall was once home to Greek Life back in the 1990s before they moved across campus. Now, it will serve a new generation of the school’s eight chapters. Officials said the goal of the project is to bring all of Greek Life together.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNB Local4

Watch: Day one of District C-3 wrestling at Central City

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City High School is hosting the NSAA District C-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Watch the embedded video for highlights and results.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Cozad, Hastings, Northwest leading District B-3 wrestling after day one

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Northwest High School is hosting the NSAA District B-3 wrestling tournament. Day one began Friday with 11 teams participating. Several area wrestlers from multiple schools are attempting to punch their ticket to the state tournament in Omaha. Cozad has the most team points after day one.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

What the Dickens wins Chambers Top Business Award

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A few ago, the Hastings Chamber of Commerce recognized local businesses and business leaders for their work in the community. What the Dickens in downtown Hastings took home the award for Business of the Year Up to 25 employees. Owners of the establishment described winning as a humbling but electric experience.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Husker football players speak to kids

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - You normally see them on Saturdays, but they paid a visit to elementary schools to speak to the youth. Four Husker football players went to elementary schools in Grand Island to point kids towards positive influences in their community. Elliot Brown, Chubby Purdy, Dashon Singleton,...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Grand Island museum raises money for indoor park

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) -A Grand Island museum is looking to bring a new indoor park for kids to enjoy. Imagination City Children’s Museum organizers turned to GoFundMe for help in bringing an indoor playground to the museum. With donations from the mall, the museum was able to receive...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Habitat for Humanity home application deadline approaching

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Buying a new home can be stressful, and for people in need the deadline to apply for a home from a local nonprofit is getting closer. The Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity is accepting applicants for habitat homes until February 28. Those who have...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Fonner Park set to begin 70th season

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Fonner Park opens their season today for the 70th year, with some new additions to the track. One of those additions is the new Grand Island Casino, which offers another source of entertainment for patrons of the racetrack. There’s also new seating, live music on...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings Chamber of Commerce holds 119th-annual awards banquet

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Businesses and leaders around the Hastings area gathered to celebrate those making an impact Wednesday as the Hastings Chamber of Commerce hosted its more than a century-old awards banquet. The event recognizes businesses and organizations for being the best in their area, with a total of...
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Hastings’ Martin finishes as Class B girls state singles runner-up

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - The NSAA state singles bowling tournament for Class A and B boys and girls hit the lanes at Sun Valley Lanes and Games Wednesday. In the Class B girls tournament, Hastings’ Winter Martin lost in the championship round 376-340 to Wayne’s Jersi Jensen to end her high school career as the state singles runner-up.
LINCOLN, NE
KSNB Local4

Missing Aurora couple spotted on Jan. 12 in Hastings

AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - The Aurora Police Department’s search for a missing elderly couple continues almost one month since they were last seen. APD has been able to confirm by video surveillance that Robert and Loveda Proctor were observed on Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:02 a.m. They were spotted at the Pump & Pantry on Highway 6 on the east side of Hastings. They were then traveling west on Highway 6 from this location.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City girls basketball blisters Fullerton by 25

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City girls basketball hosted Fullerton Friday in its middle school gym, since the Bison Activities Dome was occupied by the District C-3 wrestling tournament. The Bison beat the Warriors 48-23. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Central City boys basketball stampedes over Fullerton by 43

CENTRAL CITY, Neb. (KSNB) - Central City boys basketball hosted Fullerton Friday in its middle school gym, since the Bison Activities Dome was in use for the District C-3 wrestling tournament. The Bison beat the Warriors 79-36. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
CENTRAL CITY, NE
KSNB Local4

Electrical fires are a big concern for fire officials

Willow Rising (formerly the Crisis Center) will be holding their annual fundraising gala on Feb. 25 at the Balz reception Hall in Grand ISLAND. Teresa Anderson with the Central District Health Department stops by to talk American Heart Month. GIPS Hosts Junior Internship Day. Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:32...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
KSNB Local4

Persons of interest sought in Grand Island skimming crime

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Police Department is warning people to be mindful of their bank accounts after finding skimming machines in town. Captain Dean Elliot said they were notified about two weeks ago of skimming machines on bank ATMs and gas pumps in town. Elliot said...
GRAND ISLAND, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy