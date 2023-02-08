Probation Chief Joining County Executive Office to Oversee Public Safety, Health-Related Departments

Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO