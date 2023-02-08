Probation Chief Joining County Executive Office to Oversee Public Safety, Health-Related Departments

Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Edhat
Commissioners Bash SB County on Pot but Let Carp Weed Emporium Proceed; Meagan Says 'No'
California Coastal Commissioners on Wednesday slammed San Barbara County's ruinous cannabis ordinance and its implementation -- but balked at blocking a local permit for a disputed Carpinteria retail pot emporium. A 7-to-3 vote by commissioners held that the state agency lacks jurisdiction in the matter. "The county is not well...
Noozhawk
County Reports 131 New Cases of COVID-19; California State of Emergency Set to End Feb. 28
There were 131 cases of COVID-19 in Santa Barbara County last week, according to the Community Data Dashboard. In total, there have been 111,455 cases of COVID-19 and 759 related deaths in the county. The seven-day test positivity rate in the county was 6.1%, a -0.3% change from the prior...
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building
The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has received federal funds to help renovate a building in Goleta as its new Sharehouse. The project should be ready in October. The post The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is bolstered by $1.5-million in federal funds for new Sharehouse warehouse building appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
County Fire Takes On Oversight of Emergency Management Division
Santa Barbara County has declared disaster emergencies about 20 times in the past decade, and the Emergency Operations Center has been activated 56 times, according to County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato. Miyasato decided to move oversight of the Office of Emergency Management to the county Fire Department — which has...
Noozhawk
Sheriff’s Office Adds Four Employees, Promotes Seven Staff Members
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 6 welcomed four new employees and congratulated seven employees on their promotions. In a ceremony held in the Board of Supervisors’ Hearing Room, and attended by family, friends and colleagues, Sheriff Bill Brown introduced the newest Sheriff’s Office team members:
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara County Joins SLO’s Plan for Regional Seawater Desalination Facility
San Luis Obispo County is in the early days of planning a regional desalination facility, and Santa Barbara County has decided to participate in the development study and be evaluated as a potential partner in the project. SLO’s first phase is gathering information and seeing what other water agencies might...
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023
Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
kclu.org
Ventura County and agricultural groups reach settlement in dispute about key planning document
Ventura County has reached a settlement in connection with a major lawsuit involving its new general plan. In 2020, Ventura County Supervisors approved what’s known as the 2040 County General Plan. It serves as a guideline to manage future growth in the county. But, more than a half dozen lawsuits were filed seeking to block certain elements of the plan.
Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department advises the public of increased cases of Norovirus on the Central Coast. The post Santa Barbara County Health Department warns the public of Norovirus cases on the Central Coast appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Santa Maria City Council Clears the Way for 443-Unit Betteravia Place Development
The Santa Maria City Council cleared the way Tuesday night for 443 market-rate rental units to be built at the Betteravia Place development after airing concerns about traffic and other issues. Council members voted 3-1 to approve several items, including planned development permits for the MBK Rental Living residential project...
443-unit housing development approved in Santa Maria
On Tuesday, the Santa Maria City Council gave the green light for the construction of 443 housing units that would be part of the ongoing Betteravia Plaza megadevelopment.
kclu.org
What does the expiration date on food mean? Ventura County legislator says confusion causing waste
Should that food in your fridge be tossed, because of the date on the packaging? A Ventura County assemblywoman thanks the current labeling is confusing, and she’s trying to fix it. Let’s say you buy milk, cheese, or maybe bagged lettuce. On the package, it marked “Sell By”. Or,...
Noozhawk
Hundreds of Santa Barbara County Residents Apply for Storm-Related Federal Disaster Assistance
More than 1,000 residents have applied for storm-related FEMA assistance in Santa Barbara County, Emergency Management Director Kelly Hubbard said Tuesday. About $1.2 million has been approved so far, which is low compared with the number of applicants, and is expected to increase, she added. The Jan. 9 storm caused...
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm
FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews are in Nipomo, helping residents with the recovery process following the January rainstorms that hit the Central Coast. The post FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance crews efforts help in Nipomo post-January storm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara County to Be Fined $6 Million for Too Many ‘Canaries in Coal Mine’
The canary in the coal mine for the state’s fractured mental health and criminal justice systems is yet another obscure bureaucratic acronym: IST, which stands for “incompetent to stand trial.” That’s a legal determination made by a judge after consulting with two psychiatrists and refers to people charged with a crime who are mentally incapable of understanding the charges against them or assisting in their own defense.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County flush with water for short-term supply
Santa Barbara County has received almost double its average rainfall for the water year to date and exceeded is average for the water year as a whole, bringing all but one of the county’s major reservoirs to near capacity. As of 8 a.m. Friday, the county as a whole...
Noozhawk
Noozhawk’s COVID-19 Update 2.9.2023
[Editor’s note: Noozhawk’s weekly COVID-19 email newsletter is delivered to subscribers on Wednesdays. You can sign up here. We are republishing the newsletters on the website so more readers have access to them.]. Welcome to Noozhawk’s Weekly COVID-19 Briefing. I’m Noozhawk staff writer Grace Kitayama with the...
Noozhawk
Housing Authority of City of Santa Barbara Names Good Samaritan Shelter Partner of Year
The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB) recently honored Good Samaritan Shelter as its 2022 Outstanding Community Partner of the Year. HACSB created its annual partner award as a way of recognizing and thanking organizations and businesses that help change lives for the better. Supportive services provided...
Noozhawk
Disaster Recovery, Local Assistance Centers Closing in February
The Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC)/Local Assistance Centers (LAC) will be closing later this month in both north and south Santa Barbara County. The last day of operation for the Center at Direct Relief in Santa Barbara will be Wednesday, Feb. 15, with a temporary closure Feb. 8 through Feb. 10.
Noozhawk
Solvang Planning Commission Approves Sansum Clinic Medical Building Project
A two-story building for Sansum Clinic‘s expanded medical services into the Santa Ynez Valley received the Solvang Planning Commission’s approval on Monday night after a brief discussion about the building’s design. Commissioners voted 4-0 to approve the project’s development plan and other matters, with Aaron Petersen recusing...
