Myrtle Beach, SC

TheDailyBeast

Wife of Missing South Carolina Man Calls for Donations to Stop Amid Distressing Rumors

Nearly three weeks after his disappearance, the wife of a missing South Carolina man has called for GoFundMe donations to stop following a slew of distressing rumors. Tyler Doyle, 23, disappeared in Myrtle Beach after his boat sank during a duck hunting trip Jan. 26. While authorities comb the waters for Doyle and other victims, his family and friends have taken to social media to call on people to stop spreading “drama and rumors,” though the New York Post reports it is unclear what rumors exactly they are referring to. A friend of the Doyles established a GoFundMe to support his wife Lakelyn, which continues to receive donations even after their pleas to stop. “Due to the rumors and everything going around, his wife, Lakelyn, wants me to stop all donations to this go fund me,” family friend and donation organizer Hannah Faulk wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Thanks again for all the donations, but as a women [sic] 30 weeks pregnant she can’t handle everyone’s opinion and stress on her body for the baby’s sake.” The GoFundMe had raised more than $30,000.Read it at New York Post
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: NC man wanted for murder unlawfully entered South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— SLED agents charged James Thomas Pratt, 60, as a Fugitive from Justice for a crime he committed in another state. Authorities say on Feb. 1 Pratt unlawfully entered South Carolina while fleeing and avoiding prosecution from North Carolina for murder. The Fort Mill man has an outstanding warrant.
FORT MILL, SC
lootpress.com

Federal indictment cuts off major source of West Virginia drug supply

WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – “A sophisticated drug trafficking network which served as one of the largest suppliers of illicit substances to West Virginia has been dismantled by a federal indictment returned this week against individuals from Ohio, California, and Mexico. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and...
BELLAIRE, OH
WBTW News13

Teen turns himself in after deadly fight with another teen in Mullins

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old suspect wanted after a deadly fight with another teenager has turned himself in, according to Mullins police. The suspect, who is facing a murder charge, has not been identified, but police said a bond hearing has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the incident […]
MULLINS, SC
WDTV

West Virginia State Police trooper dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia State Police trooper has died. Sgt. Nathan Samples died on Thursday following a battle with cancer, according to a Facebook post by West Virginia Troopers Association. Samples spent more than 20 years serving for the West Virginia State Police.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WBTW News13

17-year-old jailed in Marion County after fight ends in deadly shooting

MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — A 17-year-old arrested Thursday by Mullins police is facing a murder charge after a fight ended in a deadly shooting, according to police. Joseph Jeremiah Jones remained in jail Thursday afternoon. Police said a 17-year-old died after the shooting Wednesday afternoon on Mayers Street, but they have not released any additional […]
MULLINS, SC
Metro News

Indictments returned in major northern W.Va. drug case

WHEELING, W.Va. — A collaborative investigation involving several states and the northern district of West Virginia resulted in a federal indictment this week in Wheeling. U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said the dragnet captured one of the biggest drug suppliers in the region and his drug sources in Mexico and California. Juan Carlos Magana, 41, of Sinaloa, Mexico, and Personne “Rico” McGhee, age 52, of Bellaire, Ohio, were charged Tuesday with conspiring to distribute large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.
WHEELING, WV
OnlyInYourState

Be On The Lookout, A New Type Of Tick Has Been Spotted In West Virginia

Bad news, everyone. Another type of tick has been discovered in the Mountain State. Now, not only do we have to contend with eight-legged, blood-sucking parasites like the dog tick, the deer tick, and the lone star tick — as of just recently here in West Virginia, we also have to watch out for the brand-new-to-America Asian longhorned ticks as well.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

Domestic violence victim pushes to change W.Va. divorce law

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - This is the story of a 15-year marriage -- 14 spent in wedded bliss, the last wrecked by violence as the victim hopes to use her misfortune to change state law. “It was the yelling, the screaming and the strangulation,” said advocate Ashley Elkins. “He had...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

