Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nicholas County Fair in West Virginia permanently ending
The Nicholas County Fair Board has announced the county's annual fair has been dissolved.
Kanawha County Commission receives grant to expand Shawnee Sports Complex facility in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Commission has approved plans to expand a facility at the Shawnee Sports Complex in Dunbar. During a Special Commission Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, commissioners looked over the blueprints and costs for expanding and updating the facility. Commissioners say the county received $3 million in Congressionally Directed Spending […]
WTAP
Marietta College set to hold a PioSolve Competition
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College has a new and unique experience for students. The college’s Entrepreneurship Program is holding a PioSolve Competition later this month. PioSolve will have students work together to solve a problem associated with social, environmental, political, and other topics. Director of the Entrepreneurship program...
tourcounsel.com
Charleston Town Center | Shopping mall in West Virginia
Charleston Town Center is an enclosed shopping mall in downtown Charleston, West Virginia. One of the largest enclosed malls in the United States to be located in a downtown shopping district, it has comprised more than 130 tenants on two levels at its peak, in addition to food court on a partial third level. Several vacancies in later years have led to conversion of large portions into office space.
WTAP
Regional Science Fair held in Vienna
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Regional Science and Engineering Fair was held today at the Grande Pointe Conference Center in Vienna. 47 students from Wood, Roane, Calhoun, and Jackson Counties competed. Projects covered subjects ranging from animal and behavior science to mathematics and data to robotics. The winning projects will move to the state competition in Charleston in March.
WTAP
Parents react to school closing proposals in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education is considering closing three elementary schools and merging them with others. If approved, Grandview, Marmet and Weimer Elementary Schools would be closed. Grandview students would be split between Edgewood Elementary and Mary C. Snow West Side Elementary. Weimer Elementary students would be split between Bridgeview […]
West Virginia bill proposed to protect emergency workers
Senate Bill 490, or Cassie Marie Johnson Memorial Act, would stiffen the penalty for anyone who willfully causes the death of any first responder.
Black bear spotted in White Hall Thursday
If you've ventured out in the last few days due to the warm weather, you're not the only one. A White Hall man got a visit from what looks like a juvenile black bear.
morgantownmag.com
Five Reasons to Love Hundred
This once-bustling crossroads has an interesting namesake. Take the drive west from Morgantown on W.V. Route 7, and you’ll pass several places you’ve probably heard about: the village of Core, for example, named for the family of the WVU botanist that the Core Arboretum is named for, and Mason–Dixon Historical Park, where the storied surveying duo was forced to stop 23 miles short of their goal in 1767.
WTAP
No new update with the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - After the ground search conducted on February 4th, there’s still no word if any of the items found in Mountwood Park are of evidentiary value from Parkersburg police. Detective James Zimmerman says that after the ground search and previous searches by parkersburg police in Mountwood...
WTAP
Obituary: Powell, Virginia Allison Stephenson
Virginia Allison Stephenson Powell slipped the surly bonds of earth and was ushered into her heavenly home on February 9, 2023. Virginia was born on February 12, 1925, in Greensburg, PA, to John Vincent and Harriette Allison Stephenson. The family moved to Pittsburgh, PA, and there she spent her childhood...
WDTV
5 Investigates: Lewis County families seek answers about unkept graves
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Families are seeking answers about what they say are unacceptable conditions at a Lewis County cemetery. Dozens of people gathered at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, located between Weston and Jane Lews, to talk with 5 News about the issues they’ve had with the cemetery.
What was the ‘Bull Moose Special’ ride in the West Virginia coal mine strikes?
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It has been 110 years since the infamous ride of the “Bull Moose Special,” a train used against striking miners during the Paint Creek-Cabin Creek Strike. On the night of February 7, 1913, coal operator Quin Morton, Kanawha County Sheriff Bonner Hill and several railroad men and deputies armed themselves […]
WTAP
Around 100 cats have been rescued in Washington County
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Around 100 cats were found in a Washington County residence following an eviction. Officials working to rescue the cats talked about the amazing support from the community. “We initially thought there were 85, and now we’re up to 101,” said Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy...
WTAP
Wood County Commission holds hearing on dilapidated property
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission met on Feb. 9 to hold a hearing regarding the status of a dilapidated property in Waverly, West Virginia. Compliance officer Sarah Robinson said that the property was first brought to her attention late last year due to a dilapidated structure and a great deal of garbage on the premises. Due to the property’s poor condition, the owners were initially given a chance to clean up the property themselves.
WTAP
Law enforcement continues to see decline in officer applications
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Law enforcement departments are continuing to see a decline in people applying to work as a police officer. Officials with the Marietta Police Department are continuing to see a decline in this field. The department’s captain, Aaron Nedeff says that ten years ago, the department would...
Investigators unable to determine cause of fire at Marion County hotel
Officials on the scene have told 12 News that no one was injured in the fire at the Clarion Inn just north of Fairmont on Wednesday.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
DHHR: Jackson County man reported dead from COVID-19
CHARLESTON — One death from the COVID-19 coronavirus in Jackson County was reported Tuesday morning by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The 70-year-old man from Jackson County was the only death between Monday and Tuesday, the department said. The death toll from the virus since...
WTAP
Micro Machine Works receives $650 thousand grant for new equipment
BARLOW, Ohio (WTAP) - A manufacturing company in Barlow is receiving a significant grant for new equipment. Micro Machine Works is investing $650 thousand in its Barlow Township facility. This investment will be going into a large five-axis CNC machining center. This new technology will be used for aerospace and other very close tolerance department of defense work.
Comments / 0