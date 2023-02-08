Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
A Tale of Two Malls: Johnstown Galleria, Logan Valley Mall taking new approach in changing landscape
(WTAJ) — What used to be suburban staples, where shoppers had a nearly unlimited selection, teenagers had a hub to socialize after school and hundreds of people had a place to work, have become long forgotten, leaving many cold-shouldered and others neglected. The American mall, once known as the ultimate center for anything and everything […]
tourcounsel.com
Colonial Park Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Colonial Park Mall is a shopping mall in Lower Paxton Township, Pennsylvania, about 3 miles (4.8 km) NE of Harrisburg. Located at the northeast corner of U.S. Route 22 and Colonial Road in the Colonial Park CDP just east of Interstate 83 and south of Interstate 81, it serves the eastern and northern suburbs of the Harrisburg metropolitan area.
tourcounsel.com
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
News & Brews at Battlefield Brew Works
Join WITF staff at News & Brews to hear more about in-depth stories we’ve reported in Gettysburg and Adams County, and so we can hear from you about what issues aren’t getting the coverage or attention they deserve. March 27 | 6 – 8pm. We’ll also talk...
Brooke’s House training women in recovery for careers with leading manufacturer
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooke’s House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with a Milwaukee-based company as part of a job training and employment program. A ceremony at Brooke’s House on Thursday honored the women who completed the training and gave them a congratulatory sendoff to their new […]
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
New mail-In vote processing machine will save county money
The purchase of a new ballot sorting machine, at a cost of more than $200,000, was approved by the Adams County Board of Commissioners at today’s meeting. “We were given a lump sum by the state to help with the purchase and have utilized that,” said commissioner Randy Phiel.
abc27.com
OSHA fines Mars Wrigley after workers fell in chocolate tank
ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA) has fined Mars Wrigley Confectionary after two contractors fell into a chocolate tank at their Elizabethtown, Lancaster County facility last year. Two workers had to be rescued after they fell into a partially filled chocolate tank on June...
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
Fleet feet opens new store in Dauphin County
A sneaker store has opened its doors on the East Shore. Shelby and Fred Joslyn opened a Fleet Feet store on the West Shore in 2015. And on Thursday, the couple opened Fleet Feet Harrisburg on the East Shore in the High Pointe Commons shopping center at 4640 High Pointe Blvd. in Swatara Township. The Joslyns, originally from New York, moved to the area eight years ago to open their first Fleet Feet store.
FOX43.com
Waynesboro Police: Beware of scam callers posing as Amazon customer service workers
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning residents of a suspected phone scam involving callers posing as Amazon employees in an effort to gather victims' personal information. According to Waynesboro Police, an individual is calling residents, claiming to be from Amazon's Customer Service Department. The caller informs...
abc27.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Cumberland County location
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Bed Bath & Beyond recently announced that it will be closing multiple store locations, including one in central Pennsylvania. The number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores that will be leaving Pennsylvania. is now up to eight total – the newest addition, according to the list, is in Mechanicsburg, located at 6416 Carlisle Pike, Suite 2500, in Silver Spring Township.
Pennsylvania projects to challenge Chronic Wasting Disease
PENNSYLVANIA, (WTAJ) – Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) an always-fatal and untreatable neurological disease affecting white-tailed deer and elk continues to expand across Pennsylvania. However, several research initiative are being launched to increase our understanding of the disease and to develop tools to confront it. The first will look at the impact it has on deer […]
Highmark data breach exposes private information of about 300k customers
Health insurer Highmark said Friday an employee fell victim to a malicious email request, resulting in the disclosure of private information of about 300,000 Highmark customers. Highmark said the personal information included or may have included names, medical claims- and treatment-related information, driver’s license numbers, financial information and social security...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 new store closures in Pa., including this Cumberland County location
Bed Bath & Beyond has been announcing the closure of hundreds of its stores recently, and now a West Shore location has been added to the list. The home goods retailer is closing its store at the Silver Spring Commons shopping center at 6416 Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township.
Someone with a fake ID walked into a Mechanicsburg bank and stole $9k from man’s account
On Sunday, Craig Himmel Jr., of Mechanicsburg, received an alert from PNC Bank notifying him that the password to his online account had been changed. The automated message also noted that a telephone number had been added to his online banking account and a Zelle account created. Zelle is a smart phone application, like CashApp, or Venmo, that allows money transfers between people without those people having to go through a bank.
Builder of York's first 'skyscraper' helped people to freedom
YORK, Pa. — A lone man sits silently in his top hat and suit, keeping a watchful eye on Philadelphia Street in York. His hand clasps a lantern, one that perhaps signaled freedom seekers to his home in the darkness of night. Unveiled just last year, the statue is...
echo-pilot.com
Chloe's Last Wish Foundation created to help with pet medical care
There will be poop bags, bowl at the hole and “dog bite” putts when golfers and their four-legged friends hit Greencastle Golf Club on Sunday, May 21. The Pet and Play Golf Tournament and Adoption Day is the first fundraiser for a new foundation to help pet owners with medical bills.
Gettysburg sophomore competes for Team USA
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — There are a few sports you just have to wonder how people in central Pennsylvania get involved in. With, what can be a long weather, there’s a small window to water ski. However, that doesn’t stop Solie Stenger, a Gettysburg High School sophomore. Her goal is to qualify and compete for Team USA on the U17 team.
abc27.com
Where to get the best pizza in the Midstate, according to Yelp
(WHTM) — It’s National Pizza Day, a day where ignoring all the groceries you bought and ordering a pizza is totally acceptable. Here is a list of the highest rated pizza shops in the Midstate, according to Yelp. These pizza shops all had at least 20 reviews. Adams...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0