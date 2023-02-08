Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
KITV.com
Hawaii records first child death caused by flu since 2020
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The first child death caused by flu was just recorded in Hawaii, health officials announced. The child was only said to be under the age of 18 and that they were hospitalized at the time of their death.
KITV.com
Hawaii bill would give counties authority to raise their minimum wage
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The minimum wage could go up differently in different counties in Hawaii if a bill that's at the state legislature passes. The bill was included in the Maui County Council Legislative Package.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii reports its first pediatric influenza death in 3 years
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has reported its first pediatric influenza death since January 2020. State Health Department officials said the child was hospitalized. Additional details on the case were not released. “We are especially saddened to announce the death of a child in our community. Our thoughts and condolences are...
Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After a rocky start, nominee for DHHL chair will soon learn if he’ll be able to keep his job
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The man who Gov. Josh Green appointed to chair the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands will learn very soon whether he’ll be able to keep his job. Ikaika Anderson will be the first Green appointee to face a confirmation hearing — at 1 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.
‘Return to Home’ bill aims to send out-of-state houseless individuals back home
The state says homelessness continues to be one of Hawaii's most challenging social problems. As resources for human services continue to be limited, a push at the Legislature aims to return out-of-state houseless individuals back to their homes.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Māla
On Saturday, Big Island Now will feature a new guest column called “Gardening in Hawaiʻi with Tom Timmons.” He is a certified Master Gardener who will bring his knowledge and wit to all things related to plants. So for Feb. 10, the “Hawaiian Word of the Day”...
Learning Hawaiian language through free program has gained popularity
As Mahina ʻŌlelo Hawaiʻi, or Hawaiian Language Month, progresses, a free online application known as Duolingo continues to gain popularity around the world leading to more people knowing how to speak Hawaiian.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Love to gamble? Lawmakers want to tax those junkets to the 9th Island
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - That quick junket to the Ninth Island — or any other gambling location — could cost you a lot more under a proposal moving in the state Legislature. The bill introduced by state Sen. Stanley Chang would originally have banned all advertising of gambling-related tours...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii’s Busiest Air Route In U.S. Has Lowest Cost
We know that Hawaii air routes include a claim to some of the shortest-distance ones in the U.S., as well as one of the single most popular routes in the entire country. So if you’ve ever wondered why Honolulu Airport is as busy and often congested and delayed as it is, a large part of the answer is found here. Without an island ferry or bridge system, the airlines are the only way to get around between the Hawaiian Islands (other than the NCL Pride of America cruise).
Hawaii County Council honors fallen Maui firefighter Tre Evans-Dumaran
Hawaii County Council held a moment of silence for fallen Maui firefighter, Tre Evans-Dumaran on Wednesday, Feb. 9.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bill to tax gambling travel from Hawaii passes committee
Amid child care shortage, Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes doors. An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Police found another stolen car from a Kalihi used car...
KITV.com
Hawaii man serving two life terms dies after being found unresponsive in Florida prison
A man convicted of attempted murder, and given one of the strongest sentences in Hawaii history, has died while serving time in prison on the mainland. The Hawaii Public Safety Department (PSD) confirmed to KITV4 that 33-year-old Brandon Lafoga was found unresponsive in his cell in a Florida prison on Sunday, February 5.
STUDY: Hawaii’s top food for the Big Game this Sunday
If you plan on hosting a Big Game party this weekend, it is important to bring an all-star dish to get everyone in a festive mood.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Survey: Residents’ views on tourism are improving, but tensions remain
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After a major plunge during the pandemic, a new survey suggests Hawaii residents’ views on tourists are improving amid widening efforts to mitigate the impact of the state’s no. 1 economic driver. Residents begged for better tourism management after Hawaii was inundated with tourists when...
hawaiinewsnow.com
KITV.com
Valentine's Day events happening in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Celebrate with the ones you love this Valentine's Day with events around Hawaii! Couples, families, and singles -- see events for everyone to share the Aloha. OAHU.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lantern Floating Hawaii to return as in-person ceremony for first time since 2019
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the first time since 2019, a Memorial Day tradition that usually draws thousands to the shores of Ala Moana Beach Park is set to return as an in-person event this year. The Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony will be back in person on Monday, May 29.
