4 Amazing Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Big sports and entertainment changes to Leland may be on the wayBarbara WashingtonLeland, NC
Hunter Biden Finally Addresses His Laptop Issue – by Asking the DOJ for a Criminal Probe.Matthew C. WoodruffWilmington, NC
Hunter Biden Demands Justice Department Investigate Trump Allies Over Personal DataChristopher ShanksWilmington, NC
Fayetteville State University launching more scholarship opportunities with local endowment fund
Incoming college students in Cumberland County are eligible for a major scholarship opportunity at one of the most prestigious universities in the area.
wunc.org
North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions
Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley
Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
jocoreport.com
Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal
CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Black History Month: Wilmington recognizes Abraham Galloway, NC’s first black elector
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s Black History Month, and Wilmington is recognizing an important figure in its history. Wilmington native Abraham Galloway was born in Southport in 1837. Galloway grew up enslaved and moved to Wilmington when he was 10 years old, working as a brick mason. When...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Efforts continue to restore 2nd oldest Black Masonic Lodge in NC located in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Work to preserve a building serving the second oldest Black Masonic temple in the state of North Carolina continues. The Giblem Lodge has a partner helping them try to save the building. Built in 1871, the Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic temple in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Read With a Cowboy’ program makes reading fun for Leland students
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thursday, students at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland got a special surprise. A real life cowboy traveled all the way from Colorado to read with them. The program, titled “Read With a Cowboy” is intended to promote literacy and education in a fun and memorable...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WWAY Health Fair celebrating 15 years Thursday afternoon at Independence Mall
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WWAY is partnering with Novant Health NHRMC to once again hold our annual Health Fair Thursday afternoon. The one-stop-shop for all your health questions and needs will take place inside Independence Mall from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Tables will be set up in the...
North Carolina State University graduate student found dead in dorm
A seventh student was found dead in a NC State dorm Wednesday.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
Over 200-years old: Historic Black church seeks to rebuild, reopen this month
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Despite its deep and historic roots in Fayetteville's Black community, when the oldest church in the city was damaged during Hurricane Florence, it wasn't immediately restored. Since 2018, the congregation at Evans Metropolitan AME Zion has not been able to meet in their home church building.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press February 10, 2023
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is over, and the conference tournament is here! With the Mideastern teams having played Thursday, we covered all the Waccamaw action from Friday night. See the full show below!
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
The Order of the Long Leaf Pine presented to Wilmington native Wilbur Jones
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Order of the Long Leaf Pine was presented to a Wilmington native Tuesday night during the City Council Meeting. Captain Wilbur Jones got the prestigious honor for his service to the Tar Heel State. Jones is a veteran, author and historian. He also plays...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to New Hanover County School Board reversal on transgender sports team policy
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – People are speaking out one day after the New Hanover County Board of Education voted to no longer allow transgender middle school students to play on sports teams matching their gender identity. WWAY spoke with parent who was in favor of board’s decision,...
Bostic signs with Fayetteville State
LAURINBURG — Joshua Bostic is officially a Fayetteville State Bronco. Bostic, who played defensive end for the Scotland footb
WRAL
Tech layoffs continuing across the country affecting workers in North Carolina
Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have hit been announced at the Fayetteville Observer, as the publication will shutter its production plant and lay off 56 workers, WRAL TechWire reported earlier on Friday. Layoffs aren't just limited to the technology sector, either, as layoffs have...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County
OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion
NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
