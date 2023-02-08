ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

wunc.org

North Carolina ROTC event highlights Black military veteran contributions

Gov. Roy Cooper proclaimed Thursday as African American Military Veterans' Lineage Day to honor Black people who serve in the military. It was read aloud during the North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran Affairs’ 3rd annual ROTC RoundTable event at Saint Augustine’s University in Raleigh. A panel...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

NC State joins several in-state schools in offering Christ School junior Khalil Conley

Asheville, N.C. — North Carolina State University has made a verbal scholarship offer to Christ School junior football player Khalil Conley. The University of North Carolina, Duke University, Wake Forest University, East Carolina University, and UNC Charlotte previously offered the in-state prospect. He has also received offers from James Madison University, the University of Missouri, Virginia Tech, and William & Mary University.
RALEIGH, NC
jocoreport.com

Melissa Hubbard Named Clayton High Principal

CLAYTON – Melissa Hubbard has been named Principal of Clayton High by Johnston County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Bracy. Hubbard is in her 26th year working in education, and has most recently served as Principal of Archer Lodge Middle School (ALMS). ALMS Assistant Principal Matt Johnson will serve as Interim Principal of the school beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
CLAYTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

1,000+ take part in ‘Night to Shine’ prom event in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — More than a thousand people took part in a special prom in Wilmington on Friday, February 10th. Port City Community Church hosted the 2023 “Night to Shine” prom. Sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation, the “Night to Shine” is a community event geared...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Read With a Cowboy’ program makes reading fun for Leland students

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Thursday, students at Lincoln Elementary School in Leland got a special surprise. A real life cowboy traveled all the way from Colorado to read with them. The program, titled “Read With a Cowboy” is intended to promote literacy and education in a fun and memorable...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

GLOW Academy receives grant from famous Chef Emeril Lagasse

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — When it comes to cooking great food and bringing knowledge to the kitchen, few have done it better over the years than Emeril Lagasse. For some local students in Wilmington, they’re getting their chance to show what they can do with some help from the famous chef.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Full Court Press February 10, 2023

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The regular season is over, and the conference tournament is here! With the Mideastern teams having played Thursday, we covered all the Waccamaw action from Friday night. See the full show below!
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Governor Cooper appoints two Cape Fear residents to State Council, Review Board

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Governor Roy Cooper has announced numerous North Carolina boards and commissions appointments and nominations. Two of those appointments were for Cape Fear residents. Cooper has appointed Nadirah Pippen of Wilmington to the North Carolina Internship Council. Pippen is the Director of the Career Center at...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Concerns raised over construction burns in New Hanover County

OGDEN, NC (WWAY) —A community member is expressing concerns about the impact of construction burns in high populated areas outside of Wilmington city limits. WWAY spoke with Tim Brown, who lives in Ogden in a neighborhood located just off Lendire Road, where a construction burn is underway. Brown said...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restoration on historic Reaves Chapel in Navassa nears completion

NAVASSA, NC (WWAY) — Restoration on a historic church with a connection to the Gullah Geechee Heritage Corridor is nearly complete. Reaves Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church dates back to the late 1800’s. It was built on the Cape Fear riverfront by slaves who farmed the land. Around...
NAVASSA, NC

