Allegheny County may charge Pittsburgh officers in Jim Rogers case if feds don't, DA Zappala says
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala says federal authorities are still looking into the circumstances of the death of Jim Rogers. Rogers was the homeless man who died after being repeatedly tasered by Pittsburgh police during his arrest. Officers were responding to a call about an alleged theft of a bicycle.
Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
Business associate accused of murdering Pennsylvania mother found in shallow grave
Investigators said that Blair Watts killed Jennifer Brown on Jan. 3 before reporting her missing one day later. Brown's body was found in a shallow grave on Jan. 18.
Identity of suspect in fatal Rostraver shopping center shooting is revealed
A Philadelphia man is charged with homicide and tampering with evidence in a November fatal shooting at a Rostraver shopping complex, according to public docket information unsealed Thursday. Keven Van Lam, 55, is being held without bail at the Westmoreland County Prison. Details surrounding the arrest have been kept under...
New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites
JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
Officials release cause of death for woman who died on Harrisburg street
Foul play has been ruled out in the death of a woman whose body was found Wednesday afternoon on a Harrisburg street, authorities said. The 30-year-old woman found around 3 p.m. in the area of North Third and South streets died from a heart attack, according to Harrisburg spokesman Matt Maisel. He said an autopsy was conducted Thursday morning.
Carlisle contractor sentenced to 7 years of probation after pleading guilty to home improvement fraud
CARLISLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County contractor will serve seven years of probation after pleading guilty to multiple counts of home improvement fraud, the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. Mike Kalinich, of Carlisle, was also ordered to pay more than $75,000 in restitution to his eight victims...
India Spellman freed after judge dismisses 2013 murder conviction
A Philadelphia judge has dismissed the 2013 murder conviction of 29-year-old India Spellman, and she is free to go home. Her defense attorneys have said she was wrongfully convicted for the 2010 murder of an 87-year-old World War II veteran.
Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit
ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
Kennett Square Woman Brought Child To Fight, Cheered Him On: Police
A woman in Chester County is charged with corrupting minors after cops say she cheered on a child during a fistfight. Arielis Vargas, 30, of Kennett Square, escorted a "juvenile child" to a location so the youth could fight another child, police claimed in a statement. Investigators said that video...
Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology
NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma
TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Parents sue West Shore School District over character building program
With the assistance of the Trump-aligned America First Legal Foundation and activists from Moms for Liberty, a group of parents is suing the West Shore School District over the “Character Strong” social skills curriculum. The case, filed in the Cumberland County Court of Common Pleas, brings into focus...
Dauphin County man believed neighborhood cat scratched his car, prompting shooting: police
A neighborhood cat who was shot in the neck a couple of weeks ago was found by an Upper Paxton Township woman who fed her regularly. According to court records, when the woman called authorities around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 28 for the wounded animal, she told investigators that her neighbor was always complaining about the cat.
Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa
WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
Highmark fined for violations including wrongly denying claims or paying them too slowly
The state insurance department this week faulted health insurer Highmark for violations including denying claims that should have been paid, and violating laws intended to make sure mental health claims are handled fairly. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department ordered the Pittsburgh-based company that employs and insures many people in central Pennsylvania...
When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard
A look at the commonwealth's history reveals a long and troubling past. The post When it comes to racism in Pa., not much has changed | Michael Coard appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Man charged after allegedly fleeing police officer, barricading himself in Harrisburg home
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, a man was arrested after he allegedly fled police and then barricaded himself in his home with a knife after police attempted to take him into custody on a previously existing warrant. On Feb. 4, the Lower...
