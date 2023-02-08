ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

FOX 43

Cumberland County man sentenced up to 40 years in jail for attempted homicides

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A New Cumberland man was convicted of attempted homicide, among other charges, on Wednesday. Mark Boisey of New Cumberland, Pa., was convicted by a jury of two counts of attempted homicide, three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer with a firearm, four counts of aggravated assault, strangulation, and discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, according to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office.
CBS Pittsburgh

New guidelines from Pa. commission could end battle reenactments at certain sites

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - A new decision by a state commission could spell the end of battle reenactments at certain Pennsylvania historical sites, including one in Westmoreland County. Depending on who you speak to, the new state guidelines are either eliminating history for the sake of political correctness or making the reenactments more genuine by having native peoples play the roles their long-lost relatives did in real life.The Battle of Bushy Run reenactment at the historic site just outside of Jeannette shows British soldiers ambushed by a group of Native Americans representing various local tribes. "They've been doing this for over 40...
CBS Philly

15-year-old shot, killed in New Castle County, Delaware: police

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- A 15-year-old was shot and killed in Delaware on Friday night, the New Castle County Police Department said.The shooting happened on the unit block of Deen Street, which runs through an apartment complex off Wilton Boulevard.Police said the teen was pronounced dead at the scene.There's no word on any arrests, or what led to the shooting.
pennrecord.com

Lancaster and its police department again try to dismiss civil rights violations, in Maryland woman's suit

ALLENTOWN – The City of Lancaster, the Lancaster Police Department and one of its police officers have now twice attempted to dismiss litigation from a Maryland woman, who claimed she was the victim of excessive force from Lancaster police officers and suffered a broken arm in the process, when the police came to her residence and forcibly evicted her.
CBS Baltimore

Family: Suspect in Maryland power grid plot embraced racist ideology

NORTH EAST, Md. (AP) — A woman accused of plotting an attack on Baltimore's power grid wanted to draw attention to the white supremacist ideology she embraced during years spent in prison, where she acquired a Swastika tattoo and increasingly radical, racist views, family said.Sarah Beth Clendaniel, who believed her days were numbered because of serious health conditions, allegedly conspired with a Florida-based neo-Nazi leader, planning to shoot out several electrical substations around Baltimore and create chaos in the majority-Black city."She's going out with a bang," her nephew Daniel Clites told The Associated Press.Clendaniel's recent arrest thwarted the planned attack, but the...
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man owed over $1 million, sentenced for tax evasion

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man was charged and sentenced to 24 months in prison after allegedly evading the payment of income taxes, owing over $1 million. On Wednesday the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 44-year-old Nicholas Stanley of Dalton was allegedly taking steps to evade the payment of income taxes, owing $1,062,312.
Wbaltv.com

MSP: 2 men shot in Taneytown flown to Shock Trauma

TANEYTOWN, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a shooting involving two men Friday afternoon in Carroll County. State police said troopers were called around 3:14 p.m. to the 300 block of East Baltimore Street in Taneytown, where they found two men, ages 36 and 38, who were shot. Both men were flown to Shock Trauma. Their conditions were not immediately released.
Shore News Network

Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa

WILMINGTON, DE – Police have arrested one adult male and two teens in connection with a stolen vehicle on Thursday outside a Wilmington Wawa. Delaware State Police arrested 18-year-old Tyion George of New Castle, Delaware and two other teenagers yesterday after finding them in possession of a stolen vehicle. It was approximately 5:07 a.m. on February 9, 2023, when a 39-year-old Wilmington woman parked her white 2023 Kia Sportage rental car at the Wawa in Wilmington, located at 400 Wilson Road. A black 2020 GMC Terrain circled the parking lot and then stopped while the woman was inside the store. The post Adult, two teens charged after stealing car from woman at Wilmington Wawa appeared first on Shore News Network.
