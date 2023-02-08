Read full article on original website
FLORENCE, Wisc. (WJFW)- Ever since Three Lakes' girls basketball team fell to 8-8 back in January, the Bluejays have been as hot as ever. Bouncing back from a 62-22 loss to Crandon, Three Lakes has won four-straight games, including two tough road wins against Crivitz and Antigo and a conference win at home against Elcho. That winning streak has propelled Three Lakes to a 12-8 record this season and a 4-4 record in the Northern Lakes Conference. The Bluejays were tied with Florence for third place in the conference, and the tiebreaker would be held between the two schools at Florence High School on Friday.
MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference runs through Lakeland Union in girls basketball, there is no doubt about that. The T-Birds were 10-0 in conference games and 15-6 overall on the season. Earlier this season, Julianna Ouimette broke the school's all-time career points record, and her sister, Kristina, looks like she's going to give her a run for the scoring crown in a few years. it seems as if everything has gone right for the T-Birds this season, and that they have checked off every box on their list of goals that they had for this season. That is, every goal except for two. The T-Birds still have a conference and state title on their minds, and could achieve one of those goals with a win against Rhinelander on home on Friday.
MINNESOTA (107) Anderson 4-6 2-2 12, McDaniels 2-10 0-0 6, Gobert 2-4 4-4 8, Conley 3-7 2-2 9, Edwards 8-19 0-0 17, Minott 0-0 0-0 0, Prince 5-8 0-0 12, Reid 4-7 0-0 10, Knight 0-0 0-0 0, Garza 0-1 0-2 0, Alexander-Walker 0-1 0-0 0, McLaughlin 2-4 0-0 5, Moore Jr. 0-1 0-0 0, Nowell 9-16 0-0 21, Rivers 2-4 2-2 7. Totals 41-88 10-12 107.
DETROIT (85) Bogdanovic 4-13 6-7 15, Stewart 4-12 0-0 9, Duren 6-8 2-2 14, Hayes 4-9 0-0 9, Ivey 3-6 2-2 10, Bey 1-6 4-4 7, Knox II 0-2 0-0 0, Livers 2-4 1-1 6, Noel 0-2 0-0 0, Burks 1-10 2-2 4, Diallo 4-6 0-0 8, Joseph 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 30-81 17-18 85.
AP source: Lakers trading Westbrook to Utah in 3-team swap. LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah and reacquiring guard D’Angelo Russell from Minnesota in a three-team, eight-player deal, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. Los Angeles is also getting guard Malik Beasley and forward Jarred Vanderbilt from the Jazz, bolstering its core around LeBron James in a bid to jump-start its sputtering season. Minnesota is getting Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker from Utah along with three second-round picks, while the Lakers are sending Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and their first-round pick in 2027 to Utah with Westbrook. Westbrook’s tenure with his hometown team lasted just 130 tumultuous games.
SAN ANTONIO (131) Bates-Diop 6-12 3-3 15, Roby 1-7 1-1 3, Collins 11-16 6-9 29, Branham 8-17 7-10 27, Wesley 1-5 0-0 3, Barlow 1-3 1-2 3, McDermott 3-10 0-0 7, S.Johnson 4-12 0-0 8, Dieng 1-3 2-2 5, Graham 9-22 7-7 31. Totals 45-107 27-34 131. DETROIT (138) Bogdanovic...
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) ESPN2 — Texas at Iowa St. FS1 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. U.S., Group F, Antigua, Guatemala --- Tuesday, February 14. COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m. ESPN — TBA ESPN2 — TBA ESPNU — TBA...
