MINOCQUA, Wisc. (WJFW)- The Great Northern Conference runs through Lakeland Union in girls basketball, there is no doubt about that. The T-Birds were 10-0 in conference games and 15-6 overall on the season. Earlier this season, Julianna Ouimette broke the school's all-time career points record, and her sister, Kristina, looks like she's going to give her a run for the scoring crown in a few years. it seems as if everything has gone right for the T-Birds this season, and that they have checked off every box on their list of goals that they had for this season. That is, every goal except for two. The T-Birds still have a conference and state title on their minds, and could achieve one of those goals with a win against Rhinelander on home on Friday.

RHINELANDER, WI ・ 12 HOURS AGO