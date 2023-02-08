Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break

Associated Press

A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.

DEFENDANT: Victor Virola, 37, of Hartford

CONVICTIONS: First-degree assault, third-degree assault, and drunken driving in separate incidents

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after five years in prison, followed by three years of probation

Victor Virola, 37, of Hartford could have faced up to 10 years in prison under his plea bargain, in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault — and to lesser offenses in two other cases.