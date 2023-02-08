ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor Locks, CT

Man who stabbed girlfriend 13 times in Windsor Locks gets break

By Alex Wood / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QGMUa_0kftBLut00
Associated Press

A man who stabbed his girlfriend 13 times, starting at one Windsor Locks hotel and continuing at another, got a break on immediate prison time Monday, when a judge sentenced him to the mandatory minimum of five years behind bars, despite the victim’s last-minute request for more prison time.

DEFENDANT: Victor Virola, 37, of Hartford

CONVICTIONS: First-degree assault, third-degree assault, and drunken driving in separate incidents

SENTENCE: 15 years, suspended after five years in prison, followed by three years of probation

Victor Virola, 37, of Hartford could have faced up to 10 years in prison under his plea bargain, in which he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault — and to lesser offenses in two other cases.

Comments / 19

daisy321
3d ago

There is really something wrong with our judicial system here. This is attempted murder. He will end up killing her. Absolutely no justice nor chance for this woman, nor others in our state.

Reply
15
John Lewis
3d ago

there is something definitely wrong with our judicial system when you get 5 years for trying to kill somebody especially a woman there should be additional crimes for crimes against women children elderly and special people

Reply
6
Dominic DiNunzio
3d ago

Five years?! I could be wrong but I would imagine that stabbing someone 13 times would fall under attempted murder. No?

Reply(1)
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Police: New Haven teen shot outside home on Townsend Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Police are investigating after a teenager was shot in the hand on Townsend Street in New Haven on Friday evening. New Haven police responded to Townsend Street to investigate a report of a person shot at 4:23 p.m.. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old that had been shot in the […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

Cocaine Shipped Through Mail: Meriden Man Busted After Picking It Up, Will Spend Years In Jail

A Meriden man will spend years in prison after picking up packages full of cocaine that were shipped through the US Postal Service. Jean Carlos Mercado, age 34, was sentenced on Friday, Feb. 10 to 50 months in prison for participating in a drug trafficking organization that sent kilogram quantities of cocaine through the US Mail, according to the US Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut.
MERIDEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Waterbury Police Officer Arrested on New Weapon Charge After Off-Duty Crash

A Waterbury police lieutenant turned himself in to police Thursday after learning of a new weapon charge against him in connection with an accident last year. The police department said 55-year-old David Balnis, of Waterbury, was arrested on an additional arrest warrant related to an accident that happened on Oct. 30, 2022.
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man charged with passing bad check

SOUTH WINDSOR — After nearly four years, local police charged a Middletown man this week in an identify theft case that occurred in May 2019. The man, Anthony Lacafta, 35, was charged with fourth degree larceny, third degree identity theft and second degree forgery on Tuesday. Lacafta cashed a...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

Man admits having stolen gun, selling stolen converters

A man who was arrested in October 2021 at the Motel 6 in Vernon pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges stemming from his possession of a stolen gun in the moments before his arrest and his involvement in a catalytic-converter theft ring, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said. Theodore Roosevelt...
VERNON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
8K+
Followers
322
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Journal Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy