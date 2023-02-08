ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

yourcentralvalley.com

DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
SELMA, CA
newsnationnow.com

‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty

(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How to attend the funeral for Selma Police Officer Carrasco

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public viewing and Mass for fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco will be held Wednesday, February 15. The viewing will take place 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery in Selma. The funeral services will be held the following day, February 16, at 10:00 a.m., at Selland […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
newsnationnow.com

Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’

VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
GOSHEN, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old.  In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Man Killed by Suspected Drunk, Red-Light Runner Identified

Victor Cardenas, 29, of Fresno died late Wednesday night in an accident caused by a drunk driver who police say drove through a red light at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street. Cardenas’ identity was released to the media Thursday evening. According to police, Andrew Calderon, 40, of Fresno initially...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire

Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
FRESNO, CA
GV Wire

Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno

What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
FRESNO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters

GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
GOSHEN, CA

