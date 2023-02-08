Read full article on original website
yourcentralvalley.com
DA: State should not have allowed Selma cop killer suspect’s early release
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – In conversation with KSEE24’s Alexan Balekian for Sunday Morning Matters, Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp questioned how the suspect in the Selma police shooting, Nathaniel Dixon, was released early from prison after only serving 565 days of a five-year, four-month sentence. DA Smittcamp...
newsnationnow.com
‘Cartel-style massacre’: Sheriff backs applying death penalty
(NewsNation) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux asserts that Mexican cartels hold a strong influence over California gangs and says applying the death penalty would go a long way toward making the streets safer. Boudreaux spoke to NewsNation in an exclusive interview following the fatal shooting of six people...
How to attend the funeral for Selma Police Officer Carrasco
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public viewing and Mass for fallen Selma Police Department Officer Gonzalo Carrasco will be held Wednesday, February 15. The viewing will take place 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery in Selma. The funeral services will be held the following day, February 16, at 10:00 a.m., at Selland […]
Hanford Sentinel
KCSO: One dead in Elder Avenue shooting; Hanford Christian School briefly locked down
The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Thursday morning in an orchard west of Hanford, and prompted the brief lockdown of Hanford Christian School. The suspect in the case, a Hispanic male, is in custody, Sgt. Nate Ferrier said Thursday afternoon. Deputies...
Lab explodes in Porterville, teen arrested, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A butane honey oil lab explosion in Porterville resulted in the discovery and subsequent arrest of a 19-year-old, who investigators suspect was involved in the operation, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Thursday at around 5:00 p.m., both police and fire departments responded to the 800 Block of West Grand […]
newsnationnow.com
Ring video shows events of California ‘cartel-style massacre’
VISALIA, Calif. (NewsNation) — A week after two people were arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of six people in Goshen, California, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office released the Ring doorbell footage of events police are calling a “cartel-style massacre.”. In the video, 16-year-old Alissa Parraz...
Man shot and killed in central Fresno was sleeping on couch at time of shooting: PD
The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning has been identified.
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
DA: Man denied parole in 1998 Tulare County murder
TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 41-year-old man was denied parole in a 1998 Tulare County murder, according to the Tulare County District attorney’s office. The DA says prosecutors secured a 3-year denial of parole for Jesus Legaspy, for the 1998 murder of a 17-year-old. In November 1998, Legaspy was convicted of first-degree murder and was […]
KMJ
One Man Is Dead, Another In Custody Following A Shooting In Kings County
HANFORD, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is in custody after a deadly shooting Thursday morning just outside of Hanford. Deputies responded to the report of an active shooter situation on Elder Ave. east of Avenue 12 just after 11:00 a.m. When they arrived they found a man had already...
GV Wire
Fresno Man Killed by Suspected Drunk, Red-Light Runner Identified
Victor Cardenas, 29, of Fresno died late Wednesday night in an accident caused by a drunk driver who police say drove through a red light at Shields Avenue and Fresno Street. Cardenas’ identity was released to the media Thursday evening. According to police, Andrew Calderon, 40, of Fresno initially...
Court documents reveal past feud between Goshen shooting suspect, victim's family
Court documents revealed more details about a feud that started years before the massacre of six family members in Goshen.
GV Wire
Watch: Caltrans Video of Fagbule Glass House Fire
Using Caltran video obtained via a Public Records Act request filed by GV Wire senior reporter David Taub, I edited this fast-paced look at the Fagbule Glass House Fire that broke out on Jan. 29, 2023, across from the Manchester Mall in central Fresno. The edited video condenses 25 minutes...
KMJ
Detective Work by Fresno Private Investigator Leads to Bust of Suspect in Catalytic Converter Theft
FRESNO, CA (KMJ) – Detective work by a Fresno private investigator leads to the bust of a catalytic converter thief. Catalytic converter theft is not only affecting car owners, the AG industry is being targeted as well. Private Investigator Rocky Pipkin of the Pipkin Detective Agency busted a thief...
GV Wire
Taggers Damage Renzi Artwork at Burned Building in Central Fresno
What a fire could not do, vandals have. Taggers defaced artwork created by famed Fresno artist Clement Renzi sometime between Thursday night and Friday morning. The 288-clay tile piece entitled “A Day in the Park,” was on the side of the Fagbule Glass House. The abandoned building burned down on Jan. 30. All that remained was the art relief, which was untouched. Demolition crews knocked down the building, save for the wall containing the artwork, facing Shields Avenue by Highway 41, across the street from the Manchester Center.
KTVU FOX 2
Video from Goshen massacre shows mom trying to escape from shooters
GOSHEN, Calif. - Video and a 911 call reveal the horror of six family members who were killed in what a Central California sheriff described as cartel-style executions last month. The video shows a teenage mom running with her baby from the gunfire, lifting the infant over a fence, then...
foxla.com
Tulare massacre: Video shows mom, baby trying to escape before execution-style murders
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. - Law enforcement have released 911 audio and security footage from the scene of a "cartel-style" execution that left six family members, including a 16-year-old mother and her 10-month-old baby dead in Central California last month. Sixteen-year-old Elyssa Parraz and her 10-month-old baby boy Nycholas Parraz were...
Board members share efforts to reopen Madera Community Hospital
The empty building is a stark contrast from what was once a bustling hospital before it was forced to shut down.
Porterville middle school "Lead the Way" to empowering students
Burton Middle School in Porterville teamed up with a local motivational speaking company for a morning filled with student empowerment.
Kings County Sheriff's Office identify victim in deadly orchard shooting
Officials have identified the man shot and killed in Kings County Thursday morning.
