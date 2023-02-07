Read full article on original website
thesource.com
Rihanna Is LOVING Motherhood & Calls A$AP Rocky a ‘Great Dad’
Rihanna continues to wow the world effortlessly, and fans could not have been happier when she revealed she was pregnant with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In May last year, the two lovebirds welcomed their newborn into the world, whose remains unknown (probably with good reason). A source recently told PEOPLE that...
thezoereport.com
Rihanna’s Latest Look Brought All The Drama Ahead Of Her Super Bowl Performance
We’re in the middle of New York Fashion Week madness, but one can’t forget about another major event going down on Sunday, Feb. 12: the Super Bowl LVII. Over 100 million viewers will watch the Kansas City Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles, although the real draw for us non-sports folks (myself included) is always the halftime performance. This year, Rihanna will take the stage and in preparation for her big moment, on Feb. 9 she attended a press conference at the Phoenix Convention Center to promote the show. While on stage, Rihanna wore lace-up python heels from Gianvito Rossi — a label beloved by the likes of Kate Middleton.
Sporting News
Rihanna Super Bowl set list: Which songs will be in 2023 halftime show?
Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show performance has been one of the most anticipated in recent years. One of the highest-selling artists of all time, Rihanna's career has been met with international acclaim and countless awards. But for several years, she was a bit more off the radar. She hasn't performed live since the 2018 Grammys and hasn't released a studio album since "Anti" in 2016. She had also self-imposed a boycott on the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick.
Quartz
Rihanna is the first woman billionaire to play the Super Bowl halftime show
Rihanna is about to perform at the Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (Feb. 12), marking the superstar’s first return to a musical stage in five years. The halftime show is a familiar setting for some of the music world’s richest stars, including the likes of Sean P. Diddy Combs and Paul McCartney, but Rihanna is in a tier of her own. Currently worth an estimated $1.4 billion, Rihanna stands as the wealthiest musician in the world, with Jay-Z close behind.
Chris Brown Boards Private Jet With Look-Alike Son Aeko, 3, After Grammys Rant
Chris Brown is shaking off his disappointment over a big loss at the Grammys with a little flight in a private jet. The “Run It” singer, 33, took to Instagram on Monday, February 6, to pose alongside his three-year-old son Aeko Catori Brown as they both boarded a lavish private jet. “Me and my main man ready for tour,” he captioned the pic, alongside a heart emoji. In the snap, Chris wore head to toe black with white slide sandals and white socks. He also rocked a black baseball cap as he leaned into his little guy.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Complex
Yo Gotti Responds to Video Showing Fan Throwing Water Bottle at GloRilla During Club Appearance
It seems that it costs way more than $30,000 to book GloRilla to perform. That’s according to Yo Gotti, who responded to a club promoter who said he booked Glo to perform at a club for $31,000, and not to host or do a walkthrough. Fans thought the 23-year-old rapper was performing, and when that didn’t happen, a water bottle was thrown at her during her appearance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Puma Curry Responds Backlash From Viral Picture With Her Mom Erykah Badu
The D.O.C and Erykah Badu defend their daughter, Puma Curry, after her recent Instagram photo. Puma Curry responded to recent backlash after she and her mother, Erykah Badu, shared a photo on Instagram that many claimed wasn’t appropriate. Puma Curry, Badu’s 18-year-old daughter, shared several images in tight pants...
Love Is in the Air With Lizzo’s ‘Hard Launch’ of Boyfriend Myke Wright
The Grammy Award-winning singer finally went IG official with her partner.
thesource.com
[WATCH] GloRilla Overjoyed as She Meets Beyoncé at the GRAMMYs
GloRilla had a TIME at the Grammys. In addition to taking part in the 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop celebration, Big Glo got to meet Beyoncé. Glo hit Instagram and showed a video of hugging Beyoncé and stating “I love you so much!”. In the caption, she wrote:...
Beyoncé Celebrates Historic Grammys Night with Lizzo, Chris Martin, JAY-Z, Kelly Rowland and More
After winning her 32nd award on Sunday night, Beyoncé now holds the record for most Grammy Award wins by an individual Beyoncé made history at the 2023 Grammy Awards — and celebrated after with some famous friends! The "Cuff It" singer, 41, shared a series of photos from Sunday on her personal website and on Instagram, and gave fans an intimate peek at the ways in which she spent the night that made her the Grammys' most-awarded artist of all time. Several photos included husband JAY-Z, 53, who also has his own place...
Watch Kendrick Lamar’s Daughter React To His GRAMMY Win
Kendrick Lamar’s speech after winning the award for Best Rap Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards was great in its own right, but seeing his daughter’s reaction was simply priceless. In a clip shared on social media by Lamar’s wife, Whitney Alford, the rapper’s three-year-old daughter, Uzi, can be seen watching her father accepting his award at the podium. As he appeared speaking on the television screen, the toddler enthusiastically exclaimed, “Daddy! He’s talking about us.” Alford repeated their daughter’s words, before Uzi repeated, “He’s talking about us. He’s talking about his family. Uzi and Enoch and mommy.”More from...
NPR
Super Bowl bound Kelce brothers are a product of Cleveland Heights
NPR's Juana Summers speaks with Kansas City Star reporter Eric Adler about visiting the town where the Super Bowl-bound Kelce brothers grew up and which molded who they've become. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. It's being called the Kelce Bowl. On Sunday, when the Philadelphia Eagles go up against the Kansas City...
NPR
Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is
One musician on Instagram and TikTok has made a name for himself off something many of us do in the privacy of our own homes — singing made up songs to our dogs. So Ari, I've got a question for you. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Shoot. SUMMERS: When you're out...
NPR
Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance. It's been more than a decade since Channing Tatum first starred in "Magic Mike," a comedy based on his own pre-acting stint as a stripper. Audiences showered it with more than $100 million and did that again for a sequel, so Tatum's back with a film called "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Critic Bob Mondello says, promises, promises.
NPR
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are...
