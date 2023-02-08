Read full article on original website
Chambersburg Mall | Shopping mall in Pennsylvania
Chambersburg Mall is a regional shopping mall located near Chambersburg, Pennsylvania in the unincorporated community of Scotland. Located at exit 20 off Interstate 81, the mall has 4 stores but a capacity of at least 64. It is currently owned and managed by Namdar Realty Group. The mall's anchor stores are Black Rose Antiques & Collectibles and AMC Theatres.
Main Street Gettysburg is selected to participate in pilot rural small business support program
Gettysburg, PA (February 9, 2023) – Main Street Gettysburg has been selected to participate in a new small business resiliency audit and resources pilot program. In partnership with Main Street America, Pennsylvania Downtown Center, and the PA Department of Community and Economic Development, Main Street Gettysburg will serve an important role in creating new tools to assist rural small business owners in identifying and responding to challenges. Financial support for this project comes from USDA’s Rural Business Development Grants program.
Brooke’s House training women in recovery for careers with leading manufacturer
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Brooke’s House, a residential home for women in addiction recovery, announced a partnership with a Milwaukee-based company as part of a job training and employment program. A ceremony at Brooke’s House on Thursday honored the women who completed the training and gave them a congratulatory sendoff to their new […]
Cumberland County winery tapping into local fruit, large family to grow its fan base
Located at 1925 McClure’s Gap Road, about a 15-minute drive northwest of Carlisle, The Winery at the Long Shot Farm is housed in a remodeled historic barn, surrounded by vineyards, a large pond and a gorgeous view of Blue Mountain. Tina and Jeff Weyant opened the place in 2018,...
975thefanatic.com
This is the Safest Town in Pennsylvania
Feeling safe is an important feeling. That said, Pennsylvania has many area that are very safe for residents to live and enjoy their daily lives. A new study from MoneyGeek.com looks at local crime across the U.S. and points out what they believe are the safest cities in America. “Crime takes a toll on communities — not just emotionally but economically, as well,” they state. “In addition to direct costs from loss of property, services for victims and policing and corrections, residents of higher-crime locales often pay higher rates on car insurance, homeowners insurance and renters insurance.”
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food Lion to open new store in West Virginia on Wednesday
Food Lion on Wednesday will open its newest location in West Virginia at 130 Duella Dr. in Inwood, the grocery retailer announced on Monday. “I’ve had the pleasure of serving the Inwood community for the last seven years and have appreciated the opportunity to meet many of our wonderful neighbors,” said store manager Jay Moaveni in a statement. Food Lion currently operates a store at 4803 Gerrardstown Road in Inwood. “Our neighbors have always trusted us to nourish their family, and my team and I are excited to bring them this new store to make shopping even easier. I think customers will be thrilled to see everything we have to offer.”
Deed transfers January 18 to 24th
Deed Transfers for January 18 to 24th, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
Harrisburg Mall owners want to demolish most of it, build stores, offices in its place
If the Harrisburg Mall’s owner has its way, the more than 50-year-old shopping complex will be razed as early as next year to accommodate a redevelopment project. On Tuesday night during a Swatara Township Planning Commission meeting, St. John Properties, Inc., the mall’s owner, shared plans to transform the 60-acre property off Paxton Street in Swatara Township.
Luxury living in 55-plus Cumberland County community for $675K: Cool Spaces
This home in a 55-and-over community offers luxury with custom amenities and add-ons. Built in 2010, the “Franklin” model home boasts first floor living and room for guests and family in a large second floor open loft.
Valley Health closes three more fitness centers
WINCHESTER, Va. -- Valley Health has announced the permanent closure of three more fitness centers, effective February 1, 2023. In a written statement, the health care system cited “unprecedented financial challenges related to the effects and aftereffects of the pandemic” as the reason for the closures of facilities in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, WV. These fitness centers once provided the use of state-of-the-art professional equipment, fitness classes, personal training and massage.
Discount retailer won’t open in former Kmart; leases former Bon-Ton space
A discount retailer based in northern Dauphin County had plans to expand into Cumberland County. But, the owners of Flea Flickers announced on a video on its Facebook page last week that their plans to open a store in a 22,000-square-foot space in part of a former Kmart location at Summerdale Plaza in East Pennsboro Township didn’t work out.
Gary W “Jock” Benner obituary 1946~2023
Gary W “Jock” Benner, 76, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Ruth A. (Olson) Benner. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Hagerstown, he was a son of...
echo-pilot.com
Franklin County deed transfers: Jan. 1-7, 2023
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Jan. 1-7, 2023, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Accent Developers LLC to Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township, $60,000. Tricorner Gemcraft Homes LLC to Michael Simms, Paradise View Drive, Antrim Township,$442,319. Sue Stoner to...
abc27.com
Meeting held on proposed York County warehouse construction
CARROL TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Concerns surrounding the construction of new warehouses along Route 15 in York County were discussed at a meeting in Dillsburg on the evening of Tuesday, Feb. 7. Many questions were proposed by residents after the Carrol Township Board of Supervisors proposed a...
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023
Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
wfmd.com
Maryland Farm & Harvest To Feature Frederick County Farm Next Tuesday
It was a dairy farm, but now the owners grow grains. Owings, Mills, Md (KM) The television program “Maryland Farm and Harvest” is spotlighting a Frederick County Farm. Series Producer Bob Ferrier says his crew paid a visit to Burrier’s Linganore Farm in Union Bridge. He says the farm was depicted during the first season of “Maryland Farm and Harvest.” “I realize that they had shot at Burriers in season one. And I thought what a great way to tie in season one as part of the tenth anniversary celebration of the series is to revisit some of these farms,” he said.
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
Deed transfers from February 1st to 7th
Deed Transfers for February 1-7, 2023, are public records. These records are in the Franklin County Register and Recorder’s office.
theriver953.com
Local citizens win big in Virginia Lottery
Virginia Lottery announced some big local winners in the Shenandoah Valley. The Feb. 6 Powerball drawing had both a $100,000 and 3 local $50,000 winners check your tickets closely. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Seminole Lane in Charlottesville. Bo’s Belly Barn on East Main Street...
FOX43.com
Waynesboro Police: Beware of scam callers posing as Amazon customer service workers
WAYNESBORO, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are warning residents of a suspected phone scam involving callers posing as Amazon employees in an effort to gather victims' personal information. According to Waynesboro Police, an individual is calling residents, claiming to be from Amazon's Customer Service Department. The caller informs...
Comments / 0