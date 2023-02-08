Read full article on original website
Gary W “Jock” Benner obituary 1946~2023
Gary W “Jock” Benner, 76, of Fannettsburg, PA, formerly of Hagerstown, MD, passed away Feb. 8, 2023, in Hershey Medical Center, Hershey, PA. He is survived by his beloved wife of 16 years, Ruth A. (Olson) Benner. Born Sept. 10, 1946 in Hagerstown, he was a son of...
Shirley A Kuhn obituary 1939~2023
Shirley A Kuhn, 83, The Brethren Home Community, formerly of Gettysburg, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at the Brethren Home. She was born March 9, 1939 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Cletus and Oneida Foulk Sanders. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Donald Kuhn.
Gloria Jean Musick obituary 1943~2023
Gloria Jean Musick, 80, of Scotland, PA, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 1, 1943 in Harrisburg, PA, she was a daughter of the late Marlin Hostettler and Verna Shaeffer Foltz. Early in her life, Gloria worked as a Registered Nurse. She spent...
Dawn M Gettins obituary 1968~2023
Miss Dawn M Gettins, 55, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Doey’s House, Hagerstown, MD. Born February 8, 1968 in Waynesboro, she was the daughter of Cynthia J. (Miller) Gettins of Waynesboro and the late Rev. William F. Gettins. In addition to Waynesboro, Dawn lived...
Gerald Allen Bitner obituary 1961~2023
Gerald Allen Bitner, 61, of Newville passed away Monday February 6, 2023 in his home. He was born May 5, 1961 in Carlisle a son of Ray C. and Lena J. Wilson Bitner. Gerald had worked at the feed mill in Mt. Holly Springs, Carlisle Cement, and the Ribbon Mill in Newville. Gerald was a member of the Minnequa Social Club in Shippensburg.
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn 1950~2023
Thomas “Tom” Edward Dunn, 72, of Shippensburg, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Born Monday, February 27, 1950 in Lewistown, PA., Tom was the son of the late Robert Dunn and Elsie Graham. Tom was a lifelong proud United States Marine and served bravely...
James Kinback obituary 1965~2023
James “Jimmy K” “Uncle Mim” Kinback, age 57, of Greencastle, PA, passed away at the Chambersburg Hospital on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Born February 12, 1965, in Altoona, PA, he was the son of Regis J. and Joan Guzic Kinback. Jim was a 1983 graduate of...
John Archie Cool obituary 1932~2023
John Archie Cool, age 90, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. He was born June 12, 1932 in Gettysburg to the late John F. and Grace I. (Herring) Cool. He was employed in maintenance for the former Fantasyland Amusement Park and Granite Hill...
Hazel Jacoby obituary 1929~2023
Hazel Jacoby, 93, Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023 at her home. She was born February 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, PA the daughter of the late Orville and Ruth Shultz Jacoby, Sr. Hazel was a member of the Gettysburg Church of the Brethren. For several...
JoEllen Hartman obituary 1954~2023
JoEllen Hartman, 68 years old from Rouzerville, PA passed away peacefully at the Waynesboro Hospital on February 4, 2023. She was the daughter of the late C. Richard (Dick) Hartman and Victoria Barkdoll Hartman of Rouzerville. She lived most of her life the Rouzerville/Waynesboro area. She was previously employed as...
Patricia Ann Leedom obituary 1944~2023
Patricia Ann Leedom, 79, of Newville passed away Saturday February 4, 2023 in Pro-Medica Carlisle. She was born March 18, 1944 in Carlisle a daughter of Raymond and Helen Topper Myers. Mrs. Leedom had worked for Patriot Auto Parts, Ralph Piper Auto Parts and Deitch Bus Company. She is survived...
William James “Jim” Butler 1964~2023
Mr. William James “Jim” Butler, II, 58, of South Mountain, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, February 7, 2023, in his home. Born December 7, 1964 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of the late Carrie M. (Butler) Kauffman. Jim was currently working at the Washington Township Transfer...
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan 1953~2023
Richard Eugene “Rich” Cowan, 69, of Chambersburg, passed away on Monday,. February 6, 2023. Born December 3, 1953 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Wesley E. “Gene” and Violet Price Cowan. Rich was a 1971 graduate of Fannett-Metal High School. He was employed...
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart 1955~2023
Lawrence E “Butch” Rhinehart, Sr., 67, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, February 6, 2023 at his home. He was born on April 24, 1955 in Chambersburg, the son of the late Lawrence Lynn and Mary Jane (Johnson) Rhinehart. Butch worked in food service for Shippensburg...
Raymond J “Ray” Kress obituary 1942~2023
Raymond J “Ray” Kress, 80, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born on July 24, 1942 in Beach, North Dakota, a son of the late Frank and Frances (Thill) Kress. Ray...
David “Davey” C Byers obituary 1956~2023
David “Davey” C Byers, age 66 of Gardners, passed away February 3, 2023 at home. He was born September 16, 1956 in Chambersburg to the late Stanley and Brenda (Gibbs) Byers. Davey was a US Navy veteran and worked as an electrician at Letterkenny Army Dept and Mechanicsburg...
Mary Jane King obituary 1935~2023
Mary Jane King, 88, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away the morning of Friday, February 3, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina. Born January 10, 1935, in Greencastle, PA, she was the daughter of the late Nellie (Phenicie) Mills. Mary Jane was married to, Teddy M. King, whom she adored, for 61...
Gómez Shockey Announces Run for Re-election
Magisterial District Judge Annie R. Gómez Shockey has announced her candidacy for re-election. She serves residents of Waynesboro and Washington Township in District Court 39-3-02 located in Wayne Heights. Gómez Shockey has been serving as Magisterial District Judge since 2018. “I love to help people. That is the...
Dale R Kinley obituary 1945~2023
Mr. Dale R Kinley, 77, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born February 28, 1945 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Charles W. and Constance W. “Connie” (Miley) Kinley. Dale graduated from Waynesboro...
Roger Lee Jones obituary 1971~2023
Roger Lee Jones, 51, of Chambersburg, PA passed away February 2, 2023. He was born on February 17, 1971, in Chambersburg, PA to the late Richard and Janet (Timmons) Jones. Roger enjoyed fishing, traveling and sports, especially NASCAR and football. He was a life member of The Sons of the American Legion, Post 612. He was a loving brother and uncle.
