ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn

A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Suspect arraigned in series of vehicle thefts

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arraigned in Brownsville in connection to an investigation of back-to-back auto thefts, according to police. Cristian Garza, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of stealing three vehicles in December, police told ValleyCentral. Garza is accused of […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do.  “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Vandal caught on video damages city property, police say

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police are searching for an individual who they say gained illegal entry into the First Responders Park control and concession rooms. A surveillance video shows a person causing extensive damage to city property by kicking the door to the room, according to police. City officials said vandalism is […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder

A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars

Bond has been denied for four Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the four after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
kurv.com

No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Do you know him? Brownsville police seek auto theft ‘person of interest’

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now they are asking for the public’s help. Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts

A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts. Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.
PORT MANSFIELD, TX
KIII 3News

Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
EDINBURG, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy