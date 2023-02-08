Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sheriff’s auction features vehicles used in migrant bailouts and border drug busts
Most of the vehicles to be auctioned Saturday in Starr County were confiscated during migrant bailouts and drug busts along this rural strip of the border, Border Report has learned.
DPS chase ends in bailout; youngest runner was 2 years old
A recent Texas Department of Public Safety high-speed chase in Hidalgo County ended in a bailout with the youngest runner being a 2-year-old migrant, according to state law enforcement.
PD: Driver wanted for allegedly stealing construction material
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for identifying a driver or owner of a vehicle suspected to be connected to the theft of construction material that was captured on surveillance camera. On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 14000 block of Aqualina Way in McAllen in response to the […]
kurv.com
Brownsville Couple Jailed, Accused Of Critically Injuring Newborn
A more than 6-month police investigation has ended with the arrest of a Brownsville couple for the severe injuries suffered by their newborn baby. 27-year-old Alexis Ayala-Medina and 20-year-old Yulissa Garza were arrested this week on a warrant charging them with injury to a child. The charges come more than...
cw39.com
Told to stop, driver accelerated with man pinned against vehicle, deputies say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Los Indios man was arrested after being accused of pinning another man between two vehicles, local law enforcement officials say. German Zuniga, 33, was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. On...
BPD: Suspect arraigned in series of vehicle thefts
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arraigned in Brownsville in connection to an investigation of back-to-back auto thefts, according to police. Cristian Garza, 24, was taken into custody Tuesday by the Brownsville Police Department Auto Theft Task Force on suspicion of stealing three vehicles in December, police told ValleyCentral. Garza is accused of […]
2,000 ammo rounds found at South Texas bridge
Over 2,000 rounds of ammunition were confiscated at the McAllen-Hidalgo-Reynosa International Bridge in South Texas heading south to Mexico, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said Wednesday.
PD: Man wanted for theft of catalytic converter in McAllen
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted in connection to the alleged theft of a catalytic converter. On Feb. 2 at 9:07 a.m., police responded to theft of a catalytic converter at the 1400 block of Dove Avenue in McAllen. Resulting from that investigation, a warrant of […]
McAllen schools report increase in scam calls targeting area
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Independent School District is cracking down on callers impersonating district employees. Members of the community have reported scam callers trying to obtain personal information, this is something the district says they would never do. “The person was telling the person that he was calling from McAllen ISD-TEA. That doesn’t sound […]
Vandal caught on video damages city property, police say
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Police are searching for an individual who they say gained illegal entry into the First Responders Park control and concession rooms. A surveillance video shows a person causing extensive damage to city property by kicking the door to the room, according to police. City officials said vandalism is […]
KRGV
Suspect sentenced in 2017 McAllen murder
A man accused in a June 2017 murder in McAllen was sentenced to 45 years in jail. Alex Arevalo was sentenced on Tuesday for the murder of Nicolas Anthony Bazan, whose body was discovered along the 1400 block of Vine Avenue with a gunshot wound. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 4th Suspect Charged...
Man sentenced in plot to deliver meth at McAllen Applebee’s parking lot
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced after law enforcement intercepted a call, leading to discovery of 52 pounds of meth, records show. David Luis Aubry was sentenced to 87 months in prison Tuesday on a charge of selling, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance, according to federal records. A criminal complaint obtained by […]
BPD: Man allegedly chokes pregnant woman on way to pick up food
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after being accused of choking a pregnant woman three times as they drove to get food in Brownsville, according to police. Tyler Joseph Theurer, 23, was arrested at around 8:56 p.m. Sunday at the 700 block of International Boulevard and charged with assault of a pregnant […]
kurv.com
Suspects In Deadly Immigrant Smuggling Ring Ordered To Stay Behind Bars
Bond has been denied for four Valley men arrested last week for their roles in the smuggling-related deaths of eight people. A Brownsville federal judge refused to set bond for the four after they pleaded not guilty to numerous counts of human smuggling. A total of six people were taken into federal custody last week.
kurv.com
No Foul Play Suspected In Hidalgo County Death
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says foul play is not suspected after a man was found dead near Citrus City. The body was found in the area of 12 Mile Line and Iowa Road on Tuesday. The Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the 47-year-old man was identified as a...
Traffic stop links couple’s car to hit-and-run, deputies say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A couple was arrested by deputies Monday after a traffic stop allegedly connected their vehicle to a hit-and-run earlier that day, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Khalil Levon, 27, and Marisha Holley, 30, were charged with failure to identify. According to a press release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s […]
Do you know him? Brownsville police seek auto theft ‘person of interest’
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A surveillance camera at an international bridge has provided investigators with the image of a “person of interest” connected to a stolen vehicle, according to the Brownsville Police Department. Now they are asking for the public’s help. Brownsville detectives “are looking for the identity or whereabouts of this subject,” the department […]
KRGV
Bond denied for three suspects accused in deadly human smuggling attempts
A federal judge denied bond denied for three Valley men accused in two deadly human smuggling attempts. Juan Manuel Tena of Pharr, Erasmo Garcia III of Roma and Alexis Rafael Adorno of Roma were in court Tuesday in connection to a February 2022 smuggling attempt near Port Mansfield that killed four migrants after the boat they were on capsized.
Accused wrong-way Harbor Bridge driver Roxanne Palacios' bond reduction denied again
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Roxanne Palacios tried and failed Tuesday to get her bond reduced for a second time. Attorneys for Palacios, the woman accused of causing a fatal wrong-way crash while intoxicated that killed 37-year-old Betsy Mandujano and 27-year-old Mathew Banda on the Harbor Bridge on Nov. 2, 2022, argued that her two $250,000 intoxication manslaughter bonds and one $100,000 intoxication assault bond are prohibitively high.
KRGV
Mercedes ISD setting up ‘panic alert badges’ for all district employees
Campuses at the Mercedes Independent School District are expected to be safer by the end of the school year thanks to a new crisis alert system. The new system is a wearable device that’s activated with the click of a button. Every single Mercedes ISD employee will be issued...
