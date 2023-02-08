ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sabine Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
kalb.com

$8,000 worth of fireworks stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Several cases of fireworks were stolen from Triple D’s Fireworks in Alexandria. Sometime between January 28-29, unknown suspects broke into the storage locker on Vandenburg Drive and stole about $8,000 worth of fireworks. If you have any information on this crime, you are asked to...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
cenlanow.com

Unidentified pedestrian killed in Vernon Parish crash

VERNON PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – **On February 6, 2023, Troopers identified the driver of the hit and run vehicle as 44-year-old Melissa A. Jernigan of Anacoco. Jernigan was arrested and charged with hit and run (felony) and careless operation (misdemeanor). Also, 48-year-old Larry P. Jernigan of Anacoco was arrested and charged with obstruction of justice (felony). Both were booked at the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office.
VERNON PARISH, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested following drive-by shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man has been arrested following two separate incidents that happened at a home on Hillcrest Boulevard in Pineville. One of the incidents was a drive-by shooting. According to the Pineville Police Department, on February 3, PPD responded to the Hillcrest Boulevard home after a...
PINEVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
KTBS

Natchitoches jury convicts man in 2020 homicide

NATCHITOCHES, La. -- A Natchitoches Parish jury this week convicted a man in the May 2020 shooting death of his domestic partner, District Attorney Billy Joe Harrington said. Ontario Pier, 29, of Natchitoches, was convicted of negligent homicide. He was initially charged with second-degree-murder. He'll return to District Judge Lala Sylvester's courtroom on May 30 for sentencing.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria man arrested for setting building on fire three times

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Alexandria Fire Department, a suspect has been arrested by the Alexandria Fire Prevention Bureau for three separate incidents of arson, but all three happened at the same address. Darquarious Stafford, 23, of Alexandria, was charged with three counts of simple arson and booked...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches man arrested in Sabine Parish with 2.27 pounds of meth

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell announces the arrest of Eric Lamar Samuel, 51 of Natchitoches late Friday night, Feb. 3. Sabine Parish Sheriff Patrol Deputy Jeriah Steinke stopped a vehicle for speeding 70/55 on LA Highway 6 west of Many around 10:30 pm. After a short investigation, Deputy Steinke located a bag containing suspected methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The meth weighed approximately 1,031 grams or 2.27 pounds. The estimated “street value” of the meth is approximately $10,000.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms

Authorities in Louisiana Searching for Man Wanted in Connection with Theft of Travel Trailer, Portable Building, and Firearms. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On February 7, 2023, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division had solved two recent felony theft cases and are asking for help locating a suspect.
SABINE PARISH, LA
kalb.com

4 teens arrested after leaving Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Four teenage girls were arrested after they walked away from the Renaissance Home for Youth Juvenile Facility and later located. According to the Alexandria Police Department (APD), a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-old teens left the facility on February 7 sometime before 9:30 p.m. They were found the next day on February 8 around 3 p.m. at an abandoned house on Rosalie Street.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
klax-tv.com

Multiple Grant Parish Arrests

Investigations by the Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office leads to multiple narcotic arrests. · Shane McGlothlin, 36 years old, of Pollock, was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Improper Supervision of a Minor, Accessory After the Fact, Possession of Legend Drugs, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court. ·...
GRANT PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Large amount of meth found in Sabine Parish traffic stop

A weekend traffic stop in Sabine Parish turned up a large amount of methamphetamine and landed a man in jail. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the stop occurred late Friday night on LA Highway 6 west of Many, and in the vehicle the deputy discovered a plastic bag filled with 2.27 pounds of crystal meth, worth an estimated street value of $10,000.00.
SABINE PARISH, LA
kjas.com

Two arrested in Newton County on drug and weapons charges

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby has announced that two men have been arrested on drug and weapons charges. According to Burby, shortly after 9:00 Tuesday morning his deputies along with law enforcement on the municipal, state, and federal level had warrants in hand when they descended upon a home on Highway 190 in Bon Weir.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Mansfield man charged with running over a child near Ava after drinking and smoking weed with the child’s mother

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mansfield has been charged after law enforcement got a call regarding a child being run over. Court records show that 39-year-old Joseph Farris has been charged with abuse or neglect of a child, first-degree endangering the welfare of a child, DWI, operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, and operating a motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
MANSFIELD, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria Housing Authority seeking new applicants

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Housing Authority is launching a tool to expedite the process for housing applicants. A common misconception when it comes to applying for affordable housing is a long application and an even longer waiting list. But, the Alexandria Housing Authority is holding an event to simplify that process and get applicants into homes quicker.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Natchitoches Times

City’s first family gives interview with new member

Tiffany and Ronnie Williams celebrated the newest addition to their family recently with the birth of their fourth child, Maggie Elise Williams. She ends a drought of births among sitting Natchitoches mayors that stretches at least half a century. Tiffany reveals her daughter’s highly anticipated arrival still came as something...
NATCHITOCHES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy