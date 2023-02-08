February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate its strengths, talents and contributions made to our society by our African-American brothers and sisters. To promote this effort the Creston Human Rights Coalition will be sponsoring and supporting a number of community events throughout the month, many of which will be listed in the Creston News Advertiser. The Human Rights Coalition thanks our local newspaper.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO