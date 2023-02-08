Read full article on original website
Sharon Phillips of Perry
Sharon Phillips, 80, of Perry passed away Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Eden Acres Campus of the Perry Lutheran Homes in Perry, Iowa. A memorial service will be held Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home and Cremation Care in Perry. A private burial will be held at the Violet Hill Cemetery at a later date.
Elsina Faber Sieck of Perry
Visitation for Elsina Faber Sieck, 98, of Perry will be held Sunday, Feb. 12 from 12-4 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. A private family burial will be held at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Elsina died Feb. 8, 2023, at the Dallas County Hospital in Perry,...
‘I will not give up!’ impassioned crowd cries at vigil for Adel teen
ADEL, Iowa — More than 100 people gathered at the Dallas County Courthouse Friday night for a candlelight vigil for ADM freshman Caelan Peterson, who took his own life early Wednesday. Among the speakers at the hour-long memorial was Peterson’s father, Dale Peterson of Adel, who led the crowd...
Michael Alan Carlisle of Grand Junction
Michael Alan Carlisle, 81, of Grand Junction passed away Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, at his home in Grand Junction, Iowa. Michael was born Feb. 28, 1941. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Carlisle; his children, Michael Carlisle, Barbara Carlisle Harvey and Jennifer Carlisle; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Watching democracy, government in action
Iowa’s state capital Des Moines is about 70 miles from Creston. The country’s capital in Washington D.C. is about 1,100 miles from Creston. But Creston High school students in Todd Jacobson’s government class said his students don’t have to go that far to see how government works.
Creston ECC awarded STEM grant
The Creston Early Childhood Center was awarded the STEM BEST grant by the Iowa STEM Advisory Council. According to a press release by the STEM BEST Program, “The STEM BEST (Businesses Engaging Students and Teachers) + HD (High Demand) Program encourages teachers and industry professionals to work side-by-side to develop a work-based learning model that incorporates STEM subjects with experiential learning opportunities to emphasize high-demand skills for the workplace.”
Man dies of gunshot early Wednesday at Adel crossroads
ADEL, Iowa — A distressed man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday at a busy intersection here. An officer of the Adel Police Department heard several gunshots about 2:30 a.m. while on patrol in the area of 11th and Greene streets. At about the same time a...
Drake University art gallery showcases Iowa’s racial history
DES MOINES – A Thin But Powerful Difference Race / Embodiment is an art exhibition at Drake University’s Anderson Art Gallery that is running through February 19th. The exhibition showcases local artists of color and historical artifacts to tell Iowa’s racial history. The exhibition was put together...
Panther boys easy over Central Decatur
LEON – Creston Panther’s boys raced out to a double-digit first quarter lead and didn’t look back Thursday in a 75-35 win. Creston limited Central Decatur to six first-quarter points. The Cardinals responded with 14 points in the second quarter, but the Panthers’ offense did not waiver as it built a 35-20 halftime advantage.
DMACC Celebration of Literary Arts to Host Free Virtual Event with Award Winning Authors Nikky Finney and Tyehimba Jess
· The DMACC Celebration of Literary Arts is celebrating its 20th year with a new monthly format that features prominent authors year-round. · Nikky Finney, winner of the 2011 National Book Award for Poetry, and Tyehimba Jess, winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in Poetry, will be the featured authors during February and in celebration of Black History Month.
National Weather Service Releases First Spring Flood Outlook
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service Office in Des Moines has released the first spring flood outlook for Iowa. The accumulated information comes Weather Service Offices serving Iowa. The National Weather Service briefing is also available at https://www.weather.gov/dmx/SpringFloodOutlookSchedule. Additional hydrologic information can be found at https://www.weather.gov/dmx/dsshydro. (contributed information, NWS)
LETTER: Black History month
February is Black History Month, a time to recognize and celebrate its strengths, talents and contributions made to our society by our African-American brothers and sisters. To promote this effort the Creston Human Rights Coalition will be sponsoring and supporting a number of community events throughout the month, many of which will be listed in the Creston News Advertiser. The Human Rights Coalition thanks our local newspaper.
Bill might change restitution for people who kill their abusers
Senate legislation would give judges more discretion in ordering restitution in criminal cases. (Photo by krisanapong detraphiphat/Getty Images) A Iowa Senate subcommittee advanced a bill Thursday that would give judges more leeway in ordering criminal defendants to pay restitution if they killed someone who committed a crime against them. Senate...
Greater Regional donates ambulance to SWCC EMS program
With the start of the fall 2023 semester, the Southwestern Community College (SWCC) Emergency Medical Services (EMS) training program will have a powerful teaching tool to utilize in the classroom—a fully operational ambulance. Greater Regional Health donated the used ambulance to SWCC in spring 2022 when the medical facility...
Learn to identify common backyard birds in Saturday program
Learn to identify common backyard birds of Dallas County this Saturday with local birder and conservationist Ray Harden, who along with his wife, Margaret Harden, has traveled the world photographing wildlife. The program, set Saturday, Feb. 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Forest Park Museum at 14581 K Ave. in...
Adel Police Report January 31-February 5
Joseph Craig Collins, 26, of 1516 Aspen Dr., Adel, was arrested for driving under suspension. Joseph Allan David, 33, of 1716 S. 14th St., Adel, was arrested for OWI. A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 700 block of Greene Street. Damages were estimated at $1,600. February 2, 2023. No...
Hoyt Sherman Place recipient of multiple grants funding Once Upon This Stage production
Hoyt Sherman Place has received funding from the 2023 Humanities Collaboration Grant and the Arts Midwest Grow, Invest, Gather (GIG) Fund. Both awards will be used to provide artists’ compensation for the Once Upon This Stage production celebrating the Theater’s Centennial season in March. The Humanities Collaboration Grant...
