Nestled high up on a knoll within one of Santa Barbara’s most sought after neighborhoods, 223 La Vista Grande offers an opportunity to indulge in some of life’s finer pleasures! Methodically placed facing Stearns Warf and the Santa Barbara harbor, this home will give you magical purple & orange sunsets and postcard worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, East Beach and downtown. This ranch style home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,700 sq/ft of single level living space. The large primary suite lets one soak in the views from bed or you can open up the french doors and step outside to a cozy viewing deck that looks over the city. The views continue as you find yourself glued to the picture windows that span across the living room and dining room.

