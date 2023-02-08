ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians

The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
LOS OLIVOS, CA
Noozhawk

Peggy Joan Thompson of Santa Barbara, 1961-2023

Peggy Joan Thompson was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 1961, the youngest of six children born to Paul and Margaret Thompson. When Peggy was four years old, the family relocated to Santa Barbara, and Peggy attended Peabody School kindergarten, San Roque Elementary, and Bishop Garcia Diego High School.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023

Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Elvia Limón Elias of Santa Barbara, 1957-2023

Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2023 in Santa Barbara. Elvia came to Santa Barbara at...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Closeted Treasures for Sale at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History

The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc District Libraries Foundation Gifts $20,000 to Lompoc Library

The Lompoc Library has received a donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation in the amount of $20,025, which will be used to purchase books, ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming movies and music, and other materials. Funds from the donation will go toward the Lompoc Library, Village Library, Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile,...
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Host First Tournament of 2023

More than 70 junior tennis players from Central and Southern California participated in a tournament last weekend hosted by the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons at the Santa Barbara Municipal and Santa Barbara High School courts. Group champions from the Santa Barbara area include Henry Challen, Natalie Chan, Keanu Christiansen, Nicolas...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year

The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Noozhawk

223 La Vista Grande, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103

Nestled high up on a knoll within one of Santa Barbara’s most sought after neighborhoods, 223 La Vista Grande offers an opportunity to indulge in some of life’s finer pleasures! Methodically placed facing Stearns Warf and the Santa Barbara harbor, this home will give you magical purple & orange sunsets and postcard worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, East Beach and downtown. This ranch style home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,700 sq/ft of single level living space. The large primary suite lets one soak in the views from bed or you can open up the french doors and step outside to a cozy viewing deck that looks over the city. The views continue as you find yourself glued to the picture windows that span across the living room and dining room.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023

Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Student/Cancer Survivor Receives $10,000 College Grant

Santa Barbara student Mohammad Ameen has been awarded a $10,000 college grant through Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program. The funding will support tuition and other school fees. Recognizing the significant financial burden families shoulder when undergoing childhood cancer treatments, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is dedicating $500,000 in...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Women’s Economic Ventures Gives $412,500 to 55 Entrepreneurs

Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) distributed $412,500 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Santa Barbara County community members during a recent award ceremony at the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery. Fifty-five Emprendimiento Program participants successfully completed WEV’s free, eight-week business training program taught in Spanish and applied for grant funding.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy