Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small California Town was just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenOjai, CA
A 5th Climber Dies in PatagoniaExplorersWebVentura, CA
Here's Everything you Should be Eating at The Habit Burger Grill right now!Caroline at EatDrinkLASanta Barbara, CA
Did Britney Spears fans go too far or is she to blameCheryl E PrestonVentura, CA
California witness says bright object appeared after night sky lit up orangeRoger MarshCalifornia State
Related
Noozhawk
How to Get Individual Tickets for Screenings at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
Although the Santa Barbara International Film Festival does not sell individual tickets to films on its website, tickets to individual films will be for sale for $15 five minutes before films start. A rush ticket line will be at each venue for the last-minute available seats, according to SBIFF. The...
Noozhawk
Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series Showcases Young Local Musicians
The Santa Ynez Valley Concert series will present its first Young Artist Showcase, Beethoven and His Contemporaries, 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26 at St. Marks-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. The free concert will feature top talent from Santa Barbara County private teaching studios who were recommended by their...
Noozhawk
Peggy Joan Thompson of Santa Barbara, 1961-2023
Peggy Joan Thompson was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, on March 4, 1961, the youngest of six children born to Paul and Margaret Thompson. When Peggy was four years old, the family relocated to Santa Barbara, and Peggy attended Peabody School kindergarten, San Roque Elementary, and Bishop Garcia Diego High School.
Noozhawk
Margie Bonazzola of Solvang, 1940-2023
Margie Bonazzola died peacefully at home in Solvang, while watching her church service online on Jan. 22, 2023. She was born May 25, 1940 at St. Francis Hospital in Santa Barbara to Elvira and Bill Bonazzola. Margie attended Lincoln Elementary School and Santa Barbara Junior High, and. graduated from Santa...
Noozhawk
Elvia Limón Elias of Santa Barbara, 1957-2023
Elvia Limón Elias, was born to Jose G. Limón and Maria Guadalupe Limón on March 30, 1957 in Yahualica, Jalisco, Mexico. She passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Feb. 7, 2023 in Santa Barbara. Elvia came to Santa Barbara at...
Noozhawk
Beach and Waves Ready for Rincon Classic Surf Contest This Weekend
With the surf forecast calling for good waves and the beach cleared of debris, the Rincon Classic has been given the green light this weekend at the renowned surfing spot on the Ventura/Santa Barbara County line. The annual winter surf extravaganza features 805-area male and female surfers — from 12-under...
Noozhawk
Closeted Treasures for Sale at Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History
The Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History will host a sale featuring treasures from closets around town, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25-26. The stand-alone event is an expansion of the popular Out of the Closet booth at the museum’s annual winter holiday sale. Items for sale in that booth come from people in the community who want to benefit the museum’s Anthropology Department collections and research.
Noozhawk
Rob Raede: Santa Barbara’s Aperitivo Is More Than a Wine Bar
True to its name, Aperitivo Wine Bar in downtown Santa Barbara offers inventive Italian cocktails and a unique Italian wine list, but it’s not the smell of wine and vermouth that grabs you by the nose and draws you in … it’s the food. “We’re trying to...
Noozhawk
Lompoc District Libraries Foundation Gifts $20,000 to Lompoc Library
The Lompoc Library has received a donation from the Lompoc District Libraries Foundation in the amount of $20,025, which will be used to purchase books, ebooks, audiobooks, and streaming movies and music, and other materials. Funds from the donation will go toward the Lompoc Library, Village Library, Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile,...
Noozhawk
Archibald McClintock Look, Formerly of Santa Barbara, 1945-2023
Santa Barbara native Archibald “Archie” McClintock Look, of Tokyo, Japan, never lost his love for Santa Barbara and the family ranch. He is survived by his wife Sophie; his son Archibald Kitahara Look; his daughter Heather Mari Warner; and six grandchildren.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons Host First Tournament of 2023
More than 70 junior tennis players from Central and Southern California participated in a tournament last weekend hosted by the Santa Barbara Tennis Patrons at the Santa Barbara Municipal and Santa Barbara High School courts. Group champions from the Santa Barbara area include Henry Challen, Natalie Chan, Keanu Christiansen, Nicolas...
Noozhawk
Make Your Nominations for Carpinterian, Jr. Carpinterian of Year
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is taking nominations for Carpinterian of the Year and Junior Carpinterian of the Year, who will be honored at the 64th Annual Carpinteria Community Awards Gala in April. The event will be held 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 1...
Noozhawk
223 La Vista Grande, SANTA BARBARA, CA 93103
Nestled high up on a knoll within one of Santa Barbara’s most sought after neighborhoods, 223 La Vista Grande offers an opportunity to indulge in some of life’s finer pleasures! Methodically placed facing Stearns Warf and the Santa Barbara harbor, this home will give you magical purple & orange sunsets and postcard worthy views of the Pacific Ocean, Channel Islands, East Beach and downtown. This ranch style home offers 4 generously sized bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and nearly 2,700 sq/ft of single level living space. The large primary suite lets one soak in the views from bed or you can open up the french doors and step outside to a cozy viewing deck that looks over the city. The views continue as you find yourself glued to the picture windows that span across the living room and dining room.
Noozhawk
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Feb. 10, 2023
Thank you to Noozhawk for your coverage of the recent murder of an innocent tourist on Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf. Publisher Bill Macfadyen’s Feb. 3 suggestion about placing police into the community would be a great idea. Santa Barbara already has fire stations throughout the community and these facilities would be ideal locations for placing police officers in the field as well as potential ambulance services.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Student/Cancer Survivor Receives $10,000 College Grant
Santa Barbara student Mohammad Ameen has been awarded a $10,000 college grant through Northwestern Mutual’s Childhood Cancer Survivor Scholarship Program. The funding will support tuition and other school fees. Recognizing the significant financial burden families shoulder when undergoing childhood cancer treatments, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is dedicating $500,000 in...
Noozhawk
Women’s Economic Ventures Gives $412,500 to 55 Entrepreneurs
Women’s Economic Ventures (WEV) distributed $412,500 to entrepreneurial Hispanic and Indigenous Santa Barbara County community members during a recent award ceremony at the Santa Barbara Library Faulkner Gallery. Fifty-five Emprendimiento Program participants successfully completed WEV’s free, eight-week business training program taught in Spanish and applied for grant funding.
Noozhawk
Dinner Pays Tribute to Jim Clendenen, While Raising $100,000 for Local Charities
The Jim Clendenen Tribute Dinner and Santa Barbara Wine Auction, hosted Feb. 4 by Jami and Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post 2 in Buellton, raised $100,000 for Direct Relief and the Community Health Centers of the Central Coast. The event was attended by 110 guests from as far away...
Noozhawk
Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara Exceeds $10 Million in Grants Giving
The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara (WFSB) will soon vote to distribute a record $925,000 grants pool to local nonprofits in 2023, bringing the collective giving organization’s total donating to more than $10.4 million since it was formed in 2004. “We’re delighted to be reaching this major milestone...
Noozhawk
San Marcos Boys Soccer Falls at Montclair in CIF D1 First Round
San Marcos conceded a goal in the last minute of the first half, and host Montclair added a second goal in the opening minutes of the second half en route to a 3-0 win over the Royals in a CIF-SS Division first-round boys soccer playoff match on Thursday. “We played...
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Ousted in First Round of D1 Water Polo Playoffs by Oaks Christian
Struggles on the power ended up hurting the Santa Barbara High girls water polo team in an 8-4 loss at Oaks Christian in a CIF-SS Division 1 first-round playoff game on Wednesday. The Dons converted on just one of their five 6-on-5 opportunities. “We held a good team to eight...
Comments / 0