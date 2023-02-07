ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harveys Lake, PA

American Legion Post 967 supports Harveys Lake Little League with donation

By Margaret Roarty Times Leader Staff
 4 days ago
American Legion Post 967 presented the Harveys Lake Little League with a check of corporate sponsorship on Tuesday. Seen from left, top: co-captain of sponsorship and fundraising Allan Barber; Little League President Chris Swire; Legion officer Bernie Castillo; co-captain of sponsorship and fundraising, Georgette Swire; from left, bottom: Kinley Lyons; Maddie Grossman; Mackenzie Swire; Benjamin Swire; Mallorie Swire; Jayden Lyons.

HARVEYS LAKE — American Legion officer Bernie Castillo was all smiles Tuesday night as he and other officials of Post 967 presented a check to members of the Harveys Lake Little League and Fundraising Board.

The Legion is a proud sponsor of the league, said Castillo. He offered nothing but “the best of luck,” to the players and volunteers on their upcoming season, which begins April 29.

The Legion’s corporate sponsorship of $500 helps ensure boys and girls will have everything they need to play this year.

“The money goes towards the cost of uniforms,” said Georgette Swire, who is co-captain of sponsorship and fundraising for the league, along with Mindy Grossman.

Sponsorships like those from Post 967 help kids in need who would otherwise not be able to play, Grossman added.

In addition to accepting sponsorships, the league will also being holding their annual basket raffle on opening day. According to Swire, those who wish to donate can do so by contacting the little league facebook page or emailing the league at [email protected]

The Harveys Lake Little League, which recently celebrated 40 years, boasts a wide variety of programs, ranging from t-ball to Junior baseball/softball, for both boys and girls aged 4-16.

The deadline to register for the 2023 season is March 1. Though in person registration is over, those who still wish to sign up can do so at clubs.bluesombrero.com/harveyslakepall.

Comments / 0

 

