Nash sheriff’s office investigates juvenile's death as suspicious

The Nash County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of an 8-year-old along Dutchman Road in the southern part of the county as suspicious in nature.

According to an email from the sheriff's office on Tuesday night, at approximately 4:27 p.m. deputies were notified of the juvenile having been brought to the hospital with severe injuries.

Prior to the arrival of the deputies at the hospital, the sheriff's office was notified the juvenile had been pronounced dead, the email said.

Investigators and the Nash County Department of Social services are working to interview family members of the juvenile to find out how the juvenile sustained the injuries, the email said.

The juvenile’s identity is not going to be released at this time, the email said.