Valentine’s Day Events and Activities
Valentine’s Day may be celebrated globally on February 14th but Indianapolis has Valentine’s day events and activities all month long. This holiday is dedicated to the expression of love and affection towards loved ones, including the littlest loves in your life. It’s a day that brings together couples, friends, and family members to share their feelings of love and appreciation.
Snuggle Up at Home with a Valentine’s Day Carry-out Meal
Does booking a sitter or making reservations for Valentine’s Day have you reconsidering your mealtime options? Regardless of how you choose to celebrate, take the stress out of the day and opt for a meal at home with carryout options from this list of some of our favorite Indy restaurants. We have done the work for you, so relax and order a special take-out meal to celebrate on February 14.
18 Favorite Indy-Area Parks for Winter Fun
Winter is officially upon us! While we parents may be dreaming of snuggling on the couch with a good book, our kids still need to get out and PLAY. We have compiled the best of the best parks and playgrounds for winter fun, from exciting sledding hills to peaceful nature walks. So get yourself some wool socks and head out there to explore.
