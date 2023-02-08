Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 5:37 a.m.] ‘We don’t know where to go’: Caltrans and CHP Cleared the Greenbelt in North Eureka Again Yesterday
The north end of Eureka’s 6th Street was revisited Thursday morning by clean-up crews as they swept through an area known as “The Jungle” again. The crews removed much of the remaining trash in the greenbelt area behind the Humboldt County Office of Education and removed the people who had begun returning to camp not long after the area was emptied last fall.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Search and Rescue Effort Locates Elderly Clam Beach Hiker
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 7:23 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Clam Beach to conduct a search and rescue for a lost woman. According to the reporting party, the 71-year-old missing woman was reportedly hiking on...
krcrtv.com
1 arrested and 2 cited after probation search in Fields Landing home
FIELDS LANDING, Calif. — One person was arrested and two others were cited on Feb. 8 after the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office did a probation search of a residence on the 6700 block of West Avenue in Fields Landing. According to HCSO, nine people were contacted at the home....
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after leading officials on 85-minute chase
TRINIDAD, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday after leading officials on a high-speed chase for more than an hour. At around 12:24 Wednesday morning, Humboldt County Sheriff's Office deputies investigated a car they found in a no-parking zone at Houda Point in Trinidad. Officials said while deputies were...
krcrtv.com
Blue Ox Millworks to be honored for historical significance
EUREKA, Calif. — Blue Ox Millworks will be honored with a historical significance plaque on Saturday, Feb. 11 for its contributions to the community. The Eureka staple, as seen in Magnolia Network's "The Craftsman," has been serving the Humboldt County area since 1973, crafting custom woodworking and working on local restoration projects.
kymkemp.com
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
North Coast Journal
Missing Man Found Dead Along 101, Investigation into Cause Continues
The Arcata Police Department today reported that an investigation into a report filed by the family of a missing 69-year-old Washington resident led to the discovery of his body Tuesday along U.S. Highway 101 north of Orick. According to the new release, APD began looking into Carroll Johnson’s disappearance after...
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt considers housing students on barge among other options
EUREKA, Calif. — Cal Poly Humboldt is looking outside of the box and onto the water in its desperate search for student housing options. After announcing earlier this week that on-campus housing will no longer be available to continuing students starting in the fall, one idea for where to house students involves a barge docked on Humboldt Bay.
krcrtv.com
2 new hospitalizations, 55 new COVID cases reported, Eureka testing site to close
EUREKA, Calif. — In the past week, two new COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 55 new cases have been reported in Humboldt County just as the county's final testing site is scheduled to close. Those hospitalized include two residents in their 70s. Of the 55 cases, 38 have been confirmed and...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County still assessing how to spend earthquake recovery funding
EUREKA, Calif. — Millions of dollars in earthquake relief and loans have been issued to help people get back on their feet. However accessing that assistance, has proven to be challenging for some. While most of Humboldt County has moved on from December's 6.4 magnitude earthquake, some of the...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Former Humboldt County Sheriff Gary Philp Has Died
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Retired Sheriff Gary Philp. Sheriff Philp passed away yesterday, Feb. 6, surrounded by family. Philp had a long and distinguished career with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, serving 38 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Philp held virtually every leadership position within the department during his career and served as the Elected Sheriff from 2002-2010.
lostcoastoutpost.com
RIP: Another Rundown Broadway Motel Has Been Demolished
As part of plans to add another drive through chain restaurant to Eureka’s “river of money,” the old Pine Motel on Broadway is now almost completely wiped from the earth. Crews could be seen finishing up the nuisance property’s demolition on Monday morning. Sample what a...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt County issues update on long-term earthquake recovery efforts
RIO DELL, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff's Office issued an update on ongoing long-term earthquake recovery efforts. HCSO said it is continuing to work with the City of Rio Dell and the California Office of Emergency services to aid those most impacted by the recent earthquakes. Ending incident-related displacement continues to be the top priority, and the City of Rio Dell recently passed a resolution formally prioritizing these efforts.
krcrtv.com
Family remembers life of 10-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who passed away
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — In Trinity County, the community is coming together to support a family who lost their 10-year-old daughter just a few weeks before her birthday. According to family members, Fidela Marie unexpectedly passed away on Sunday, Jan. 22. She dealt with cerebral palsy and was also blind, but that never stopped her.
kymkemp.com
Northbound Traffic Backed Up Along South Broadway
A traffic light malfunction at Pierson’s in south Eureka is causing northbound Hwy 101 traffic to choke up. The traffic light is blinking red. Northbound lanes are backed up past the Herrick Avenue exit, according to a report from a passerby. Caltrans QuickMap shows a snarled mess.
lostcoastoutpost.com
All Simulated Hell is About to Break Loose in Old Town, Because an Earthquake-Delayed ‘Shop With a Cop’ Event is Happening This Afternoon
Are you anywhere near Old Town or Target right now? If so, find some earplugs quick. One of the least-noticed big bummers of the Dec. 20 earthquake was that “Shop With a Cop” was scheduled for that day, and was of course postponed. “Shop With a Cop” is an annual Humboldt County Christmas tradition wherein local first responders escort local kids who might need a nice Christmas present to Target for a shopping trip.
krcrtv.com
Cal Poly Humboldt announces changes to student housing after student outcry
ARCATA, Calif. — After on-campus student protests and confusion regarding changes to the housing options for incoming freshmen, transfer and returning students, Cal Poly Humboldt has released a new set of housing rules that reverts some of the previous decisions. According to the university, housing details were "...mistakenly released...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt budget review reveals $12 million shortfall; sheriff concerned about budget cuts
EUREKA, Calif. — Humboldt County will enter the next fiscal year with $12.29 million less to spend on county services, according to the county's mid-year budget review. This has some department heads concerned about how budget cuts will hinder their abilities to provide essential services to the community. "I...
lostcoastoutpost.com
Drug Task Force Serves Warrant at Hoopa Residence, Discovers Eleven People, Heroin, Firearms, Three Stolen Vehicles; One Arrested
On February 1, 2023, agents with the Humboldt County Drug Task Force served a search warrant on Marshal Lane in Hoopa. During the service of the warrant, eleven subjects were located on the property, including 39 year old Erik McKinnon of Hoopa. During a search of the property, agents located approximately twelve grams of suspected heroin, firearms, ammunition, 47 Suboxone strips, digital scale, metal knuckles, and three stolen vehicles.
krcrtv.com
Coast Central Credit Union now accepting scholarship applications
EUREKA, Calif. — High school seniors across Humboldt, Del Norte and Trinity counties can now apply for Coast Central Credit Union scholarships. Coast Central Credit Union said it would award as many as 25 scholarships, each worth up to $5,000. The funds will be disbursed to awardees over four years.
