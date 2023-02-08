Read full article on original website
EW.com
9-1-1 returns with a (literally) shocking first trailer of season 6 spring premiere
9-1-1 is known for its electric moments, but not usually ones like this. In the first trailer for the second half of season 6 (launching March 6), Oliver Stark's Buck is blown back by a lightning bolt, part of a lightning storm that appears to spark problems all over Los Angeles — a scenario showrunner and executive producer Kristen Reidel previewed for EW following the fall finale in November.
EW.com
Cody Longo, Hollywood Heights and Days of Our Lives star, dies at 34
Cody Longo, an actor and musician known for his roles on Days of Our Lives and Hollywood Heights, has died. He was 34. Further details, including a cause of death, were not immediately available. According to a report by TMZ, Longo, who also sometimes went by the name Cody Anthony, was found dead at his home in Austin, Texas. His wife, Stephanie, who was working at the time, called the police after she became concerned for his welfare, per the report.
EW.com
9-1-1: Lone Star gets tense for Carlos and TK as more Iris secrets come out: 'A moment of heartbreak'
With Iris missing, the 9-1-1: Lone Star crew is on edge — particularly her (hopefully) soon-to-be ex-husband. "Iris has been a big part of Carlos's life, and she was extremely present in his earlier days," actor Rafael Silva says of his Lone Star police officer. "At a certain point, he truly believed that she could be his life partner, his wife. And even though those sentiments came from a place of oppression of who he is [as a gay man] and because he was taught he was inadequate to be in this world, the love for Iris was absolutely truthful."
EW.com
You star on being Joe's stalker and the Eat the Rich Killer
Warning: This post contains spoilers from You season 4, part 1. This time around, Joe Goldberg wasn't the murderer. Or at least he wasn't the only murderer. When You launched part 1 of its fourth season, Joe (Penn Badgley) found himself living a new life overseas. As Jonathan Moore, he was enjoying all that London (and academia) had to offer. That is, until he found himself falling into a rather insufferable social circle and one night changed everything when he woke up to discover a dead body in his kitchen. He then started to receive texts from the person who would become known as the Eat the Rich Killer. This time around, Joe was the one being stalked.
Popculture
'Fire Country' Star Diane Farr Reacts to Show's Season 2 Renewal (Exclusive)
Fire Country is one of CBS' most popular new shows as it's averaging around 8 million viewers per week. And with the show being successful, the network announced that it has been renewed for a second season. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Fire Country star Diane Farr, who talked about her reaction when she learned that the cast and crew will be coming back for another season.
Popular Actress Dies
We have received sad news out of Hollywood with word that Annie Wersching, a talented actress best known for her roles in several popular television shows, has died at the age of 45, according to her publicist and media reports.
CSI Actors You May Not Know Passed Away
"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and its spin-off series comprise one of the most popular television franchises of the 21st century; a 2006 profile by the Independent noted that the first three series in the franchise — "Crime Scene Investigation" (which ran from 2000 to 2015), "CSI: Miami" (2002-2012) and "CSI: NY" (2004-2013) — were syndicated to an audience of more than two billion in 200 countries. Since then CBS, which oversees all things "CSI," has added two more iterations: "CSI: Cyber," which ran from 2014 to 2016, and "CSI: Vegas," which brought the franchise full circle and featured a number of the original series' stars, including William Petersen (as forensic scientist Gil Grissom) and Marg Helgenberger (investigator Catherine Willows), in 2021.
Why Donnie Wahlberg Is Often The Only Blue Bloods Cast Member Really Eating In Those Infamous Family Dinner Scenes
Donnie Wahlberg has a spot-on take about those Blue Bloods family dinner scenes.
Jeremy Renner Is Discharged After Snowplow Accident But Might Not Be Back In Action For A While
Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner is back home more than two weeks after a serious snowplow accident and he is reportedly in for a long recovery ahead. Renner had been in hospital ever since the accident on New Year's Day at his home in Reno, Nevada, in which he was crushed by the heavy-duty equipment.
This ‘Chicago P.D.’ Death was Devastating for Marina Squerciati
Marina Squerciati may play a tough detective on "Chicago P.D." but when it came to killing off a beloved character, the actor was very emotional.
6 Chicago Fire characters who definitely won’t be back in season 11
Many actors have come and gone over the years across Chicago Fire‘s eleven seasons. Some have departed in ways that allowed them to come and go over the years via guest appearances while others’ exits have been a bit more finite. Because of this, there is always a lot of speculation among audiences regarding who could return in a given season.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Wilmer Valderrama Exit Rumors Are Swirling — and It’s Not the First Time
A recent ‘NCIS’ promo had fans worried about the fate of Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres when it teased a plot about an undercover case that took a dangerous turn.
SheKnows
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
'The Young and the Restless' Spoilers: Sally's Paternity Shocker -- Jack Blasts Kyle -- Adam Attacks Billy
The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for the week of February 6 tease that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will learn which Newman brother fathered her child. She Knows Soaps reported that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) discovers Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) collided with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to sabotage Adam Newman's (Mark Grossman) job at Jabot.
‘Gunsmoke’: Did James Arness and Amanda Blake Date in Real Life?
Many 'Gunsmoke' fans enjoyed the relationship between Miss Kitty and Matt Dillon. But what about the actors who played them?
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Star Chris O'Donnell Speaks out on CBS Ending the Show
NCIS: Los Angeles stars have responded to CBS' decision to end the show after 14 seasons. Chris O'Donnell and Daniela Ruah shared their reactions to the news on Instagram Saturday. NCIS: Los Angeles will end its run with the Season 14 finale on May 14, with well over 300 episodes produced.
ComicBook
Willow: Jack Kilmer Explains How He Ended Up Stepping in For His Dad Val Kilmer in Sequel Series
The first season of Willow saw the return of Warwick Davis in the titular role, which he originated in the 1988 film of the same name, but the Disney+ series was missing one familiar face. Val Kilmer was unable to return as Madmartigen due to his health, but his beloved character's presence was felt throughout the season. In fact, Kilmer's son, Jack Kilmer, provided Madmartigan's voice in two episodes of the show. The younger Kilmer is also the son of Joanne Whalley, who plays Sorsha in the original movie as well as the new show. Considering his parents met while making Willow, Kilmer was happy to lend his voice to the sequel series.
SheKnows
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
Chicago Fire adds new character as Severide preps his exit
Chicago Fire will be taking some interesting directions in the weeks to come. The show will be back on February 15, and barring a few minor plot details, all we know is that Severide (Taylor Kinney) will be stepping away. It’s not yet clear how the character will be written...
Why Is Captain Lee Rosbach Leaving Below Deck? Details on the Bravo Star’s Departure After 10 Seasons
It’s a sad day for Below Deck fans, as Captain Lee Rosbach is leaving the franchise after 10 amazing seasons skippering super yachts around the Caribbean while managing the interior and exterior crew with so many salty one-liners. Keep reading for details on why Captain Lee is leaving Below Deck and what the future holds for him and the show.
