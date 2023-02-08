Read full article on original website
3 candidates file to run for McKinney City Council
Three McKinney City Council seats, District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2, are up for election May 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On May 6, voters will elect representatives for the following City Council positions: District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2. Three candidates have filed applications for McKinney City Council seats, all of whom are uncontested in their bids as of Feb. 8.
Candidates begin their 2023 bids for Frisco City Council
A Frisco constituent addresses the City Council about Universal Studio's theme park, an upcoming development project and relevant campaign topic for candidates running for office. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) Four candidates have filed applications for Frisco City Council seats in the May 6 election. The candidate filing deadline is Feb. 17.
Colleyville denies community-opposed development Greystone Manor
Colleyville City Council denied the development of Greystone Manor at its Feb. 7 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) A proposal to build a 45-lot neighborhood failed in front of Colleyville City Council. The proposed rezoning of agricultural land to a residential district to build the housing development Greystone Manor was denied...
7 candidates file for McKinney ISD board election, applications close Feb. 17
The McKinney ISD board of trustees is responsible for making all final decisions on district priorities, policies, staffing, textbooks and spending, according to MISD's website. (Riley Farrell/Community Impact) As of Feb. 10, seven candidates have filed to run in the May 6 general election for seats—places 4, 5 and 6—on...
Frisco City Council calls $473.4M bond election for May
Frisco City Council voted to place five propositions on the May 6 general election ballot for a bond election. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) The May 2023 general election will feature five propositions enabling funding for future Frisco capital projects following City Council action Feb. 7. Council members called for a bond...
Sheriff staff shortages impact services in 4 North Texas counties
Denton County is working to recruit more people for its sheriff’s department. (Photo by Destine Gibson/ Community Impact) North Texas sheriff’s departments have experienced staffing shortages at their respective detention centers. These shortages, which have been seen in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties, have been, in part,...
Lake Highlands hotel owner change possible as rezoning vote nears
The 136 rooms at the Extended Stay America could potentially be converted to around 100 permanent supportive housing units. (Jackson King/Community Impact) A Lake Highlands property that has has become known for high crime rates may soon become a way to create new housing options in the region. Plans are...
‘Leadership matters’: McKinney ISD search for a new superintendent underway
The next step in the district's search for a new superintendent is identifying candidates to interview, according to the McKinney ISD official timeline. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD is one month into its search for a new leader after current superintendent Rick McDaniel announced his retirement in December. With the...
Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections
Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
starlocalmedia.com
Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council
A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
Tarrant County commissioners approve purchases of tactical armored vehicle, ammunition for sheriff’s office
Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes (far right) voted in favor of purchasing a tactical armored vehicle for the sheriff's office. He represents Precinct 3 in northeast Tarrant County. (Courtesy of Tarrant County) The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving a tactical armored vehicle and a renewed ammunition contract after...
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
3 board seats up for election in McKinney ISD
McKinney ISD voters will vote on three board seats in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) McKinney ISD voters will vote on three board seats in 2023. Voters have the opportunity to vote on representatives for places 4, 5 and 6 on the board. Amy Dankel, Lynn Sperry and Stephanie O’Dell occupy...
wbap.com
Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President
PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
McKinney ISD announces ice storm makeup days, schedule reminders
Road conditions stayed icy throughout Texas in early February after the state was hit by a weeklong freeze, causing multiple school districts in the area to close. (Alex Reece/Community Impact) McKinney ISD announced plans for making up the four days of classes it lost to an early February statewide ice...
Richardson proposing to raise senior tax exemption to $130,000
The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption during a City Council work session Feb. 6. (Jackson King/Community Impact) The city of Richardson proposed amending its senior tax exemption to increase it to $130,000 per household during a City Council work session Feb. 6. The exemption for people...
Lewisville ISD announces March job fair
Lewisville ISD will host a job fair March 25. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Lewisville ISD will host an in-person job fair for open positions within the district March 25, the district announced. The job fair will be held from 9-11:30 a.m. at Hebron High School, located at 4207 Plano Parkway, Carrollton.
Faster Internet Coming To The City Of McKinney
Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas. The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city. As a result of the agreement, SiFi...
Boardwalk project at Moore Road Park underway in Coppell
A new boardwalk structure will be installed at Moore Road Park in Coppell. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact) Construction aimed to improve Coppell’s parks and trail system at Moore Road Park began late January. A new boardwalk structure will be installed along the south side of the pond that is near...
On the ballot: Flower Mound residents to vote on new tennis center in May
Flower Mound Town Council voted unanimously to place construction of a new state-of-the-art tennis center on the May general election ballot. (Tim Glaze/Community Impact) Flower Mound residents will have a chance to vote on a new state-of-the-art tennis center in May. The Town Council unanimously approved placing construction of the...
