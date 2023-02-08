ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

3 candidates file to run for McKinney City Council

Three McKinney City Council seats, District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2, are up for election May 6. (Shelbie Hamilton/Community Impact) On May 6, voters will elect representatives for the following City Council positions: District 2, District 4 and At-Large Position 2. Three candidates have filed applications for McKinney City Council seats, all of whom are uncontested in their bids as of Feb. 8.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lewisville, Coppell councils approve interlocal agreement to add emergency water interconnections

Lewisville City Council approved an interlocal agreement with the city of Coppell on Feb. 6. (Destine Gibson/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville will partner with Coppell to add emergency water interconnections between the cities. Lewisville City Council approved the interlocal agreement on Feb. 6, which will allow two interconnects located near MacArthur...
LEWISVILLE, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Multifamily project gets site plan approval from McKinney City Council

A new multifamily development is expected to come to a plot of land located off of North McDonald Street. The McKinney City Council gave zoning approval to a site plan for a 186-unit apartment complex at the southeast corner of North McDonald Street, northeast of Wilmeth Road and just south of the Trinity Heights residential neighborhood. The project is set to go on a 12.57-acre piece of land.
MCKINNEY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant County commissioners approve purchases of tactical armored vehicle, ammunition for sheriff’s office

Tarrant County Commissioner Gary Fickes (far right) voted in favor of purchasing a tactical armored vehicle for the sheriff's office. He represents Precinct 3 in northeast Tarrant County. (Courtesy of Tarrant County) The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving a tactical armored vehicle and a renewed ammunition contract after...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
wbap.com

Prosper ISD School Board Elects New President

PROSPER (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Prosper ISD school board elected a new president this week in the wake of the scandalous resignation of former president Andrew Wilborn. He stepped down last month after he was arrested and charged with indecency with a child. According to Dallas Police, officers...
Local Profile

Faster Internet Coming To The City Of McKinney

Quicker internet speeds will soon become a reality for every resident in McKinney, Texas. The McKinney city council announced that it has approved of an agreement with telecom company SiFi Networks to install its open-access fiber network in every neighborhood across the city. As a result of the agreement, SiFi...
MCKINNEY, TX
