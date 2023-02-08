Multiple ruse burglaries, attempted burglaries reported recently in Lake, McHenry counties

Read full article on original website
Police investigating after suspect robs tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake
Police are searching for a suspect who robbed a tire shop at gunpoint in Crystal Lake and fled the scene in a vehicle Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday at Mavis Tires and Brakes, 5201 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake. The Crystal Lake Police Department responded to the scene but the suspect […]
Report of subject in mental crisis prompts police search, school to restrict outdoor activities near Libertyville
Sheriff’s deputies and a canine team responded to search for a person reported to be in mental distress near Libertyville Friday morning, causing a school to keep its students indoors. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the area of Bradley Road and West Petronella Drive in unincorporated Libertyville. A call was made […]
Man charged with attempted kidnapping of child in parking lot of grocery store in Fox Lake
A Minnesota man has been charged with attempting to kidnap a child, who he did not know, from a car in the parking lot of a grocery store in Fox Lake. Yeleng Xiong, 24, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was charged with one count of attempted kidnapping and one count of disorderly conduct.
Lake County Man Shot At, Racine Man Arrested
(Skokie, IL) An arrest has been announced in a weekend road rage incident that took place on the Edens Expressway, and involved a man from Lake County. Illinois State Police said the incident took place on Sunday afternoon in the northbound lanes of the Edens…when the driver of one vehicle shot at another vehicle. The victim, a 25-year-old Antioch man, was unhurt by the gunfire. The suspect was identified by the ISP as Dylan Creekpaum of Racine, Wisconsin. According to Cook County court records, the 27-year-old faces charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm, and a drug count. Bond was set at 300-thousand-dollars with an initial court appearance set for next Wednesday.
Corrections officer hospitalized after suffering head injury while trying to restrain inmate at Lake County Jail
A corrections officer is recovering after having to be transported to the hospital with a head injury following a struggle with a combative inmate at the Lake County Jail in Waukegan. Riley McGovern, 29, of Round Lake Beach, was transported to the Lake County Jail on January 27 after being...
Pair of teens charged after guns found during Mount Prospect traffic stop
MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. - Two teenagers are facing charges after being pulled over earlier this month in suburban Mount Prospect. Eduardo Hernandez, 19, and a 17-year-old were pulled over by a Mount Prospect police officer who witnessed multiple traffic violations just before midnight on Feb. 1 near Oakton Street and Badger Drive, officials said.
2 Lake County residents charged in mail, package theft that involved over 40 victims across Chicagoland area
Two Lake County residents have been charged after police say they recovered stolen mail and packages that belonged to over 40 victims throughout the Chicagoland area. Mount Prospect Police Department Gang Unit officers conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Spectra around 7:50 p.m. on January 26 in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive. […]
Rockford man arrested after trying to escape Ogle County police
OREGON, Ill. (WTVO) — Ogle County Deputies have arrested Michael Moore, 36, of Rockford, after he attempted to flee from them after a traffic stop on I-39. According to police, deputies had pulled Moore over and were speaking to him when he hit the accelerator and fled at over 90 mph northbound on the interstate. […]
Authorities involved in high-speed chase in Wisconsin ends in Walmart parking lot
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southeastern Wisconsin were involved in a high-speed chase on Wednesday night, where two suspects were eventually taken into custody. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office reports that on February 8, 2023, around 10:30 p.m., the Mount Pleasant Police Department was involved in a...
Ruse Burglars Back In Action In Will County
The Will County Sheriff’s Office has recently seen an increase in ruse burglaries in the Joliet area, as well as in the Mokena/Lincoln-Way areas. They are advising residents to take heed and spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Ruse burglaries are typically against elderly citizens because they are trusting and become an easy target for burglars.
11 years in prison for Carpentersville man who fled from police into Algonquin store with drugs
A Carpentersville man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possessing a large amount of cocaine and fleeing into a Dollar Tree in Algonquin as officers tried to arrest him. Carlo V. Yescas-Noriega, 46, of Carpentersville, was charged in January 2022 with four counts of possession of cocaine with intent to deliver, two […]
Itasca boy charged with home invasion after attempting to rob family at gunpoint
PARK RIDGE, Ill. - A 17-year-old Itasca boy has been charged with breaking into a Cook County home last month and attempting to rob a family at gunpoint, according to police. On Jan. 5, Park Ridge police responded to a call of a home invasion in the 1100 block of North Lincoln Avenue around 8:44 p.m., Park Ridge police said in a statement.
Kendall County warning residents of motorist impersonating police officer
KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities in Kendall County are warning residents of a motorist who impersonated a police officer. A person was driving westbound on Walker Road, between Grove and Penman, when the another vehicle activated red and blue lights. The driver pulled over and the suspected police impersonator remained behind the motorist for 15 […]
Teen arrested following Park Ridge armed home invasion
PARK RIDGE, Ill. — A 17-year-old was arrested following a suburban armed home invasion last month. On Jan. 5 at around 8:45 p.m., Park Ridge police responded on the report of a home invasion to the 1100 block of North Lincoln. The suspect, later determined to be a 17-year-old...
Retail Theft Suspect Locks Himself in Vehicle
A 33-year-old Joliet man locked himself in a vehicle in an attempt to avoid arrest on Wednesday evening. It was at 10:30 pm that Joliet Police were called to the Walmart on Jefferson street for a report of a retail theft. Officers learned that Princeton Jones had concealed a jacket...
SWAT team responds to mental health incident involving possible armed subject in Woodstock
Police officers and a SWAT team were able to resolve a several-hour-long situation where a subject was in mental health crisis and had access to a gun in Woodstock, officials said. The Woodstock Police Department responded around 1:06 p.m. Thursday to a residence on Laurel Avenue near Kimball Street in Woodstock. Woodstock Police Department Chief […]
Sheriff’s office warns Lake County residents about increase in vehicle burglaries, thefts
The sheriff’s office is warning Lake County residents about an increase in vehicle thefts and burglaries to vehicles in the northeastern Illinois area. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office issued the warning on social media Wednesday. Most of the thefts occur during the overnight hours. Thieves move up and...
Police respond to four burglaries reported within hours of each other in Highland Park
Police are investigating four separate incidents where a suspect or suspects forced entry to businesses in Highland Park and stole property or cash. The Highland Park Police Department responded around 4:27 a.m. Sunday to the Mobil gas station, 2590 Skokie Valley Road in Highland Park, for a report of a burglary. Officers found forced entry […]
Lake County Residents Accused of Stealing Mail in Cook County
(Mount Prospect, IL) A pair of Lake County residents are facing charges for allegedly stealing mail in Cook County. Both Stephanie Klus and Edwin De Jesus were found to be in possession of stolen mail and packages after a traffic stop in Mount Prospect in late January. Officials say credit cards, drivers licenses and other property that didn’t belong to the pair was also discovered. The Park City duo now each face a charge of continuing a financial crimes enterprise. The 32-year-old Klus also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of weapons and more. The 49-year-old De Jesus faces an additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Northwest suburb's police officers now wearing body cameras
Police officers in Hoffman Estates are now using body cameras to record interactions with the public. the implementation comes almost a year ahead of the state’s mandated requirement date of January 1 of next year.
