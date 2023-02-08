Ronnie Rivers wins jackpot in Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KGPE) – It was a lucrative weekend for former Fresno State running back Ronnie Rivers, and it had nothing to do with football.



While celebrating his mother’s birthday with his family in Las Vegas, Ronnie hit the Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing 3-card poker at Caesars Palace, which won him a jackpot of $514,837.

His mother Myla says Ronnie, Fresno State’s career touchdowns leader who played in a couple games for the Los Angeles Rams this season as a rookie, hit a royal flush on a $5 dollar bet, and plans on buying a house with the winnings.

Ronnie’s dad Ron, a former Bulldog star running back who played in the NFL himself, also won $5,000 because he was playing at the table when Ronnie hit the jackpot.



Ronnie had a base salary of $705,000 last season and is set to make $870,000 in 2023.

Ronnie and his girlfriend Alyssa Carson are due to have twin boys in May.

