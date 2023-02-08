ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

WKYC

Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WKYC

Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton

CANTON, Ohio — It's official. Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters

CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
CLEVELAND, OH
Ash Jurberg

Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in Scholarships

Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
AKRON, OH
27 First News

James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WKYC

Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard

AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
AVON LAKE, OH
WKYC

Deante Johnson put back lifts Cleveland State past Robert Morris 57-55

CLEVELAND — Deante Johnson tipped in an offensive rebound with two seconds left to give Cleveland State a 57-55 win over Robert Morris on Friday night,. Drew Lowder drove the lane as the clock wound down, but his shot caromed off and the initial put-back attempt carried long, but Johnson was there to put down the game winner.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

WKYC

