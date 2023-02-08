Read full article on original website
Lebron James and Nike Join Forces to Give Back to Akron Students with Over $2.4 million in ScholarshipsAsh JurbergAkron, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening dayKristen WaltersKent, OH
Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred PronounsThe Maine WriterMassillon, OH
Cleveland Heights High showing 'Kelce' pride ahead of Super Bowl 2023
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The team spirit is everywhere at Cleveland Heights High School, and we mean everywhere. From the green and red lights outside the school, to the signs, shirts, and even garbage cans representing the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, the brothers Travis and Jason Kelce are being celebrated in a big way by the whole school.
Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 revealed: See who is headed to Canton
CANTON, Ohio — It's official. Nine NFL legends have been selected to head to Canton as the newest members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Class of 2023, headlined by former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas and New York Jets cornerback Darelle Revis, was announced Thursday night during the annual NFL Honors ahead of Super Bowl Sunday.
AP Source: Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam in talks to buy minority stake in NBA's Milwaukee Bucks
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are in talks to buy a minority stake in the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams, who have explored buying other pro teams in the past, are seeking...
3 Questions about the PGA Tour Champions tournament in Akron this summer
AKRON, Ohio — The Kaulig Companies Championship is a golf tournament hosted at Firestone Country Club in Akron. This year, the event is July 13th to the 16th. The Kaulig Companies Championship is one of five major events on the PGA Tour Champions calendar. Recently, the Executive Director of...
Canton For All People revitalizing Shorb neighborhood
Elaine Kirk loves her Gilmore Avenue home in Canton's Shorb neighborhood where she has lived for 40 years.
Akron Pizza Fest confirms it will return, though shifting location
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Organizers announced the fourth Akron Pizza Fest is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, Friday to Sunday, Sept. 1-3. The fest is moving temporarily because of construction at Lock 3 downtown. This year, events will be held just north of the site in the parking lot bordering Bowery Street and the Akron Civic Theatre.
Record broken: 68 degrees makes Thursday the warmest early-February day in the last 85 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s official. You’ve likely never experienced a warmer day in Cleveland this early in February. The temperature climbed well above predictions to hit 68 degrees Thursday afternoon, setting a record for the date and also marking the warmest early-February day in the city for as long as records have been kept at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
Austintown Fitch adds 11-time State Champions to football schedule
This will mark the first ever regular season matchup between the Falcons and Wildcats
From Akron to Hollywood, LeBron James' off-court legacy complements his basketball success
AKRON, Ohio — Mya Smiley is a student at the University of Akron thanks to an assist from LeBron James, and she is determined upon graduation to become a social worker that helps foster kids. Her education and career path would not have been possible, the sophomore says, were...
Akron native Kofi B to perform Valentine's Day show at the Akron Civic Theater Saturday, February 11
AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James may have just became the all-time NBA scorer, and made the city of Akron proud, but there's another Akron native looking to do the same. His name is Kofi Boakye and he's pianist, who's talents have taken him all over the country. "I like...
Introducing the Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters
CLEVELAND — What does it take to be a respected and successful journalist?. This isn’t a rhetorical question. I’m currently crowd-sourcing all of the advice I can get. And boy did I stumble upon a wealth of information and knowledge when I sat down with The Cleveland Cavaliers enthusiastic and impressive group of young journalists selected to be this year’s Cavs Kids Club Jr. Reporters.
Fans storm court during Shaker Heights basketball game
School officials and police are investigating after an incident happened on the court during the Cleveland Heights - Shaker Heights girls basketball game Wednesday evening.
Lebron James, who grew up in Akron, Ohio continues to give back to his local community. Yesterday Lebron broke the all-time NBA scoring record, surpassing the milestone set by Kareem Abdul Jabbar back in 1984- the year James was born. And thanks to the basketball legend's skills and the generosity of Nike founder, Phil Knight the students of Akron will also benefit.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Akron Zoo closes for remainder of Friday, February 10
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Zoo has announced that they are closing for the remainder of Friday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The announcement comes after high winds on Friday caused a tree to...
James Henry Sutton, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. James Henry Sutton will be held Friday, February 10, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr. James Henry Sutton, 80 of Youngstown passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 31,...
Boss Ladies of CLE: Kelsey Elizabeth Cakes owner, Kelsey Shepard
AVON LAKE, Ohio — "A boss lady is somebody who boldly chooses her own direction. She gets stuff done, she often strays from the conventional path and blazes her own trail. She often works towards a higher purpose outside of her own personal success." - Maggie Sullivan, author of Boss Ladies of CLE.
Ten Northeast Ohio movie theaters have closed since the start of the pandemic
Seven years after LeBron James enjoyed the Akron movie premiere of "Trainwreck," the Regal Montrose in Copley Township is slated to close as part of a bankruptcy with parent company Cineworld.
Deante Johnson put back lifts Cleveland State past Robert Morris 57-55
CLEVELAND — Deante Johnson tipped in an offensive rebound with two seconds left to give Cleveland State a 57-55 win over Robert Morris on Friday night,. Drew Lowder drove the lane as the clock wound down, but his shot caromed off and the initial put-back attempt carried long, but Johnson was there to put down the game winner.
One of the oldest clubs in America for women reinventing itself in Akron
The Akron Woman’s City Club is a place of friendship and philanthropy, and on Wednesday, members marked its centennial celebration.
