cenlanow.com
Camden mother and daughter accused of assaulting family member and chasing them with a knife; charged
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Authorities confirmed that a Camden mother and daughter have been charged with Aggravated Assault and Obstruction after the duo chased a family member with a knife. On December 15, 2022, officers of the Camden Police Department were called to a residence on Louisville Avenue in...
arkadelphian.com
Dispatch Desk: Friday, Feb. 10
The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
hopeprescott.com
Hope police log
On January 31, 2023 at approximately 8:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Sergio Alavardo, 23, of Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Ave. C Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
KATV
Drug bust in Calhoun Co. leads to 61 arrested, 52 firearms seized, and narcotics removed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office announced earlier on Tuesday they have successfully collected information, arrest warrants, and search warrants for alleged narcotic relegated criminal offenders for a narcotics operation. According to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office the 13th Judicial District Drug Force along with state,...
Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
hopeprescott.com
Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County
A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
hopeprescott.com
Sergio Alvarado Charged With Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession With Purpose To Deliver
Camden parents facing charges after doctor noticed signs of abuse in two female twin infants
A Camden couple is facing charges in a case of abuse involving two infant twin girls.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren arrest report for January 30-February 6, 2023
The following is a direct re-print of the Warren Arrest & Confinement Record from the Warren, Arkansas Police Department. All people listed are innocent until proven guilty.
arkadelphian.com
Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats
The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
ROAD CLOSURE: Henry B Wesley Street in Camden will be closed for city officials to remove trees and limbs
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 7, 2023, the City of Camden announced that Henry B Wesley Street is closed due to city officials removing trees and limbs that were a result of last week’s winter storm. We will keep you updated with the latest.
salineriverchronicle.com
Warren City Council Police Committee tours Department
Warren City Council’s Police Committee met Wednesday night and toured the Police Department. Committee members are Chairwoman Memory Burks-Frazer, Alderwomen Latanza Atkins and Emily Moseley. Mayor Gregg Reep, Administrative Assistant Charlotte Tenner-Brown, Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and Communications Supervisor Val Correll also attended the meeting. Top photo: Warren’s Police...
ROAD CLOSURE: Hillsboro Street in El Dorado to temporarily close due to water line replacement
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, the City of El Dorado announced that Hillsboro Street will be temporarily closed due to a water line replacement. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that water services will temporarily be suspended in the area during the replacement.
myarklamiss.com
City of El Dorado encourages residents to stop by the City Hall to receive PPE Kits
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The City of El Dorado has announced that several PPE kits are located at the El Dorado City Hall and available to the public. Residents can come and receive the kits between 8 AM to 5 PM.
salineriverchronicle.com
Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall
Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
myarklamiss.com
Governor visits South Arkansas to give remarks at timber facility’s re-opening ceremony
CAMDEN, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–After a busy week at the Natural State’s capital, Sarah Huckabee Sanders wrapped up her week with an appearance in Camden at the re-opening ceremony of a local timber facility. Victory Lumber, LLC was a Southern Yellow Pine Sawmill in Ouachita County that has re-branded and...
magnoliareporter.com
Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills
Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
arkadelphian.com
Camden student crowned 2023 Miss HSU
Gabriella Tidwell, a freshman nursing major from Camden, was crowned 2023 Miss Henderson State University Feb. 5. Felicity Frushour, a sophomore pre-medical health sciences major from Texarkana, Texas, was named first runner-up. Kayla Fite, a biology major from Newport, was second runner-up. Individual awards included: Overall Talent: Gabriella Tidwell; Overall...
myarklamiss.com
El Dorado School District school closure dates for Winter Break and Parent-Teacher Conferences
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 9, 2023, the El Dorado School District announced that students will be out of school on Monday, February 20, 2023, due to Winter Break. Officials also confirmed with NBC 10 that schools will be closed on February 21, 2023, for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
myarklamiss.com
Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
