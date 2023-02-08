ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, AR

arkadelphian.com

Dispatch Desk: Friday, Feb. 10

The following incidents were gathered from reports filed at the Arkadelphia Police Department and Clark County Sheriff’s Office. Names of arrested individuals were collected at the Clark County Detention Center on Crittenden Street in Arkadelphia. They are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. The Arkadelphian does not withhold names from the arrest log, so don’t even think about asking.
ARKADELPHIA, AR
hopeprescott.com

Hope police log

On January 31, 2023 at approximately 8:20am, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Sergio Alavardo, 23, of Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was arrested and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession with purpose to deliver marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest occurred in the 1600 block of West Ave. C Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Alavardo was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
MyArkLaMiss

Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department to conduct Deputy Explorer Academy from April 8th to May 6th

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On April 8, 2023, the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting a Deputy Explorer Academy to introduce young adults to the role law enforcement officers play in their community. The academy will consist of classroom and practical investigations, and a variety of other law enforcement functions. Authorities confirmed with […]
OUACHITA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Truck Drive Injured in Single-Vehicle Crash On I-30 Near Mile-Marker 51 in Nevada County

A truck driver had to be extricated and was later air-lifted for treatment after being involved in a single vehicle accident on I-30. The accident occurred shortly before 12:45pm Thursday. The Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and Arkansas State Police along with Nevada County Rescue Unit, the Fairhills VFD, and the Prescott Fire Department responded.
NEVADA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Sergio Alvarado Charged With Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms, Possession With Purpose To Deliver

HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

Huneycutts to open butcher shop in Arkadelphia, Ouachita Valley Meats

The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations. “There’s...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Warren City Council Police Committee tours Department

Warren City Council’s Police Committee met Wednesday night and toured the Police Department. Committee members are Chairwoman Memory Burks-Frazer, Alderwomen Latanza Atkins and Emily Moseley. Mayor Gregg Reep, Administrative Assistant Charlotte Tenner-Brown, Police Chief Shaun Hildreth and Communications Supervisor Val Correll also attended the meeting. Top photo: Warren’s Police...
WARREN, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Meet Mad Butcher’s Patrick Marshall

Editor’s note: This is part of a series of articles highlighting prominent black leaders in Warren in honor of Black History Month. Patrick Marshall is a Banks native who has steadily worked his way up the ladder to become the manager of The Mad Butcher grocery store in Warren.
WARREN, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Cold, wet weather returns to Magnolia area -- light snow in the Arkansas hills

Flip the weather back to winter, following several days of balmy climes in South Arkansas this week. The National Weather Service in Shreveport forecasts up to a half-inch of rain through Friday night, with a gradual clearing on Saturday. Saturday’s high will be near 52. The overnight low on Saturday will be around 28.
MAGNOLIA, AR
arkadelphian.com

Camden student crowned 2023 Miss HSU

Gabriella Tidwell, a freshman nursing major from Camden, was crowned 2023 Miss Henderson State University Feb. 5. Felicity Frushour, a sophomore pre-medical health sciences major from Texarkana, Texas, was named first runner-up. Kayla Fite, a biology major from Newport, was second runner-up. Individual awards included: Overall Talent: Gabriella Tidwell; Overall...
CAMDEN, AR
myarklamiss.com

Inflation affects South Arkansas resident’s Valentine’s Day plans

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–Valentine’s Day is typically a big holiday for families to spend money on flowers, gifts, or a romantic dinner for their loved ones. With inflation continuing the surge in the United States, many people are looking to spend less or change their plans this holiday.
EL DORADO, AR

