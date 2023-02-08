Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Natrona County District Court proceedings: (2/6/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The following are arraignments, judgments and sentences rendered recently in the Seventh Judicial District of Wyoming in Natrona County. This is not a comprehensive log and may be updated with filings provided by the Clerk of District Court. Filings from the clerk do not include sentence recommendation.
Central Wyoming Counseling Center CEO Placed on ‘Paid Administrative Leave’
Recently, the Central Wyoming Counseling Center informed staff that Kevin Hazucha, the CEO of the company, had been placed on 'paid administrative leave.'. That's according to an internal memo/Email that has been shared with K2 Radio News. The memo was written by Mike Huber, the Board Chair for CWCC. "We...
oilcity.news
Casper police sergeant faces sanction over warrantless entry into The Void
CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper police sergeant is facing a disciplinary suspension following a Fourth Amendment violation last fall at The Void, an alternative nightlife venue in downtown Casper that has since closed. Sgt. Anthony Stedillie contested the scope — but not the foundation — of an internally recommended...
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (2/3/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (2/9/23–2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (2/2/23–2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Feb. 2 through Feb. 3. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
Crime Clips: Trio trespassed, multiple shoplifters, just noises
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details on recent law enforcement activities across Natrona County. Information in this report was provided by Casper Police Department Sgt. Seth Wheeler and Natrona County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan. Other sources include affidavits and appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court.
Casper Woman Pleads No Contest to Taking Meth into Jail, Delivery
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court for an arraignment today, Feb. 10. Ashley Carbajal pleaded no contest to two charges:. 1. Taking a Controlled Substance (meth) into a Correctional Facility, punishable by up to 20 years in prison. 2. Delivery of Controlled Substance, punishable by up to...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (2/10/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Friday, Feb. 10. Seventh Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Blaine Nelson represented the state. All persons entering not guilty pleas or charged with felonies are...
msuexponent.com
Casper man shot by police last summer accepts plea deal, awaiting sentencing
A Casper man shot by police last summer has accepted a plea deal, admitting to pointing a gun at his estranged spouse and threatening her life, court records show. Gage Cordova, 25, had pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, stalking and criminal trespass at a Sept. 8 court hearing. But in January, he changed course and pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault -- a felony with a maximum sentence of 10 years.
Casper Man Sentenced to No Less than 12 Years in Prison for Drug Conspiracy
A Casper man will spend 12- to- 15 years behind bars for drug charges. Xavier Preston Bynum heard the sentence from Judge Catherine Wilking on Thursday. District Attorney Dan Itzen said that the court has heard variations of Bynum's case through co-defendents as the charges are related to a "drug network."
oilcity.news
Casper woman pleads guilty to pointing gun at ex-boyfriend
CASPER, Wyo. — Prosecutors are recommending a 3- to 5-year prison term for a Casper woman who pleaded guilty on Wednesday to pointing a gun at her ex-boyfriend last summer. Brook Catherine Wilson, 19, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.
Casper Woman Pleads Guilty to Pointing Loaded Handgun at Another
A Casper woman appeared in Natrona County District Court today, Feb. 8, before Judge Daniel L. Forgey. Brook Catherine Wilson, born in 2003, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000. In exchange for her...
oilcity.news
Man pleads not guilty in shooting; ex-wife charged as accessory after the fact
CASPER, Wyo. — The ex-wife of a Mills man charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle in the parking lot of the Mills police station last November was charged in Natrona County Circuit Court this week as an accessory after the fact. In district court on Friday, 38-year-old Brandon...
oilcity.news
Monthly singles mixer event returns Friday at The Fort
CASPER, Wyo. — Billed as the “Anti-Valentines” edition in light of the encroaching holiday, the monthly Mix and Mingle singles meet-up event returns Friday, Feb. 10. The venue this time is The Fort Saloon and Eatery, and the event begins at 7 p.m. Singles are invited to...
oilcity.news
Concert organized to raise money for Casper boy who was seriously burned in accident
CASPER, Wyo. — A benefit concert has been organized to raise money for the medical needs of a Casper boy who was seriously burned last year. The Good Vibes for Max Benefit Concert is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Elks Lodge, located at 108 E. 7th St. in Casper.
oilcity.news
UW-Casper welcomes new director of Bachelor of Applied Science program
University of Wyoming at Casper is excited to welcome Dr. Rochelle McCoy as the new director of the Bachelor of Applied Science degree program. Rochelle has resided in Wyoming for 12 years, all of them serving Wyoming education. She has a PhD in Learning, Innovation, and Instruction. Prior to education,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper resident, needing surgery, may have to go elsewhere
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - A Casper resident in need of a serious operation says he was advised by his doctor to go somewhere else... To not have it done at the local hospital he had planned on going to. Michael Parrish has had a bad back for two...
oilcity.news
Casper and Cheyenne Bed Bath & Beyond stores to close
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s two Bed Bath & Beyond stores will close permanently. According to a list supplied by Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., the stores in Casper and Cheyenne’s respective malls were added in an update on Feb. 7. An associate reached by phone at the...
oilcity.news
Weather closes sections of Interstates 25 and 90 from Casper to Gillette early Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Northbound Interstate 25 is closed from Casper to Buffalo as of 5:30 a.m. Thursday as another winter storm moves through central and northern Wyoming, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. I-90 between Buffalo and Gillette is also closed in both directions. Additionally, northbound US 87...
Comments / 1