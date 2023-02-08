ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Body found in SLO building near Highway 101, police say

By Chloe Jones
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The body of a man was found Sunday in a building near Highway 101 and California Boulevard in San Luis Obispo, the San Luis Obispo Police Department confirmed Tuesday.

A “transient male” was found deceased at 6 p.m. Sunday in the electrical service room of the building in the 1300 block of Taft Street, police Capt. Brian Amoroso told The Tribune in an email.

Businesses in the area include Alpha Dog and Taft Street Coffee.

“There was drug paraphernalia present and it appears to be a potential overdose at this time,” Amoroso said.

A pellet or BB gun was also found at the scene, he said.

No foul play was suspected, according to police.

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
