New York City, NY

Carole Baskin Refused To Let Police Search Her Property Following The Mysterious Disappearance Of Ex-Husband Don Lewis

Carole Baskin was not willing to work with authorities to uncover the whereabouts of her missing ex-husband, Don Lewis. After the Tiger King star's former spouse disappeared in August 1997, Baskin wasn't eager to allow police to search her 40-acre Florida estate in order to gather clues about what might have happened to him."There's a reason why she has never let the police search the property," an insider close to law enforcement exclusively tells OK!. "I talked to her personally, I said 'all's we want to do is come out and search the property' and she's like 'I told you,...
Alex Murdaugh’s wife was worried about money and husband’s truthfulness before murders, housekeeper testifies

CNN, COURT TV, WCSC, FAMILY PHOTOS, THE STATE, POOL, AP IMAGES, THE STATE/POOL. Maggie Murdaugh was worried about money possibly being demanded of her family in a lawsuit and suspicious her husband wasn’t being entirely honest with her in the days before her killing, housekeeper Blanca Turrubiate-Simpson testified Friday in the double-murder trial of Alex Murdaugh.
