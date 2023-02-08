Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida Strawberry Festival Announces FREE Special Sensory-Considerate DayUncovering FloridaPlant City, FL
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Walmart Unexpectedly Announces the Permanent Closing of a Sixth Location, Following Five Closures Announced This WeekJoel EisenbergTampa, FL
Florida witness reports lights appearing and disappearing overheadRoger MarshFlorida State
With Republican Leaders, Biden is traveling to Florida with a new political challenger.GodwinFlorida State
Related
Rob Gronkowski Says He and Girlfriend Camille Kostek 'Definitely Talk' About Getting Engaged
Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek are planning their future together. While chatting with PEOPLE about his partnership with Bounty, the retired football pro, 33, also opens up about his relationship with Kostek, 30, and how they are ready to take it to the next level. Noting how he and his...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Yardbarker
Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident
Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
sportszion.com
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett deletes all tributes to her boyfriend after breakup
Breakups can be pretty depressing, especially when you spend most of your time with your partner. Dak Prescott has been dating model Natalie Buffett since 2020. However, there were several rumors last year about the couple breaking up, yet there was no official confirmation from the couple. Coming into 2023,...
TODAY.com
Sally Field is just as surprised as you are about the rumor Tom Brady would date her
Tom Brady and Sally Field could be the greatest pairing since Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The Oscar-winning star said she could not wrap her head around the idea that she and Brady, 45, with whom she stars in the upcoming comedy “80 for Brady,” would become an item.
Football Fans Are Losing It As Kelly Clarkson Announces She’s Hosting NFL Honors: ‘Give Her Her Own Halftime Show Already!
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Yardbarker
Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”
Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
5 best Ezekiel Elliott landing spots if Cowboys cut RB
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of being on the chopping block this offseason no matter what Jerry Jones says. Here’s where he could land in 2023. Even the owner of the most valuable franchise in the NFL can’t have his cake and eat it, too. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly placing a franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard in a move that has serious implications for Ezekiel Elliott’s future on the team.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?
“I’ve never been a free agent before and we’ll see what’s happens. It’s uncharted territory we’ll get there when we get there.” - Cowboys QB Cooper Rush
atozsports.com
Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft
One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
What an Atlanta Falcons Lamar Jackson trade package would look like
If Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are unable to reach a contract agreement, what would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to acquire him in a trade?. The quarterback market this offseason is shaping up to be a chaotic one, and this comes one year after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, Matt Ryan being dealt to Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz.
Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, recently made a controversial claim. He said that the Philadelphia Eagles and... The post Jimmy Johnson Rips Controversial Claim by Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones appeared first on Outsider.
Yardbarker
Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals
The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Rare Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Bronze: ‘Just the Best Lil Guy’
Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl. “Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, […]
Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air
Prominent NFL media personality and Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin filed a $100 million defamation lawsuit this week against Marriott... The post Witness of the Alleged Michael Irvin Incident Attempts to Clear the Air appeared first on Outsider.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57
Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Eagles Star Jalen Hurts Was Spotted With A Girlfriend & Fans Are Crying Over Bry Burrows
After months of wondering if Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was single, fans finally got their answer when he was recently spotted with his longtime "on-again-off-again" girlfriend, Bryonna Burrows. The GF, who has long kept a quiet life on social media, made quite a public appearance alongside the NFL star...
Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills
Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0