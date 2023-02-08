ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week after a woman in Arizona complained about his conduct, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Terry Bradshaw: “He don’t wanna work with that quarterback”

Over the past couple weeks, no NFL player may have faced the same amount of heat and pressure as Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray. After being a highly proclaimed and talented player, Murray has seen his public image quickly slip and has accumulated an absurd amount of criticism. It began...
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

5 best Ezekiel Elliott landing spots if Cowboys cut RB

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is in danger of being on the chopping block this offseason no matter what Jerry Jones says. Here’s where he could land in 2023. Even the owner of the most valuable franchise in the NFL can’t have his cake and eat it, too. The Dallas Cowboys are reportedly placing a franchise tag on running back Tony Pollard in a move that has serious implications for Ezekiel Elliott’s future on the team.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Cowboys snag big need in the first round of latest mock draft

One of the positions of need when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason is strengthening their cornerback room. Trevon Diggs had another Pro Bowl year in 2022, and rookie DaRon Bland far exceeded expectations by leading the team with five interceptions. But Anthony Brown and Jourdan Lewis suffered season-ending injuries, and the former is an unrestricted free agent, while the latter will be in the same boat next year.
MARYLAND STATE
FanSided

What an Atlanta Falcons Lamar Jackson trade package would look like

If Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are unable to reach a contract agreement, what would it take for the Atlanta Falcons to acquire him in a trade?. The quarterback market this offseason is shaping up to be a chaotic one, and this comes one year after Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos, Matt Ryan being dealt to Indianapolis Colts, and the Washington Commanders acquiring Carson Wentz.
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Us Weekly

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Shares Rare Photo of 2-Month-Old Son Bronze: ‘Just the Best Lil Guy’

Their little man! Brittany Mahomes shared a rare photo of her and husband Patrick Mahomes’ son, Bronze, just days before the NFL star’s big showdown at the Super Bowl. “Just the best little guy,” Brittany, 27, captioned her Instagram Story photo holding their 2-month-old son on Wednesday, February 8. The mom-son duo wore color-coordinated outfits, […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57

Jalen Hurts will be playing in the biggest game of his life on Sunday when the Philadelphia Eagles meet the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 57. Over the past week, multiple Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks have offered advice to Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57, including Pro Football Hall of Fame passer Troy Aikman. During […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman shares strong advice to Eagles QB Jalen Hurts ahead of Super Bowl 57 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Football Rumors

Rob Gronkowski confirms 2022 talks with Bills

Rob Gronkowski already delayed his Hall of Fame induction, returning from his 2019 WWE sabbatical to help out Tom Brady in Tampa. Both Brady and Gronkowski retired in 2022 — Brady for the first time, Gronk for a second — but the All-Decade tight end did consider playing with another team last year.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

