Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overheadRoger MarshKingsport, TN
Cameo Theater to Host Billy Idol and Bret Michaels with Rebel Rock Street ShowJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Fire & Water Waltz Class is Coming to Blountville this Saturday EveningJohn M. DabbsBlountville, TN
Ballad Health System opens Walk-In Behavioral Crisis Center at WoodridgeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Enjoying the Surprising Health and Community Benefits of City Parks and RecreationJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
atozsports.com
Where Tennessee basketball is projected to be seeded in NCAA tourney after loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Vols had hopes of earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament this season, but those hopes have seemingly disappeared after a road loss to Florida and a heartbreaking loss to Vanderbilt in Nashville. It’s possible that Tennessee could still earn a No. 1, but they’d likely...
Johnson City Press
Bucs stretch home streak over VMI to 13 games
This time, East Tennessee State made the plays down the stretch and it enabled the Bucs to continue business as usual against VMI. Jordan King scored 18 points as the Bucs held off the Keydets 69-65 in a Southern Conference basketball game Friday night at Freedom Hall. It was ETSU’s 13th consecutive win over VMI in Johnson City.
Johnson City Press
Hilltoppers stun two-time defending state champ Greeneville
Whether defense wins any championships for Science Hill this season remains to be seen, but it sure beat Greeneville on Friday night. The Hilltoppers, short-handed on offensive firepower, locked in with perhaps their best defensive effort of the season. The end result was a 38-36 basketball shocker over the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Greene Devils.
rockytopinsider.com
Everything Rick Barnes Said After Tennessee’s Winning Streak Over Vanderbilt Ended
Tennessee’s long winning streak over Vanderbilt came to a close at 11 games Wednesday as the Commodores’ knocked off the Vols, 66-65, at Memorial Gymnasium. The Vols led by two and had possession with 10 seconds left before letting the game get away in the closing seconds. Here’s...
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
Johnson City Press
Lane’s big night seals Cumberland title for Titans
CLINCHPORT — For the second straight year, Twin Springs has claimed the Cumberland District boys basketball regular-season crown. This time around, the Titans (15-6, 9-1) left no doubt in a thumping of rival Rye Cove on Friday 74-37. Twin Springs guard Connor Lane fired in a game-high 36 points — nearly outscoring Rye Cove by himself — on 15-of-21 shooting that didn't include a basket from long range.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Jones hits 3-pointer to lift David Crockett over Sullivan East
BLUFF CITY — Kolby Jones drained a 3-point shot with one second remaining to lift David Crockett to a 68-67 win at Sullivan East on Friday night. His heroics added to the efforts of Colin Beason, whose all-around game included 21 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two steals.
WYSH AM 1380
Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced
(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
Johnson City Press
Roundup: Union downs rival Gate City to earn program's 200th win
BIG STONE GAP — Union captured the 200th win in its boys basketball program history with a 50-46 victory over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Friday night. The Bears scored the game’s first eight points and added a 14-2 run to open the third quarter, but had to fend off a charge from the Blue Devils at the end.
Johnson City Press
AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers
The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion-ships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters...
No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
Johnson City Press
SW Virginia Notes: Abingdon's Bundy leading Class 3 in three events
A nearly forsaken cross country season didn’t dampen Abingdon senior Jack Bundy from having one of the most memorable indoor track campaigns of recent memory. Bundy currently leads VHSL Class 3 in the three distance events — 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — and is in pursuit of helping the Falcons win back-to-back team state titles.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
Get Your Tickets for the Tennessee Crossroads Inaugural Whiskey Tasting
Join Nashville Public Television and Tennessee Crossroads for the Inaugural Whiskey Tasting at the Nashville Public Television campus (161 Rains Avenue 37203) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 from 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM. Guests will experience all the diverse flavors of Tennessee whiskey from across the state to support...
New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition
Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport Speedway combines Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes
Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
OnlyInYourState
Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee
Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
Things ‘left unsaid’: Tennessee’s first wind telephone offers solace to people grieving
Nestled in a neighborhood in East Nashville is a phone booth that no longer rings but offers a bit of respite to those grieving a lost loved one.
WKRN
Pharmacists upset with misinformation
Guests get royal prom experience with ‘Night to Shine’. Guests got to be part of an unforgettable prom experience on Friday evening as Gallatin became the centerstage for a worldwide event. Third Sumatran tiger welcomed at Nashville Zoo. There are three Sumatran tigers at the Nashville Zoo, Frances, Felix,...
