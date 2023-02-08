ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Bucs stretch home streak over VMI to 13 games

This time, East Tennessee State made the plays down the stretch and it enabled the Bucs to continue business as usual against VMI. Jordan King scored 18 points as the Bucs held off the Keydets 69-65 in a Southern Conference basketball game Friday night at Freedom Hall. It was ETSU’s 13th consecutive win over VMI in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Hilltoppers stun two-time defending state champ Greeneville

Whether defense wins any championships for Science Hill this season remains to be seen, but it sure beat Greeneville on Friday night. The Hilltoppers, short-handed on offensive firepower, locked in with perhaps their best defensive effort of the season. The end result was a 38-36 basketball shocker over the two-time defending Class 3A state champion Greene Devils.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Lane’s big night seals Cumberland title for Titans

CLINCHPORT — For the second straight year, Twin Springs has claimed the Cumberland District boys basketball regular-season crown. This time around, the Titans (15-6, 9-1) left no doubt in a thumping of rival Rye Cove on Friday 74-37. Twin Springs guard Connor Lane fired in a game-high 36 points — nearly outscoring Rye Cove by himself — on 15-of-21 shooting that didn't include a basket from long range.
NICKELSVILLE, VA
WYSH AM 1380

Mr., Miss Basketball Finalists announced

(Submitted, TSSAA) The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association on the floor of Murphy Center on the campus of MTSU on Monday, March 13 at 5:00 p.m. The event will be open to the public.
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Roundup: Union downs rival Gate City to earn program's 200th win

BIG STONE GAP — Union captured the 200th win in its boys basketball program history with a 50-46 victory over Mountain 7 District rival Gate City on Friday night. The Bears scored the game’s first eight points and added a 14-2 run to open the third quarter, but had to fend off a charge from the Blue Devils at the end.
GATE CITY, VA
Johnson City Press

AAC's championship meet awaits Milligan swimmers

The Milligan University swim teams are geared up for the Appalachian Athletic Conference Champion-ships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday at the Kingsport Aquatic Center. The Buffs are the reigning two-time AAC men’s champions and took the women’s conference championship for the first time in program history last year. Milligan enters...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

No state money for ETSU pharmacy school in Lee budget

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) may have to rely on the legislative budget process if its multi-year efforts to secure some state funding for the Gatton College of Pharmacy are to prove successful at last. In-state tuition at the privately funded school, at around $39,000, is about 70% higher than […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

SW Virginia Notes: Abingdon's Bundy leading Class 3 in three events

A nearly forsaken cross country season didn’t dampen Abingdon senior Jack Bundy from having one of the most memorable indoor track campaigns of recent memory. Bundy currently leads VHSL Class 3 in the three distance events — 1,000-, 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs — and is in pursuit of helping the Falcons win back-to-back team state titles.
ABINGDON, VA
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
Robertson County Source

New Miss Robertson County is Headed to Miss Tennessee Competition

Twenty-one-year-old Savannah Maddison was crowned Miss Robertson County and will go on to represent Robertson County at the Miss Tennessee America Competition in June. Eight exceptional young women vied for the title during the competition on January 14th at Springfield Middle School. Candidates competed in multiple categories including Evening Gown, Social Impact Pitch, Private Interview with the Judges, and Talent.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

Kingsport Speedway combines Late Model Stock, Sportsman classes

Late Model Sportsman is a term that harkens back to the “glory days” of Kingsport Speedway. It was the name of NASCAR’s second highest division before it became an actual touring series with the Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) in 1982. Over the decade of the ’70s and first couple of years of the ’80s, LMS events were the most popular races at the 3/8-mile short track.
KINGSPORT, TN
OnlyInYourState

Travel Off The Beaten Path To Try The Most Mouthwatering Seafood In Tennessee

Granny Fishes House in Wartrace, Tennessee, may be off the beaten path — but everyone who dines there would agree it’s worth the effort. This restaurant specializes in seafood, but also has quite a diverse menu. Add to that a heaping side of Southern hospitality, and get ready to discover your new favorite Tennessee restaurant!
WARTRACE, TN
WKRN

Pharmacists upset with misinformation

NASHVILLE, TN

